MLADE MAME UZVRAĆAJU UDARAC: ‘Zaboravite sve one ispeglane fotke, ovako doista izgleda trbuh nakon poroda’

The only post baby bodies I see on Instagram and the “perfect” ones…..the ones that have bounced back into wearing their crop tops and bikinis and their XS sized jeans 1 week post birth. Raise your hands if you’re months or years postpartum and still wearing your maternity jeans or had to buy brand New Jeans because your old ones don’t fit 🙋🏼‍♀️ Look I’m not saying anything bad about these perfect bodied mums. I mean good on them for bouncing back so quick. The body is amazing. A lot of it though has to do with their genes (seeming as we’re not meant to start doing full on exercise for at least 6-12 weeks pp & if you’re breastfeeding dieting can effect and depleted your milk supply). But I can help but feel a little pang every time I see a Mum with a flawless body pop up in my feed. I know their not posting these pics to make any other Mums feel bad about their body- but I guess it’s just a normal reaction to have. And that brings me to this…..why don’t we see other “normal” Mum bodies on Instagram?!! Or other platforms?!! Is it because the world doesn’t want to see anything but perfection? So only those who have that image of perfection feel that can share their bodies?! Why do so many mums have PND? Or sadness and shame when it comes to their bodies?!!! Why??? Is it these flawless post baby bodies on Instagram?? Is it that no one shows feels they can show what is the truth for millions of mums out there??? I’m talking about the bodies with scars or red vivid lines from stretch marks, the ones with the loose over hanging skin, or the extra muffin tops?!! Where are these mums?!! I know if I saw a belly like this pop up in my feed I’d be pissed I couldn’t like it more then once!!! It would show me HEY I’m not alone!!! There’s other women out there like me YAY!!! It would show me that there isn’t “something wrong” with me because I don’t have a perfect body 1 week after giving birth! So you know what!!?? I’m doing it! I’m posting my real pp body here for the world to see! You guys know I’m not ashamed! How can I be, when my body’s given me the best gift in the world! . Repost from @_jademadden . . #PostPartum #PostPartumBody #postbabybody