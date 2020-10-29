MLADE MAME UZVRAĆAJU UDARAC: ‘Zaboravite sve one ispeglane fotke, ovako doista izgleda trbuh nakon poroda’

Cilj im je pokazati da ne postoji razlog za sram te da svako tijelo reagira drugačije nakon što na svijet donese novi život
Pokret “The Take Back Postpartum” nastao je 2015. godine u Americi, a pokrenula ga je spisateljica, autorica podcasta i majka šestero djece January Harshe, koja potiče žene da pokažu kako zaista izgledaju njihova tijela nakon porođaja i radi na tome da se smanji količina posramljivanja novopečenih majki zbog njihova izgleda.
The only post baby bodies I see on Instagram and the “perfect” ones…..the ones that have bounced back into wearing their crop tops and bikinis and their XS sized jeans 1 week post birth. Raise your hands if you’re months or years postpartum and still wearing your maternity jeans or had to buy brand New Jeans because your old ones don’t fit 🙋🏼♀️ Look I’m not saying anything bad about these perfect bodied mums. I mean good on them for bouncing back so quick. The body is amazing. A lot of it though has to do with their genes (seeming as we’re not meant to start doing full on exercise for at least 6-12 weeks pp & if you’re breastfeeding dieting can effect and depleted your milk supply). But I can help but feel a little pang every time I see a Mum with a flawless body pop up in my feed. I know their not posting these pics to make any other Mums feel bad about their body- but I guess it’s just a normal reaction to have. And that brings me to this…..why don’t we see other “normal” Mum bodies on Instagram?!! Or other platforms?!! Is it because the world doesn’t want to see anything but perfection? So only those who have that image of perfection feel that can share their bodies?! Why do so many mums have PND? Or sadness and shame when it comes to their bodies?!!! Why??? Is it these flawless post baby bodies on Instagram?? Is it that no one shows feels they can show what is the truth for millions of mums out there??? I’m talking about the bodies with scars or red vivid lines from stretch marks, the ones with the loose over hanging skin, or the extra muffin tops?!! Where are these mums?!! I know if I saw a belly like this pop up in my feed I’d be pissed I couldn’t like it more then once!!! It would show me HEY I’m not alone!!! There’s other women out there like me YAY!!! It would show me that there isn’t “something wrong” with me because I don’t have a perfect body 1 week after giving birth! So you know what!!?? I’m doing it! I’m posting my real pp body here for the world to see! You guys know I’m not ashamed! How can I be, when my body’s given me the best gift in the world! . Repost from @_jademadden . . #PostPartum #PostPartumBody #postbabybody
Mame iz cijeloga svijeta sada objavljuju realne i neretuširane fotografije svojih trbuha nakon trudnoće i porođaja, a cilj im je pokazati da ne postoji razlog za sram te da svako tijelo reagira drugačije nakon što na svijet donese novi život.
Absolutely gorgeous. Repost @reneahhh. ・・・ She was not quite three weeks old here. I've been working up the courage to share this photo for quite some time. Although I have posted one postpartum photo previously, it didn't include my face or even the reality of what my body looked like. I strategically posed. Wore my waistband carefully. Found the most flattering lighting. Avoided including my face where I see nothing but flaws. I was embarrassed even as I attempted to be boldly loving of my new body. THIS is what having a baby looks like, for me, and for many women. It's weight gain and swelling. Belly, face, chin, hands. Everywhere. It's irregularly-shaped leftover belly pooch. It's stretch marks halfway up my torso. And the real raw truth of it is, it's HARD to accept. This is not what I want to look like. But you know what? Squishy bellies are good for snuggling tiny bodies. Stretch marks are good for life lessons. Teaching our sons and daughters the beauty of imperfection when they're lost in a stormy sea of society's unobtainable standards. And what you can't see is what has changed the most: my heart. It's lying beside me now, snoring softy, and I couldn't imagine anything more perfect. #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum #motherhood #freethenipple #normalizebreastfeeding photo credit @meganduvallphotography
Strije, ožiljci i rastegnuta koža
Ova kampanja pokrenuta je, između ostaloga, i kao odgovor na sve one savršene fotke kojima nas bombardiraju, najčešće slavne majke, jer svojim nerealnim prikazima tijela nakon porođaja šalju lažnu poruku “običnim” ženama iza kojih ne stoje Photoshop majstori i plastični kirurzi.
