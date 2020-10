MAJCI TROJE DJECE REKLI DA SE ZAPUSTILA: Ona se iz inata uslikala – gola golcata; ‘Da, udebljala sam se i imam dlake…’

View this post on Instagram

Get a bucket and a MOP for this We… Actually I don’t have to, because I’m wearing these 😉 But there’s been times I’ve been jumping on a trampoline and definitely needed a mop. Awks. So I wear @loveluna.australia to feel protected Because when I run around with my kids I want to feel like there won’t be pee running down my leg too Because when it’s that time of the month I hate the thought of tampons (fear of that toxic shock syndrome lol) and pads are just so awkward And these are so much better for the environment And Because I am a woman and women’s business Is nothing to be ashamed of. And also because I want to feel sexy, Because whoever said you lose your sex appeal when you became a mother was probably someone who never took a selfie in their underwear on a fluffy chair in their lounge room. “You can’t hate yourself into a version of yourself that you can love” – truer words have never been spoken x These are the tits! With no leakages and no buckets or mops for this WAP. 🤣😂 Check them out @loveluna.australia