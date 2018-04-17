ISTINA O INSTAGRAMSKIM GUZAMA: Godinu dana očajnički pokušavala svoju povećati pa shvatila u čemu je fora

2 second transformation or just good lighting & angles?!? 💡✔️ Sure… I wanted to post the photo on the left raving about how hard I've worked these past few months but I also wanted to keep it real for you guys too 💁🏻💁🏻 I’ve posted lots of photos like these before but for all my new followers – I thought I’d do it again 😛 How many times have you looked at a photo of yourself after working so hard and felt discouraged?!? 😰Our bodies can change SO much throughout the course of a day depending on what we've eaten, the lighting we're in, how much exercise we've done ect… These two photos were literally taken a few seconds apart yet they look like a 2 month transformation 💪🏼💁🏻 Sure I only wanted to post the left photo but posting something like this is to show you guys that everyone on Instagram has a 'normal' body too.. good lighting is the master of deception 💡☀️REMEMBER: Most of us post photos on Instagram that are the BEST PHOTOS – BEST LIGHTING, BEST ANGLE, BEST POSTURE, BEST FILTER, BEST PHOTO OF THE HUNDRED THAT WE TOOK 💃🏼 Photos of women on Instagram are generally the perfectly edited version of them so stop comparing yourself to them & love the body you have! 💗 Anyone can look taller, tanner or slimmer in a photo in literally a few seconds! I've just proved a before & after photo in the space of 2 seconds 💁🏼 I could have posted the first photo only but I chose to post both to show you the real reality of Instagram sometimes 👍🏼 So… Instead of trying to compare yourself to someone else's perfectly edited & posed photo (with amazing lighting!) LOVE THE SKIN YOU'RE IN‼️ Everyone has good & bad angles – nobody is perfect so don't compare yourself to the 'perfect' Instagram photos you see all day long 🙅Remember: Instagram isn't real life, it's just our perfectly edited highlight reel 📸 Be your own #fitspo 💋💫💪🏼 #comparison #fitandhealthy #fitisthenewskinny #fuelyourbody #nutrientsnotcalories #reallife #instagramvsreality #fitgirls #eatforabs #reallife #loveyourbody #selflove #allbodiesarebeautiful #bodyimage

A post shared by Leanne Ward 🌻Here To Inspire (@the_fitness_dietitian) on Mar 13, 2018 at 3:31am PDT