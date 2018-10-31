CURA POKAZALA KAKO SREĐUJE FOTKE ZA INSTAGRAM: Bolesno je što sve mijenja na sebi, a vi se s tim uspoređujete

Nije ni čudo da sve više mladih ima problema sa samopouzdanjem
Ljudi su danas sve zaluđeniji Instagramom i savršenim fotografijama prekrasnih modela koji ruše samopouzdanje običnim djevojkama i mladićima. Svi žele tako izgledati i cilj je dobiti “savršeno” tijelo. Ali jedan model želi pokazati drugima kako često te savršene fotke koje gledate na društvenim mrežama nisu ništa drugo nego rezultat pomnog uređivanja i Photoshopa.
Iskrivljena slika realnosti
Kate Wasley pozirala je za Sports Illustrated i nedavno je demonstrirala što sve ljudi rade da bi izgledali bolje na fotografijama. Usudimo se reći da su rezultati šokantni. “Toliko malo treba da se fotka uredi i toliko malo je dovoljno da se uspoređujemo s ljudima koje pratimo na Instagramu”, započela je Wasley pokraj videa koji zorno prikazuje koliko su joj “sredili” stražnjicu, leđa, ruke, noge, struk i lice.
View this post on Instagram
It takes so little time to alter a photo & so little time to compare yourself to the altered reality we constantly see on Instagram. It might be photoshop, it might be a pose, it might be that the person your comparing yourself to is a completely different build &body type to you. When you compare yourself to someone online you’re probably thinking of yourself at your worst & you’re comparing that to someone’s best fragments of their life that they choose to share with the world. Everyone compares them selves in one way or another but so often it isn’t a fair fight. Instagram isn’t real life
NAPRAVILA ČETIRI IZMJENE U PHOTOSHOPU, VIDITE LI IH? Jedna je očigledna, ali za ostale tri nitko živ ne bi pomislio
“Možda je Photoshop, možda je stvar poze, a možda je osoba s kojom se uspoređujete posve drugačije građena od vas. Kada gledate fotke lijepih ljudi na internetu, vjerojatno mislite samo najgore o sebi jer svoj život uspoređujete s najboljim dijelovima njihovih života koje su odlučili podijeliti sa svijetom”, dodala je.
To nije fer borba
U videu, ne samo da je figura ove bujne djevojke s oblinama bitno stanjena, već se riješila i celulita, istaknula kosti lica te povećala grudi. “Svi se na neki način uspoređujemo s drugima, ali to nije fer borba. Instagram nije stvarni život”, zaključila je Wasley.
Njezinu su objavu pogledale stotine tisuća korisnika, koji su se uključili u raspravu. “Moramo zaustaviti tu igru uspoređivanja”, složili su se mnogi. Ovo nije prvi put da plus size manekenka promiče pozitivan stav o tijelu. Sa svojom vitkom prijateljicom Georgijom Gibbs pokrenula je kampanju Any Body Co, kojom ohrabruju žene da zavole svoje tijelo, bez obzira na njegov oblik i veličinu.
View this post on Instagram
‘This is me and you 😂. I’m the one on the right’ for all of you that are about to comment that, or have in the past, please consider this… why are you putting yourself down to lift up your friend? Why are you using my perfectly healthy body as a joke? Why are you such an asshole?( jokes) but seriously please consider that what you write online will always have an effect. Be conscious of your online presence. Remember that regardless of what you may think of someone’s body that human being is still worthy of self love and respect. ✨✨✨✨✨ We all have so much more to offer this world than just our bodies and physical beauty regardless of the pressures put on everyone, (men and women alike) to look a certain way. Being physically healthy is so so important, but so is your mental health. Don't let your brain morph your body into something you hate. Be kind to yourself. Be aware of what is marketed to you as healthy. Remind yourself that we are all human, we all have 'flaws' we all have 'insecurities' and that's ok. You do you. Be the healthiest version of yourself. EDIT: This is not an invitation to say ‘the right one is better’ regardless of left or right this statement goes for both of us. Don’t miss the point people! #wlyg