For Vernette __ A story of the “SnapBack”: The internet will make us believe that women give birth and instantly jump back into their old jeans. The truth is, this is what postpartum looks like for most women. This is 2 weeks postpartum- uterus contractions, swollen belly, and hyper pigmentation. You know what? You are still beautiful mama. One day, you’ll be able to fit in that black lace lingerie. But for now, just know that you are Wonder Woman. Don’t let anyone else make you feel any bit different. Model: @dr.vernette Series captured by: @yeyo.photography . . . #blackmomsblog #thisispostpartum #postpartumbelly #snapback #surrogate #surrogacy #surrogatemother #postpartumdepression #postpartum #blackmotherhood #essencemagazine #fitpregnancy #blackwomen #tigerstripes #stretchmarks
Strije, ožiljci i rastegnuta koža redoviti su pratitelji trudnoće, a ove žene ne žele ih skrivati.
Via @michelleparis.mitchell 💫 5 weeks Postpartum! 💫 No snap back here ladies. 😂 Just stretch marks, 5 finger diastasis, and a heart full of love. 😍 After 5 weeks, I still look 4 months pregnant and I’m still a bit sore from 2 ecv's and an emergency c-section. I have been eating well and will be starting physio soon once I get the all clear from the GP. Women are amazing and everyone recovers differrently from their unique delivery experience, what matters most is that cute little face that we get to call our own. ❤ . . . . #pregnantbelly #pregnancy #pregnant #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum #delivery #labour #birth #baby #love #stretchmarks #postpartum #this_is_postpartum #postpregnancybody #momsofinstagram #5weekspostpartum #diastasisrecti #snapback #nope #newbornbaby #blackpregnacy #cutebaby #melaninmom #melaninpoppin #melaninaustralia #melaninbabies #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #breastfeeding #mumlife
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨ WISDOM WEDNESDAY ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Welcome to April’s theme: TAKE UP SPACE ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This picture of my stomach went viral almost 3 years ago. I felt nervous yet empowered to share with the world a part of myself that I had hidden from lovers in my lifetime. I was finally allowing myself to exist as is and take up space. What a beautiful gift to be given. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This month we will: ✨Take up space ✨Exist unapologetically ✨Speak our truth ✨Not shrink ourselves ✨Ask for what we want/need ✨Be human ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Will you join me on this magical expansion? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Muse: Me Photographer: @exuntld ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sereneradianceyoga #yogaforemotionalweightloss #wisdomwednesday #wisdomwednesdays #selfadvocate #blackyogamagic #blackwomenhealing #blackwomenheal #generationalhealing #blackwomenmagic #blackwomendoyoga #blackwomenyoga #blackwomenshealth #blackmoms #blackgirlsdoyoga #blackgirlyoga #plantpoweredsistas #blackvegan #blackvegans #blackselfcare #black365 #blackhealth #blackmentalwellness #blackwellness #blackmentalhealthmatters #healingmyself #takeupspace #behuman #postpartum
“How is this considered ugly? This is #Motherhood. My story, marked (literally) all over my abdomen. This is what two healthy babies and two miscarriages in 11 years looks like for me. _ Each mark represents the #Strength my body used to create #Life. For every #StretchMark I encountered on my body was for every breath, every blink, every yawn, every smile. 🐯 I longed for these scars. _ I'm five months #postpartum. I'm surprised by how visible my #LineaNigra (#PregnancyLine) still is and my stomach that was stretched past its limits is about 10 shades darker than the rest of my body. _ I may not have a flat tummy ever. But I'm not afraid to wear that old bikini to the beach this Summer. My lower baby fat and loose skin is hanging around. I've learned to love my #PostpartumBody and its journey.” @nazzhie_xo (via @expectful) #takebackpostpartum
MY Postpartum • This was taken just a few hours after giving birth. Real & Raw. Mesh panties, nipple shields & dark circles under my eyes. Oh, and AINT NO SNAPBACK. And I’m ok with that. This body birthed SIX kids. . . . Moms, we seriously need to give ourselves more credit… and grace! Snapping back is awesome, but so is allowing your body to take its time and heal how it wants to for as long as it needs to. There’s no deadline. In the meantime, be proud of all it’s accomplished: growing a whole human, then birthing that human, then nourishing and sustaining the life of that human with milk from that SAME damn BODY! 🤯 Do you realize how badass that is!? . . . idk why postpartum is so taboo to talk about but I DARE you to change the narrative! Stop hiding and rock that fupa/stretch marks/loose skin with pride. I know I will 💪🏾 ain’t nobody got time to be sucking in all day!🥴😩🤣
