ŽUČNA RASPRAVA NA TWITTERU: Je li moguće da čitav život pogrešno kuhamo čaj?

Dude. You can steep it, but you must stir it all the time or a layer of tannin will appear on the top like scum. And anyway, tea bag in a mug, you never stood a chance. Use a teapot like a grown up 😂😂😂

— This is so unnecessary! 🇿🇼🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@TooMuchCute1984) August 10, 2019