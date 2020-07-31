LIJEČNICE PROTESTIRAJU U BIKINIJIMA: Skandalozna studija nazvala ih je ‘neprofesionalnima’, evo kako su uzvratile

Istraživanje se bavilo samo ženama i njihovim objavama na društvenim mrežama, a u ‘provokativno i neprofesionalno ponašanje’ uvrstilo je obične fotografije s plaže
U medicinskome časopisu o vaskularnoj kirurgiji nedavno je objavljeno “istraživanje”, u kojemu su mladi doktori pregledavali profile liječnica na društvenim mrežama i zaključili da su mnoge njihove objave “potencijalno neprofesionalne” jer objavljuju “provokativne slike u bikinijima/kupaćim kostimima te s alkoholom”.
View this post on Instagram
Dr Bikini 👙will save your life in the middle of the Ocean when you get hit by a boat. I will take you out of the ocean on a surfboard turned into a backboard, tie off your exsanguinating wound with my rash guard, take you to my under equipped urgent care, stabilize you in 1 hour with an IV, oxygen, morphine, fluids, Foley, and put your open femur fracture in Bucks traction, fly you by helicopter to a local hospital, order and interpret all the labs, xrays, CT scans, suture/staple all your wounds, splint your clavicle/ humerus and scapula fractures,sedate you, put a chest tube in your 5 rib fractured hemopneumothorax and fly you by jet to a specialty hospital in another country….all in my you guessed it 👙 I am an Emergency Medicine Physician standing in solidarity with female vascular surgeons today. NEWSFLASH: FEMALE DOCTORS CAN WEAR WHATEVER THEY WANT. Female doctors, nurses, NPs/PAs, all healthcare professionals – we can wear a bikini, a dress, or we can wear scrubs. This does not change how good we are at being a healthcare provider. We can wear WHATEVER we want on our free time, and still save your life. Sexism in medicine is alive and well. But we won’t let that stop us. In this ridiculous article published in a well respected medical journal, the vascular surgery authors sought out to determine how many vascular surgeons had participated in what they state is “inappropriate social media behavior”, which they defined as FEMALES IN BIKINIS – BUT GET THIS: NOT MEN IN BATHING SUITS. Other topics considered “inappropriate” were Halloween costumes (should I take down my pregnant nun costume?) GUN CONTROL and politics. The “study” was written by 3 men who created fake social media accounts to spy on applicants. My dad who was a triple boarded cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon would not approve of their study. Especially since he liked gardening in a speedo. Women in medicine: whether you’re a nurse, medical student, resident, an attending, post your favorite bikini pic/dress pic/halloween pic/anything today and tag me, and #medbikini . We have to drown out the sexism in medicine and keep it moving. It’s 2020 people. Sexism is cancelled.
Seksističko i beznačajno istraživanje
“Istraživanje” se bavilo samo ženama i njihovim objavama na društvenim mrežama, a u “provokativno i neprofesionalno ponašanje” uvrstilo je obične fotografije s plaže. Liječnice diljem svijeta odlučile su pokazati koliko je ovo istraživanje seksističko i beznačajno pa su uz uz hashtag #MedBikini počele objavljivati slike u bikinijima i s alkoholom.
View this post on Instagram
Just in case you thought me wearing a bikini has anything to do with how good or “professional” of a #nurse I am #medbikini 👙. As you’ve probably heard by now, yesterday a study was published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery where some male doctors took it upon themselves to become the social media police and go through other surgeons accounts to deem whether it was “professional” by their standards. They determined that wearing a bikini an “inappropriate outfit” and holding alcohol in a photo was also a big red flag.. along with so many other comical statements. Overall the study is a piece of trash. Not sure who gave them permission to determine what is and is not appropriate for a woman’s body. Swipe to see the study 🤣.
U 57. GODINI POSTALA JE MODEL ZA BADIĆE: Past ćete u nesvijest kad vidite kako brutalno ova žena izgleda
Neke od njih uz fotografije su podijelile i svoja profesionalna postignuća, a jedna liječnica objavila je sliku sebe u bikiniju u bolnici uz objašnjenje: “Liječnica u bikiniju spasit će vam život čak i usred oceana kada vas udari brod.”
