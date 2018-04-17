ISTINA O INSTAGRAMSKIM GUZAMA: Godinu dana očajnički pokušavala svoju povećati pa shvatila u čemu je fora

‘Ne žrtvujte svoje samopouzdanje kako biste izgledale poput bujnih modela. Tu je riječ samo o dobrom osvjetljenju i fotkanju iz pravih kutova’
Skrolajući po Instagramu lako možete pasti u očaj gledajući sve te savršene figure drugih žena i pitajući se zašto vaša stražnjica ne izgleda tako dobro i bujno. Tako je razmišljala i jedna nutricionistica, ali kad je shvatila o čemu je riječ, odlučila je svijetu pokazati istinu koja se krije iza namještenih fotografija. Leanne Ward (28) godinu se dana trudila postići guzu kakvu imaju instagramske zvijezde i zaključila da to uopće nije realističan cilj.
2 second transformation or just good lighting & angles?!? 💡✔️ Sure… I wanted to post the photo on the left raving about how hard I've worked these past few months but I also wanted to keep it real for you guys too 💁🏻💁🏻 I've posted lots of photos like these before but for all my new followers – I thought I'd do it again 😛 How many times have you looked at a photo of yourself after working so hard and felt discouraged?!? 😰Our bodies can change SO much throughout the course of a day depending on what we've eaten, the lighting we're in, how much exercise we've done ect… These two photos were literally taken a few seconds apart yet they look like a 2 month transformation 💪🏼💁🏻 Sure I only wanted to post the left photo but posting something like this is to show you guys that everyone on Instagram has a 'normal' body too.. good lighting is the master of deception 💡☀️REMEMBER: Most of us post photos on Instagram that are the BEST PHOTOS – BEST LIGHTING, BEST ANGLE, BEST POSTURE, BEST FILTER, BEST PHOTO OF THE HUNDRED THAT WE TOOK 💃🏼 Photos of women on Instagram are generally the perfectly edited version of them so stop comparing yourself to them & love the body you have! 💗 Anyone can look taller, tanner or slimmer in a photo in literally a few seconds! I've just proved a before & after photo in the space of 2 seconds 💁🏼 I could have posted the first photo only but I chose to post both to show you the real reality of Instagram sometimes 👍🏼 So… Instead of trying to compare yourself to someone else's perfectly edited & posed photo (with amazing lighting!) LOVE THE SKIN YOU'RE IN‼️ Everyone has good & bad angles – nobody is perfect so don't compare yourself to the 'perfect' Instagram photos you see all day long 🙅Remember: Instagram isn't real life, it's just our perfectly edited highlight reel 📸 Be your own #fitspo
Sve je u osvjetljenju i kutu slikanja
“Nisam jedna od onih žena koje su prirodno blagoslovljene pozamašnom pozadinom pa sam htjela vježbama postići ono što svakodnevno viđam na društvenim mrežama”, kaže. Nutricionistica objašnjava kako je godinu dana trenirala i pazila na prehranu, ali vidjela je tek sitne pomake na svojim gluteusima. Onda se šokirala shvativši kako jedna od “savršenih” žena koje prati na Instagramu uopće nema bujnu stražnjicu kako se prezentirala.
