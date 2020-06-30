INSTAGRAMUŠE STRAHUJU OD NJEZINIH OBJAVA: Ako još uvijek slinite nad njihovim seksi tijelima, ovo će vas ‘otrijezniti’

Njezina je specijalnost otkrivanje kako kutovi, svjetlost i alati za uređivanje mogu promijeniti izgled tijela i sakriti sve ‘mane’
Ona je jedna od rijetkih influencera na Instagramu koji pokazuju kako uistinu izgledaju, bez filtera i uređivanja fotografija. Novinarka Danae Mercer, specijalizirana za pisanje o zdravlju i fitnessu, dijeli s više od 840.000 pratitelja na Instagramu realne fotografije svojega tijela, čak i one na kojima joj se vide sve “nesavršenosti”.
Let’s talk EDITING APPS. This transformation took all of two minutes. I smudged out stretchmarks and swapped my bloating for a bum, brightened my eyes and smoothed that great lil mid-forehead vein. In just 120 seconds, I became a SHINIER, GLOSSIER version of myself. And it was incredibly easy. I used to edit my photos like this. When I was recovering from my relapse, I felt delicate. Insecure. So I would use apps like these to make myself THINNER. Always, always thinner. Because in my mind, thin was perfect. And maybe if I was perfect, everything would be ok. Maybe I would be loved. So I have NO anger towards people who use these. No anger. Because I’ve been there. Instead I want to stress to YOU how OFTEN it happens. How in addition to posing and lighting and outfit swaps and all the shiny things I talk about on here, there’s always this lil side of technology. And I want to say that if you’re someone who uses these often, Who changes your body or changes your skin or changes YOU, Know you are seen. You are worthy. And you are LOVED, EXACTLY as you already are. No technology-sponsored changes required. Stay safe out there gals. We’re in this together. Original photo @chiclebelle #instagramvsreality #feminist #beforeandafter #instavsreality #iweigh #bodyacceptance #selflove
Trikovi koji mogu promijeniti izgled tijela
Njezin moto glasi: ako imaš, pokaži, čak i kada se radi o celulitu. Ona je svoj profil posvetila prihvaćanju ženskoga tijela, pogotovo kada je riječ o samome izgledu. Njezina je specijalnost otkrivanje kako kutovi, svjetlost i alati za uređivanje mogu promijeniti izgled tijela i sakriti sve njezine “mane”.
BEFORE and AFTER transformations are so gosh darn easy to FAKE. And dodgy brands, like those selling DIET TEAS or DIET JABS (the newest horrible thing to hit the market) often do exactly that. So before I get into the ANGLES and the technique and all that razzle dazzle, I just want to say this: Be careful. Especially to the teens on here, or those of us who have struggled with disordered body image. Be careful. Dodgy companies will use dodgy methods to try to sell you things you don’t need. Things like teas that make you poo or SHOTS that mess up your body or pills that make your heart race. HEALTH goals are incredible. There are LOADS of GENUINE FITNESS transformations on here too. Plenty of REAL ‘before and afters’, which are shared by folks who are proud at all they’ve achieved. Those are incredible. I always have and I always will APPLAUD HEALTH as an act of self love. This post isn’t about that. It’s about the BEFORE AND AFTERS with DIET ADS. Or with DETOX TEAS. Or with the most recent onslaught of SKINNY SHOTS. And all the awful, awful fakery that wraps themselves around products more concerned with MONEY than with WELLNESS. It’s about learning to be careful. And to view the internet with a critical eye — especially where money is involved. Now if you’re curious about HOW I took these PHOTOS, here’s what I did: Pulled my bottoms up higher (longer leg line). Arched my back (waist looks smaller, bum bigger). Popped into my hips. Squeezed my core. Played with light and shadows to hide my cellulite. Swapped into more flattering clothes. And BAM. Before to After in 10 seconds flat. Try it if you fancy. It’s pretty much a back workout. So there you go. Glad you’re here. I hope this helped. Please don’t ever buy a skinny jab. We’re in this together. x #angles #posingtips #selfconfidence #beforeandafter #instagramvsreality #instavsreality
Mercer na Instagramu pokazuje kako njezino tijelo izgleda prije i nakon uređivanja, ali i objašnjava kako je došlo do te drastične promjene na fotkama. Iako većina ljudi zna da su fotografije na Instagramu uvelike retuširane, one i dalje stvaraju velike probleme sa samopouzdanjem i prihvaćanjem vlastitog izgleda, osobito kod mladih djevojaka.
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Komentar koji se istaknuo u moru ostalih
Pratitelji ove influencerice cijene njezinu iskrenost i poticanje prirodnoga izgleda. Zato svaka njezina objava dobiva i do pola milijuna lajkova, prenosi New York Post.
CELLULITE is so darn COMMON. So WEAR that swimsuit. Rock that bikini. Get out there and roll with the full wonder of all that you are. And don’t let any little lumpbumps make you second guess for a single minute. Over 80 percent of women have cellulite. That’s a HUGE number – and yet we are told it’s bad and wrong and subtly, so subtly, taught that it is shameful. Some of us learn these lessons as little girls. Yesterday I shared a YouTube video that wants to teach exactly that. It featured a slight child deciding she was TOO BIG, so she exercised and weighed herself and ate carrots and weighed herself and climbed stairs and weighed herself. Some of us learn these lessons as adults, when brands try to SELL TO US and make money from SHAME. From creating flaws that don’t exist, or from turning incredibly common bits of bodies into things that must be fixed. Wherever you learned these lessons, know that they are wrong. Your cellulite is NOT an error. A glitch in perfection. It’s incredible. Unique. A stamp mark of who you are. A sign that your body is functioning and alive and doing the same thing as over 80% of other women. So today, babygirl, get out there and rock your cellulite. Celebrate your dips and rolls. Embrace your curves or your straights. And most of all, do whatever makes you SMILE. Because you are a GLORIOUS CELEBRATION. A song of limbs and heart and soul. Don’t you forget it. Bikini @heiress_swimwear #selflove #bodyacceptance #normalizenormalbodies #cellulite #strengthmarks
“Jučer sam pronašla tvoj profil, kada mi je i najviše trebao. Instagram je počeo imati negativan utjecaj na moje mišljenje o svojemu izgledu (moja visina, težina i činjenica da me dečko voli, ali vidi druge djevojke na Instagramu koje su ljepše od mene te kako da se nosim s time) i tvoja poruka mi je pomogla… Nemoj se uspoređivati s nepoznatim ljudima na Instagramu. Ja sam odlična takva kakva jesam”, napisala je jedna djevojka u komentarima.
