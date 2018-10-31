CURA POKAZALA KAKO SREĐUJE FOTKE ZA INSTAGRAM: Bolesno je što sve mijenja na sebi, a vi se s tim uspoređujete

View this post on Instagram

It takes so little time to alter a photo & so little time to compare yourself to the altered reality we constantly see on Instagram. It might be photoshop, it might be a pose, it might be that the person your comparing yourself to is a completely different build &body type to you. When you compare yourself to someone online you’re probably thinking of yourself at your worst & you’re comparing that to someone’s best fragments of their life that they choose to share with the world. Everyone compares them selves in one way or another but so often it isn’t a fair fight. Instagram isn’t real life