ETA: body positive includes all bodies, journeys, and choices. Period. _ “Exercise and eat healthy during pregnancy they say. That way your body will bounce back. Yeah right! 😒⠀ ⠀ First of all, I hate that this is focused towards the way we look. Exercising and being healthy during pregnancy are important for our baby’s and our health. Not just to have a certain body⠀ ⠀ Second, it’s not a guarantee that our bodies won’t be affected. This was me at 38 weeks pregnant. I followed all the guidelines for a healthy pregnancy and still was left with a forever changed body (Second pic)⠀ ⠀ But if I could go back and tell something to my 25-year-old pregnant self would be this: ⠀ ⠀ “Make it a priority to find good prenatal physical training. You may think is not necessary but it is. From teaching you how to move with a heavy belly without putting so much pressure on your muscles, to teaching you how to breathe and push when the time comes. IT’S WORTH IT⠀ ⠀ Ask questions, and don’t take your OB/GYN answer as the last word. Unfortunately most are not trained to help you. At least the two I’ve had weren’t. ⠀ ⠀ A few stretch marks are normal, but if you get to a point where you can’t count them anymore, be prepared for a hard postpartum time. That’s a big sign that you are likely to have a severe diastasis and need help to have a strong body again I know you’re beyond excited to be a mom, but don’t forget about you. It’s ok to not buy one more unnecessary thing for your baby so you can pay someone to help you figure all this out Always remember to take care of yourself first so you can take the best care of your baby Last, you’re gorgeous and your body is amazing doesn’t matter how it looks”⠀ ⠀ This is part of my story and as you can see I focused so much on my baby that I though it was selfish/ unnecessary to do something for me. The lack of information didn’t help either. ⠀ ⠀ What would you say to your pregnant self about taking care of her body?” Caption and images by @julietatorresd #takebackpostpartum
💕 Sharing these wise wise words of @avivaromm this evening on our postpartum bods 💕 🌱 Postpartum is framed in terms of losing baby weight and ‘bouncing back.’ We don’t talk about embracing the powerful transformation that happens in mind, body + spirit and the physical changes that map our journey. Historically, women were revered as birth-givers. Now the gold standard is ‘bouncing back” to our pre-pregnant selves. 🌱 There’s so much to unpack about why these beliefs are deeply problematic – how we frame the pre-pregnant or ‘non-mom’ ‘bod’ as the ideal, how we deny the changes of motherhood and expect a woman to go back, physically and emotionally, to where she was before – and quickly, with little regard for the magnitude of what’s happening in her life. All of this puts new mamas “on the clock” rather than allowing the time, space + support to heal in the way our body needs. And it denies that our bodies do change after birth – and not for the worse. 🌱 I’d love to have a different, powerful, self-loving and honest conversation – as my team member, @hi_soy_gabby, shared, reflecting on her body now 10 months after birthing her daughter: 🌟 “I love the reminders etched into my skin of the time my blood volume doubled, my bones separated, my heart and feet and belly all expanded in order to create life. I can follow them like a map, tracing them from the day my skin started to stretch to make more room, to the places we could see the outline of Paloma’s hand, her elbow, her little booty pressed against my belly, reaching for the foreign world on the other side… I love the scars, the grooves, the loose skin that remind me not of who I should be, but who I am, and the fact that we are all here to do extraordinary, powerful, divine things.”🌟 Did you feel pressure to bounce back? How are you loving your mama-self? Let's reclaim the conversation! 📷 @th3littlestavenger – who is also well worth following for images normalising and celebrating postpartum _________________ #nuanuaonline #nurtureyournewbornself #nuanuamama #nuanuamamatobe
“I’ve been battling with myself about this post all day trying to get the courage to share. This is me 7 days post birth, real, raw and vulnerable. I’ve always battled with self confidence and body image. My pregnancy with Lily I gained a lot of weight and it was a daily battle with the scales. This pregnancy was different I had already gained weight due to health issues and then I had surgery at 14 weeks. Recovery didn’t go as planned and I ended up having a hospital stay but I never once got on the scales. I know my body will never be as it was it’s homed and grown children. I will learn to love every imperfect bump scar and line because without them I wouldn’t have my beautiful family.” @days.with.the.family • • • Image and words belong to @days.with.the.family. #postpartum #7dayspostpartum #postpartumbody #realrawvulnerable #babybody #motherhood #postbirth #birthphotography #birthphotographer #baby #momlife #selflove #raisingstrongwomen #tigerstripes #imperfections #newbaby #nothingbutlove #newborn #selfportrait #loveyourself #takebackpostpartum
