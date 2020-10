DEČKO OSTAO U ČUDU KAD SE CURA SKINULA: ‘Pa ona ima cijeli grm stidnih dlaka! U 30 godina to nikad nisam vidio’

View this post on Instagram

I’d never seen this photo ’til now. It was taken the day after sitting in a plant medicine ceremony under the first full moon of the decade in Guatemala. It was nearing the evening of the following day and I still hadn’t slept in over 48 hours. I couldn’t. I’d just had such a heart expanding experience that it felt like a waste to go to sleep. I was still riding on this magic wave, feeling open, in awe of just about everything, delirious. A friend told me that post ceremony it can be a good time to do something creative since your channels are so open and still receiving downloads of info. So I sat on my own for a while staring out at the lake I was staying near writing notes in my phone. I kept writing ‘learn to trust the fear’ over and over. Sometimes I look back at those words I wrote and I’m taken back to the feeling from this day. How it just made complete sense to greet your fear with open arms, to kiss it and recognise it as the beautiful ‘DIG HERE’ sign that it is, the sign you’ve been waiting for where you’re not sure where to next. Your fear always points to something important. There’s treasure buried below it. But you gotta go through it, dig beneath it, get your hands dirty and find a sense of joy as you shovel (📸 @blewis_away thanks for reminding me)