Surgeons can wear bikinis. ❤️🇲🇽 #medbikini pic.twitter.com/VFf4tHzsUS
— Daisy Sanchez (@ladaisysanchez) July 25, 2020
Odijevanje nema veze s kompetencijom
Žalosno je da ove žene, koje se već mjesecima skrbe o pacijentima zaraženima koronavirusom, moraju još jednom dokazivati kako njihov način odijevanja, pogotovo u slobodno vrijeme, nema nikakve veze s njihovom kompetencijom.
View this post on Instagram
Vocês já devem ter visto a polêmica do ARTIGO publicado no JOURNAL OF VASCULAR SURGERY que discutia e analisava comportamentos anti-profissionais em redes sociais de médicos e médicas jovens. Comportamentos como fotos de biquíni, fotos com roupas justas e curtas, segurando bebidas alcoólicas… foram considerados INADEQUADOS, que diminuem a CREDIBILIDADE e questionam a competência profissional. Eu não sou a Júlia que faz medicina o tempo inteiro, eu tenho vida social, vou pra praia, vou pra festas….E não é uma roupa, uma foto, ou um copo de cerveja que vai diminuir minha competência. Não é o fato de ter trabalhado como modelo para lojas de biquíni e lingerie que me farão pior e uma profissional ruim. Isso é medido apenas com o meu esforço! E não é nenhum pensamento retrógrado e machista que vai me fazer parar de ser ou postar o que eu tiver afim. A profissão que eu escolhi não me define, muito menos um artigo escrito (ironicamente) em sua maior parte por homens #medbikini #mulhermedicina
Inače, žene iz cijeloga svijeta prethodnih dana objavljuju crno-bijele fotografije u znak podrške ženama i kao oblik protesta protiv zlostavljanja žena.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @fer.christiansen @bikinimed @bikinimed ・・・ ⚠️⚠️I am a doctor, but first I am a human, a woman at that. I can wear anything besides scrubs and white coats and I am still being professional. Female physicians are multidimensional real people and we will not be censored. We do have a life beyond hospital hallways. ❌A few days ago, there was a poorly written article. The "inappropriate" and "unprofessional" from the August 2020 issue of the Journal of Vascular Surgery ➡️ “Prevalence of Unprofessional Social Media Content Among Young Vascular Surgeons", was retracted. But still leaves the question: Why male authors, without consent, decide who is unprofessional only watching female social media posts? Not male doctors were part of the “study”, only females. 🚫🚫 @bikinimed • #medbikini #medlife #medlifestyle #medicine #doctorshospital #nurse #nurselife #medicalstudent #medicalprofessionals • #medbikini 𝚎𝚜 𝚞𝚗𝚊 𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚙𝚞𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚊 𝚊 𝚕𝚊 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚎 𝚙𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚌𝚒ó𝚗 𝚍𝚎 𝚞𝚗𝚊 𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊 ( 𝙹𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚘𝚏 𝚅𝚊𝚜𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚊𝚛 𝚂𝚞𝚛𝚐𝚎𝚛𝚢) 𝚎𝚗 𝚙𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚘 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶 𝚙𝚞𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚌ó 𝚞𝚗 𝚊𝚛𝚝í𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚘 𝚜𝚘𝚋𝚛𝚎 𝚎𝚕 𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚘 𝚖é𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚘 𝚎𝚗 𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚎𝚜 𝚜𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚜. 𝙴𝚕 𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚘 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚛ó "𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚒𝚊𝚍𝚘" 𝚢 𝚙𝚘𝚌𝚘 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚏𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕 𝚕𝚞𝚌𝚒𝚛 𝚛𝚘𝚙𝚊 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚟𝚘𝚌𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚟𝚊 𝚢 𝚋𝚒𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚒𝚜 𝚙𝚘𝚛 𝚜𝚎𝚛 𝚖é𝚍𝚒𝚌𝚘𝚜, 𝚝𝚘𝚍𝚘 𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚘 𝚌𝚘𝚗 𝚐𝚛𝚊𝚗 𝚜𝚎𝚜𝚐𝚘 𝚍𝚎 𝚐é𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚘.