Let’s normalize this. Let’s share the parts of us that are strong and fierce and posed, and the parts of us that are softer, raw, human. A woman messaged me today saying she bought her very first bikini. She always thought she was too wiggly, too ‘imperfect’, to own one. But today she realized otherwise. That gal went shopping. Every week, women talk to me about shorts. About cellulite on their legs. About dimples in their thighs. And about how, how they CANNOT, cannot wear them. They cannot wear shorts. Only this is changing. THEY are changing. WE are changing. Day by day, second by second, we are switching what’s normal. We are sliding into those shorts, buying those bikinis, speaking our MINDS and our truths, flaunting our brains, being all the wonderful, complex bits that combine together to make WOMEN and WOMAN. This is just one instance, a glimpse. A little photo to remind you of a very, very big thing: You are not DESIGNED to be perfect. Your power lies in all that’s COMPLEX, all that’s NUANCED, all that’s MAGNIFICENT and, yes, all that’s gloriously NORMAL. Like bum dimples. Like insecurities. Like confusions and hopes and great photos and bad moments and laughter and ALL. We’re in this together. Even if it’s just one ‘Instagram and also Instagram’ pic at a time. x #selflove #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence
Insta vs Reality / or why PERFECTION is DANGEROUS. Perfection puts a wall up between us and others. It does. Whether it’s in POSING FOR PHOTOS or LIVING OUR LIVES. Especially for us PEOPLE PLEASERS. Because it shows only our sparkly bits. Our STAGED bits. Our MASKS that we wear when we are quietly afraid no one will love us otherwise. It proves we are good little girls. Only here’s the thing: PERFECTION builds that barrier. Because ultimately, it’s only a half truth. A brief moment. A STAGED PHOTO. And us humans, we are more complex than that. We are raw and clumsy with belly laughs and cellulite and fears and dreams so fragile we dare only to whisper them into existence. So today, show someone your imperfect. Show them your real. Let them see you for all the splendour and glory you are, and let YOURSELF be SEEN for the same. Whether it’s simply rocking your WIGGLES at the BEACH or opening up about your HOPES. Show YOU. As someone who has only started embracing VULNERABILITY in her 30s, trust me on this: It’s so much more incredible than perfection could ever hope to be. It’s human. It’s wonderful. It’s real. x Photos @chiclebelle gabrielleph as always #selflove #feminist #selfacceptance #inspiringquotes #positivequotes #iweigh #mentalhealth
How do influencers get GREAT BOOTIE PHOTOS? But also – SOCIAL MEDIA is NOT REAL. Seriously. It’s not. Look how much my bumbum transforms just by how I’m standing. PLUS I’m in SHADOW, which hides my cellulite and stretchmarks. And I’m filming on a LOW RES FRONT CAM, which does the same. Here’s how I did it. THE BIKINI: You usually see this pose in TRAVEL SNAPS, with a tanned beach bum framed against a blue sky. Sometimes there’s a guy’s hand reaching up. HOW: Bikini high for longer leg lines; step my feet apart; pop my hips back; arms overhead so waist looks longer; and bam take photo. It looks crazy from the side though 😂❤️. THE WORKOUT WEAR: Bonus points for light coloured leggings and/or bum rusching, which adds to this. HOW: Face away from camera, legs in a line. Rotate over one shoulder. Squeeze back bum cheek. Arch hips back. Squeeze core. Arms overhead for long waist. Bam! Take photo. So there you go. Look, if you want to run around taking all the bumbum photos and rocking all the angles, go for it. But more importantly, remember this: SOCIAL MEDIA is not REAL. It’s POSED. FILTERED. PERFECTED. Especially with aesthetic photos. So don’t compare yourself. Don’t be hard on yourself. You’re doing great – no bootie pose required x . Also top is @womensbestwear @womensbest.me . #instagramvsreality #socialmediavsreality #fitspo #bodyconfidence #selflove #posing
CELLULITE to BUMBUM in three seconds flat? Is it magic? A weird pill? A crazy dose of photoshop? Or, hey, how about just lighting. Lighting matters SO MUCH in fitness photos and videos. Just look at the difference as I move from sun into shade. So what’s the ‘secret’? Direct light, like the sunlight from the window, can be really harsh. It shows all the wobbly wibbly bits and stretchmarks and soft parts of me. Softer light, like the diffused shade from the window, is generally gentler. It smooths and flattens. The same goes for outdoors. It’s why people shoot at sunrise or sunset – the ‘golden hours’. You get those same flattering shades. Today I just wanted to pull back the curtain a bit. Remind you how easy it is to filter and frame things so they look perfect – even without ever using a touch of photoshop. But more than that, far more than that, I want to say how your cellulite, Your stretchmarks, Those are so gosh darn normal. So common. So BEAUTIFUL. And so WORTHY of seeing the sun. ☀️ #cellulite #stretchmarks #socialmediavsreality #normalizenormalbodies #iweigh #whstrong