"Time will push you to your limits, faster than you want it to, aging you in ways that make you ache, slow down, grow tired and weak. Laugh. Walk. Eat. Drink. Dance. Garden. Skip. Make an effort and stop time. Stand beneath a rainshower, let yourself become completely drenched. Nap under a tree, when the rest of the world goes to work. Get on a bicycle and go for a cruise. Drink that wine or milkshake slower than you ever thought you could… savour each drop. _ Babies will suck your energy up. Children will treat your body like a jungle gym, bruising your skin, and pulling your muscles. Jobs will have you sitting indoors for too long. Partners may take you for granted. Friends will be under the illusion that they are too busy for simpler times spent together. Musical instruments will sit in their cases, forgotten. Hair will go unwashed. First dates will be boring and waste your time. Lovers will rip your heart out and put you through emotional hell and back, leaving you gutted, insecure and distrusting. Labor and birth and early motherhood will be painful, hard and depleting; leaving you with a body you may not know so well, or feel so good about. _ The path of adulthood is textured and often, uphill. But. ❤ _ You are incredible. You are soft, and precious. Giving, and nurturing. Beautiful and sensual. _ 🔥❤You are worth honouring.🔥❤You are worth loving.🔥❤Stop for a moment, and love yourself. _ ❤🔥Repeat x infinity. _ IMAGE AND WORDS BY @elliana_allon. . . . . Image belongs to the person tagged. Do not alter or use without their permission. #postpartum #reallife #momlife #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
"Nothing but sheer amazement, thinking about how that little body fit inside this stomach, just two days ago." @cookiesforbfast _ #VBAC #2vbac #pregnant #pregnancy #cfbbaby3 #naturalbirth #bradleybirth #birthmatters #birthwithoutfear #4thtrimester #fourthtrimester #stopcensoringmotherhood #postpartum #bumppositive #bodypositive #birth #childbirth #takebackpostpartum
"I may be a little softer but ultimately I am stronger and these marks just remind me of where I once tightly held and grew Emilia Ren. This body, ME, I may not be the same but if she can find so much comfort and safety in this body, I will as well." @whenalexsmiles ❤️ #3weekspostpartum #takebackpostpartum
Image and caption by @mygreatestwonders. ・・・ | Taken 3 days postpartum | I’m not going to share how little or how much weight I gain during pregnancy, I’m not going to talk about how slow or fast I get back to my pre-pregnancy weight, and I’m not going to reveal at what point I’m able to fit back into my pre-pregnancy jeans. Why? . Because weight gain alone is not a definitive marker of anything during pregnancy nor do I believe it to always be 100% in your control. . Because I don’t want to add to the pressure our culture puts on mothers to be/look a certain way during such an extreme transformation (whether intentional or not). . And most importantly, because I don’t want to reduce the beautiful miracle of creating, growing and birthing new life to a number on the scale. . Women are more than that… I AM MORE THAN THAT. #embracethemombod #embracetheprocess #takebackpostpartum
Mother Nature's artistic legacy. If it's gorgeous on her, it's gorgeous on you. 📷:@ellianagilbertphotography _ #skin #tigerstripes #stretchmarks #celebratestretchmarks #stopcensoringmotherhood #bodypositive #skintellsourstory #stopjudgingskin #stopcensoringskin #loveyourskin #loveALLskin #acceptyourself #acceptothers #takebackpostpartum #postpartum #fresh48 #ellianagilbertphotography
"This is my #PostartumBody. 10 weeks after the birth of my beautiful daughter by #cesarean. I've dropped almost 30lbs. I'm 5'2". Pre-pregnancy weight 146lbs, at birth 207lbs, now 181lbs. Being pregnant, you don't know what your body will be like after. You hope it'll be like all these women on IG that go immediately back to having a six pack. But, that's not {my} real life. If you got stretch marks, they don't disappear. If you were stretched to the max and gained some weight, everything doesn't magically go away. If you had a cesarean, it pushes you back even more. Ive had an incredibly hard time trying to accept these things. Looking in the mirror has not been easy. But when I really think about it, my body went to hell and back and its still standing. My daughter is amazing and I created every piece of her with this body. ❤ This IS normal!" @phoenix_sunstar _ #postpartum #cesarean #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum #selflovegeneration