Let me tell you a story… I used to be that girl that was obsessed with getting an Instagram booty 🍑 I'm not one of those genetically blessed with a naturally peach booty so I needed to try & turn my wider/ flatter booty into the booty i saw again & again on Instagram… the peach booty! 🍑 I wanted a nice round booty SO BAD! 🤣 I trained & ate & trained some more but after a year of slogging myself in the gym… I saw only small results with glute growth 😒 I remember meeting a girl I admired/stalked her photos daily for #booty inspo at a fitness expo one day & I was kinda shocked! The nice round peachy booty she posted on Instagram regularly was gone… don't get me wrong, she looked fab but where were the booty gains she always posted 🤷🏻♀️ So I decided to ask her what her training program was like to get booty growth & if she'd been doing it recently (knowing that I might get slapped in the face) 😂 Luckily for me she was so sweet, laughed at me & said sweetie – Instagram is all about the poses! 🐒 Ahhhhhh I remember thinking that the reason I'll never look like these gorgeous, amazing, fit insta girls with peach booty's is because half the time they don't even look that way! 😜 This is your weekly reminder to just do YOU!!! 💜 Instagram is our perfectly edited highlight reel – we only showcase the few photos that'll make it to our online photo album – don't sacrifice your confidence & self worth to look like the #instamodels – it's just perfect lighting & angles anyways… 😘 My two photos show how good lighting & a good pose can give you insta #bootygains 🍑 Ps.. don't mind the back rolls.. I could have photoshopped them out but you guys love when I keep it real for you
INSTAGRAM MODELI VAM LAŽU U OČI! Njezina guza ima preko 5 milijuna obožavatelja, a sve je bila jedna sočna laž
Javila joj se s pitanjem o tome i očekivala “pljusku”, ali žena joj je otkrila kako je na Instagramu sve stvar poziranja. “Istina je da svi mi objavljujemo samo probrane foke na kojima smo ispali sjajno. Ne žrtvujte svoje samopouzdanje kako biste izgledale poput instagramskih modela. Tu je riječ samo o dobrom osvjetljenju i fotkanju iz pravih kutova”, kaže Ward.
I'm off to the beach with my man but first I wanted to show you guys my cute as bikini 👙And I also wanted to showcase the power of standing normally with straight bikini bottoms vs flexing & high waisted bikini bottoms 🤷🏻♀️ Orrrrr…. as I like to call it… beautiful vs beautiful ❤️ Both strong, both fit, both worthy, both healthy & both deserving 💫 Don't be fooled by all the abs & perfect photos you see on Instagram – it's only our perfectly edited highlight reel
‼️ PLEASE READ ‼️ I recently did an interview with the daily mail (hello to all my new followers & thank you to the beautiful people who messaged me for support!) but I had quite a few negative comments regarding it – mostly from trolls or people who felt they needed to share their negative opinion on my body, my age or my appearance 🙅🏻♀️ NOT COOL! The article had NOTHING to do with my appearance or my age. It is NEVER OK to comment about a women's body, age or appearance❗️Or a males for that matter❗️This post it to show all the haters that I'm real & stronger than your silly words❗️ It's to show you that I'm beautiful regardless of the way I look! This isn't a pity post or a post where I expect you guys to comment to tell me I'm beautiful – please don't as I know I am❗️I know this because being beautiful isn't about an age, a body type or a certain appearance. It's about having a BEAUTIFUL SOUL ✨ The dictionary definition of beautiful is: "pleasing the senses or mind aesthetically" ✨ My beauty is more than just skin deep – my soul is beautiful 💗 I'm a beautiful person. I am honest, loyal, trustworthy, generous and kind but mostly importantly I'm the type of daughter my parents are proud to call their own. I may not be your type of 'beauty' and that's perfectly ok because what even is true beauty?! It looks different to every eye but a beautiful soul is the same on every person. Don't aim to look beautiful – AIM TO BE BEAUTIFUL – TO HAVE A BEAUTIFUL SOUL 💗✨ This post is dedicated to my tribe – YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL – no matter your age, your weight, your height, your skin colour, your job, your upbringing or your gender. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL – YOU ARE ENOUGH
Ljudi je traže savjete
“Dobivam hrpu poruka s pitanjima izgledaju li svi moji obroci tako divno i koliko vremena trošim na njihovu pripremu. Dakle, ja obično samo bacim hranu na tanjur i slistim je. Ljudi moraju razumjeti da ne može sve biti savršeno uvijek. Ako jedete cjelovite namirnice i redovito se krećete, tu ima dovoljno mjesta za kolače, vino i sir”, rekla je za Daily Mail.
🙌🏼 DOUBLE TAP if you love it when I keep it real for you guys ‼️ 💁🏻I get so many messages asking if my food is always this pretty and how long it takes to make my meals look this good! Well I'm here to tell you guys that usually I just throw food onto a plate & gobble it down 😂 I only go to the effort once or twice a week to make an "Insta-worthy" meal 🙊 Just like all the body comparison pics, don't compare yourself or your meals to what you see on Instagram – remember: it's our perfectly edited highlight reel 📸 As long as you're taking care of your body, moving it regularly & fuelling it with nourishing whole foods – it doesn't matter what your meals look like!
