BIO JE PROSJEČAN DEBELI FRAJER, A ONDA JE DOBIO JEDAN SAVJET: Žene danas luduju za njim, ali i njegovim milijunima

Danas on putuje svijetom, bavi se poduzetništvom, za sebe kaže da je investitor, ali je usto i model
Neke su tjelesne transformacije toliko spektakularne da su gotovo nerealne. Ali ono što je uspjelo ovomu Britancu komotno bi se moglo svrstati u rubriku “Vjerovali ili ne”.
Savjet frizera sve je promijenio
Gwilym C. Pugh (33) bio je prosječan Britanac, s prosječnim poslom i prosječnim izgledom. Kako je sam opisao na Instagramu, bio je povučen, nezadovoljan sobom, pretio, nesretan i nesiguran. A onda mu je frizer predložio jednostavnu stvar – da pusti bradu.
Another year has past since the “before and after” circus…. and I realised the photos being shared is not really a true reflection any more seeing after “after” photo is coming up to being 5 years old. Time bloody flies ey! So here’s a revamp…. Not far off 15 years time difference between the two shots 🤯 Age 21 – 35!! Mental! Bit of reflection… in the before photo I thought I knew everything. In the after, I realise I know nothing. Something to think about on a Wednesday night! . . . . . . . . . . #transformation #motivation #fattofit #fattofitjourney #gwilympugh #gingermen #gingerhair #fatlossjourney #fatloss #transformationtuesday #inspiração #cabelo #barba #inspritation #fitnessinspo @muitabrisa @purowebeoo @menwearguide @sad_humor @handpickedhighlights @menshumor #glowup
NEVJEROJATNA FIZIČKA TRANSFORMACIJA: Težio je 320 kilograma i bio ovisan o brzoj hrani, a danas je sasvim druga osoba
To je i učinio. S bradom je krenuo prvi val zadovoljstva sobom pa je Pugh kao drugi korak regulirao prehranu i počeo vježbati. Nije dugo prošlo, a njegova je transformacija bila nevjerojatna i o njoj se prije nekoliko godina počelo pisati u medijima.
What is your motivation? When I got home from Aconcagua in February I thought I’d challenge myself to a month of getting in shape, focusing on improving mechanics and power to weight ratio following my expedition. I shot the before photo on Feb 16th, then lockdown hit so I kept going and shot the second in May. I’m still on it now and enjoying the process! The first thing you may notice here is the aesthetic or change in body fat, as, for right or wrong instagram is a visual platform. If I could give one piece of advice, it would be to check your motivations. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved here but want to reiterate that aesthetics, apart from the fact I make a living from modelling, are close to the bottom of my list. Myself and my body have been through countless phases from being a lanky yet chubby teenager, to playing basketball daily, repeated non-impact injury, extreme and prolonged weight gain, more pain, then some weight loss, more pain, finding work arounds, more pain – you get the idea. I’m sure a few can relate to this cycle. When you train solely for aesthetics, or the endorphin rush, you run the risk of entering into bad patterns and your body degrading over time rather than improving. IMO this is one of the main reasons things get more difficult as you get older. This is where social media gets dirty. You see influencers and celebrities telling you what workouts to do and that you need to push yourself [to look like them] with no understanding of bio mechanics beyond their own personal experience. It’s a dangerous game. When you see people posting about fitness or showing their bodies please please please apply critical thinking. Who are they, what is their background and what is their motivation for publishing? N.B Some resources I’ve been exploring (apply the above principles when researching) • ‘Born to walk’ by James Earls via @the_human_mvmnt • ‘Anatomy Trains’ by Thomas Myers via @reformance.co.uk • RMT Rope work (the future of athleticism) from @wayoftherope & @weckmethod • Myofascial release from @functionalpatterns • Heal – @netflix documentary for a more philosophical yet still scientific look at the mind and body
Danas je model, poduzetnik, investitor…
Već tada njegov Instagram je eksplodirao, a do danas je ovaj 33-godišnjak ostvario izrazito uspješnu karijeru kao model, ali i kao poduzetnik. Nakon tjelesne je transformacije, kako kaže, konačno osjetio da može transformirati i karijeru.
U intervjuima Gwilym često ističe kako je inicijalna promjena koja je sve zakotrljala bila upravo brada. Danas on putuje svijetom, bavi se poduzetništvom, za sebe kaže da je investitor, ali je usto i model. Samopouzdanja mu više ne manjka, ali priznaje kako često gleda svoje fotografije iz prošlosti kako bi se motivirao da bude još bolji.
As I’m sat in the permit office just outside Mendoza negotiating access to the mountain I’d like to throw a massive thank you to the team at @equinox, notably @omartinez10 who has been helping me prepare my body for my attempt of Aconcagua 🏔 (6963m) via the longer 360 route. At the summit the air contains only 40% of the oxygen that it does at sea level. In addition to this we will be carrying all of our gear ourselves past basecamp so will have loads of up to 25kg to haul up. My training has been focused on recomposition, stability and symmetry to help reduce the chances of injury whilst carrying this load up steep and unstable slopes. As you can see on the last couple of slides I’d say we’ve done a pretty good job with my legs increasing by around 5cm each, evening out in size with my waist decreasing and chest increasing. Whilst these are superficial measurements I want to reiterate the purpose was not for appearance but to enable me to get up and down the mountain as safely as possible. Thanks again @equinox, see you on the other side! *Training gifted by @equinox* . . . . . #transformation #motivation #equinox #mountaineering #comfortzone #fattofit #fattofitjourney #gwilympugh #gingermen #gingerhair #fatlossjourney #fatloss #transformationtuesday #inspiração #cabelo #barba #inspritation #fitnessinspo #tattooedmen #guyswithtattoos #guyswithink
Current status… 15kg up from my lightest. Not as lean as I once was but feeling exponentially stronger and more functional and able than I ever have been. I can’t speak for everyone but for me this is far more impactful from a confidence point of view than aesthetics. I rarely hear about body confidence surrounding any other aspect than appearance and “attractiveness” but I think worrying about your physical limitations is a far more insidious issue, it certainly has been for me. I’m a very active person so being able to do various activities if and when I want to, without worry about “being able to” is the key to living a happy and positive life. When you feel capable you carry an air of confidence that outshines anything gained from looking a certain way. I learnt this pretty late having spent the majority of my 20s feeling physically limited due to bio mechanical instabilities and subsequent injuries….. So if you’ve read this far I hope you can find some inspiration to be the best version of yourself from the inside out. . . . . . #BodyConfidence #FunctionalStrength #BioMechanics #Motivation #Adventurist #adventuretravel #mensstyle #travelgrams #blueyes #redhair #redhot #menshair #hairstylesmen #viking #hairgoals #gingerhair #redhead #ginger #gingermen #gingerbeard #redbeard #menwithink #crowtattoo #fullsleevetattoo #tattooedguys
Just got home from the weekend spent back in the motherland of Wales 🏴 staying on my mates farm. Went to a gig on Saturday night, watched the Rugby on Sunday (not an ideal result) followed by a hike over Hay’s Bluff in the Brecon Beacons 🏔 Topped off with a good catch up with old friends. An all round wholesome weekend I’d say! . . . . . . #Adventurist #trekking #hikingadventures #adventuretravel #mensstyle #travelgrams #mensfashion #blogger #blueyes #redhair #redhot #menshair #hairstylesmen #viking #hairgoals #gingerhair #redhead #ginger #gingermen #gingerbeard #redbeard #menwithink #chesttattoo #fullsleeve #menwithtattoos #tattooedmen