Oatmeal cream pie anyone!? 😋😂 There’s a first time for everything and this is my first showing my mom body that I’m falling in love with all over again 😍 Ya girl went from a stick to slim thick to well… idk but Im lovin it ! 🥰 So there use to be posts on fb talking about “oatmeal cream pie stomachs” in reference to moms like me Moms who just had a baby that created these marvelous stretch marks and a bit of sag to the tummy. Now honestly I use to curse the person who posted it because how dare they talk about a woman after childbirth when we struggle with loving ourselves especially those who didn’t snap back like myself (God played me 😂) But NOW I don’t give any f*cks about what people say because hey somebody is loving this body, that somebody is me 🥰 and possibly someone else 😏 This didn’t come easy because literally the first comment I heard a month after I had my baby is how black my stomach was. That shit made me very insecure but I’ve reached a point where my tummy became lighter on its own and where I’m loving every feature while working on what I desire Let people talk shit because well they’re shitty 🤷🏾♀️ Continue to build confidence in yourself because what matters most is your view, your opinion, your self love ❤️ Your body is beautiful forever & always 🥰❤️ . . . #beautynbreast #guiltfreemama #mombody #mombod #love #mommyblog #postpartumbody #momlife #motivation #thisismotherhood #motherhoodunplugged #motherhoodrising #postpartumweightloss #postpartumhealth #pregnancy #postpartumsupport #momswhoworkout #postpartum #takecareofyourself #strongmom #motherhood #postpartumjourney #postpartumlife #takebackpostpartum #thisispostpartum #selflove #postpartumexercise
“Mummy tummy (yes women grow body hair too). Someone recently said to me that I’d be able to get rid of my tummy pouch, I just wasn’t working hard enough, if I exercised more, and if I was stricter with what I ate I’d have a flat stomach again. Although it didn’t upset or affect the way I feel about my body, I believe it needs to be addressed nonetheless. _ My “tummy pooch” is a byproduct of three things- loose skin, an ab separation, and adhesions causing my scar to be pulled inwards (creating a dip.) It has nothing to do with my overall weight. _ LOTS of mothers wear marks from pregnancy and child birth and i’s a MISCONCEPTION that you can get rid of these marks through diet or exercise. You cannot starve your way to taut skin. Nor can you exercise away indented scars. Yes, you can work towards getting your stomach as flat as possible if that’s what you want, but these unrealistic expectations can be harmful. _ It’s ok to bare the marks of your pregnancy and birth proudly. The same as it’s ok to feel a little bit upset and like a stranger in your new body. It’s human. Learning to accept and love yourself as you are is a process- it’s ok if you’re not quite there yet. It’s also ok to work towards personal body goals, working out and eating healthily to sculpt your body in a particular way doesn’t mean that you have to hate the body you’re in now. On the contrary. It’s all about doing what makes you feel happy and accomplished. _ What is NEVER ok is someone telling you that you should work harder to attain an unachievable body image- so that you might fit THEIR expectations of what the female body should look like. That shit needs to be shut down immediately. If someone can’t accept your postpartum body or encourages you to change any aspect of the way you look because they don’t feel comfortable with it- that is THEIR problem, THEIR issue that needs to be worked on. It ultimately stems from their own insecurities. _ Never allow someone to make you feel bad about your body and never apologise for your body. Your body created life! If that’s not something to be proud of, to be in absolute awe of, then I don’t know what is!” @mamaclog #takebackpostpartum
"DAYS OLD 🤱🏻 Throwing it back to my most exhausted, anxious, overwhelmed self. Macie is days old in this picture, I was waking every hour to feed her an ounce of milk, my body felt bruised head to toe, my tummy felt empty & I felt sad. Really bloody sad I couldn’t believe that my little girl was born & I felt so sad 😞 I kept wondering whether my body would ever go back, would I always suffer from this awful anxiety I was experiencing for the first time? Would Macie ever sleep longer or drink more than she was? How was I going survive on such little sleep? 🥴 In what felt like a lifetime went so quickly, every day things got better, I felt better, more confident, happier, less sore. Macie grew, drank more, slept longer 💗 Remember when you struggle to see the end of a tough situation, it too shall pass. Stay positive 💗" A beautiful message. It gets better. Shared from the empowering @conniesimmonds ❤️❤️
