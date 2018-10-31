Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Ljepota

EVO VAM 'REALNOSTI'

CURA POKAZALA KAKO SREĐUJE FOTKE ZA INSTAGRAM: Bolesno je što sve mijenja na sebi, a vi se s tim uspoređujete

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 07:25 31.10.2018

Nije ni čudo da sve više mladih ima problema sa samopouzdanjem

Ljudi su danas sve zaluđeniji Instagramom i savršenim fotografijama prekrasnih modela koji ruše samopouzdanje običnim djevojkama i mladićima. Svi žele tako izgledati i cilj je dobiti “savršeno” tijelo. Ali jedan model želi pokazati drugima kako često te savršene fotke koje gledate na društvenim mrežama nisu ništa drugo nego rezultat pomnog uređivanja i Photoshopa.

Iskrivljena slika realnosti

Kate Wasley pozirala je za Sports Illustrated i nedavno je demonstrirala što sve ljudi rade da bi izgledali bolje na fotografijama. Usudimo se reći da su rezultati šokantni. “Toliko malo treba da se fotka uredi i toliko malo je dovoljno da se uspoređujemo s ljudima koje pratimo na Instagramu”, započela je Wasley pokraj videa koji zorno prikazuje koliko su joj “sredili” stražnjicu, leđa, ruke, noge, struk i lice.

NAPRAVILA ČETIRI IZMJENE U PHOTOSHOPU, VIDITE LI IH? Jedna je očigledna, ali za ostale tri nitko živ ne bi pomislio

“Možda je Photoshop, možda je stvar poze, a možda je osoba s kojom se uspoređujete posve drugačije građena od vas. Kada gledate fotke lijepih ljudi na internetu, vjerojatno mislite samo najgore o sebi jer svoj život uspoređujete s najboljim dijelovima njihovih života koje su odlučili podijeliti sa svijetom”, dodala je.

To nije fer borba

U videu, ne samo da je figura ove bujne djevojke s oblinama bitno stanjena, već se riješila i celulita, istaknula kosti lica te povećala grudi. “Svi se na neki način uspoređujemo s drugima, ali to nije fer borba. Instagram nije stvarni život”, zaključila je Wasley.

Njezinu su objavu pogledale stotine tisuća korisnika, koji su se uključili u raspravu. “Moramo zaustaviti tu igru uspoređivanja”, složili su se mnogi. Ovo nije prvi put da plus size manekenka promiče pozitivan stav o tijelu. Sa svojom vitkom prijateljicom Georgijom Gibbs pokrenula je kampanju Any Body Co, kojom ohrabruju žene da zavole svoje tijelo, bez obzira na njegov oblik i veličinu.

View this post on Instagram

‘This is me and you 😂. I’m the one on the right’ for all of you that are about to comment that, or have in the past, please consider this… why are you putting yourself down to lift up your friend? Why are you using my perfectly healthy body as a joke? Why are you such an asshole?( jokes) but seriously please consider that what you write online will always have an effect. Be conscious of your online presence. Remember that regardless of what you may think of someone’s body that human being is still worthy of self love and respect. ✨✨✨✨✨ We all have so much more to offer this world than just our bodies and physical beauty regardless of the pressures put on everyone, (men and women alike) to look a certain way. Being physically healthy is so so important, but so is your mental health. Don't let your brain morph your body into something you hate. Be kind to yourself. Be aware of what is marketed to you as healthy. Remind yourself that we are all human, we all have 'flaws' we all have 'insecurities' and that's ok. You do you. Be the healthiest version of yourself. EDIT: This is not an invitation to say ‘the right one is better’ regardless of left or right this statement goes for both of us. Don’t miss the point people! #wlyg

A post shared by Kate Wasley (@katewas_) on

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 07:25 31.10.2018

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr