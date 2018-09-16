ZUBE NISU OPRALI DVIJE GODINE: Neobičan par već tri godine jede samo voće, evo što im se dogodilo

Svoje voćne avanture u južnoj Aziji, Tina i Simon dokumentiraju na svom YouTube kanalu
Par koji se upoznao na Baliju tvrdi kako više od tri godine jede isključivo voće – i osjeća se “high”. Poljakinja Tina Stoklosa (39) objasnila je da je prvi put otkrila voćnu dijetu kada je tražila način na koji će se “očistiti” prije blagdana. Bilo je to prije pet godina, a zatim je dvije godine poslije odlučila spakirati kofere i preseliti se na Bali kako bi se u potpunosti posvetila voćnoj prehrani bez smetnji zapadnjačkog života.
Chippy turns 26 today! Happy Birthday to the most badass, fearless human being I have ever met! Never a dull moment. Life with you is a non-stop full-on adventure and I love it! Feeling so honored to be your partner in crime! Cannot wait to see our future unfold, its gonna be so much fun! I love you more than words can express 💗 . . . . . #rawfood #rawvegan #durian #801010 #fruitarian #tropicalfruit #cuticutimalaysia #malaysianfood #vegantravel #foodtravel #visitmalaysia #lovetoeat #plantbasedfood #plantbaseddiet #plantpowered #vegandinner #highcarb #superfood #intermittenfasting #edrecovery #fruit #veganmeal #highcarbvegan #exoticfruit #happybirthday #birthday #kuantan
Zube ne peru već dvije godine
Kada je prvi put probala jesti samo voće, vrlo je brzo primijetila da ima više energije, osjećala se sretnije i zadovoljnije, a koža joj je izgledala mlađe. Na Baliju je ova dizajnerica interijera upoznala sadašnjeg zaručnika Simona Beuna (26) iz Belgije, koji joj se javio nakon što je i sam otkrio voćnu dijetu. Par sada jede samo voće – unose između 2000 i 4000 kalorija na dan, a žeđ gase svježom kokosovom vodom.
Zube nisu oprali dvije godine jer vlakna iz voća to rade umjesto paste. Kao ostale koristi voćne dijete navode liječenje depresije i drugih kroničnih bolesti. Tina je objasnila kako joj je novi način života pomogao da steše liniju jer se prije stalno borila s hranom i kilogramima.
Part 1 of 2 ✨ This is going to be a bit of a personal rant, inspired by one of the conversations I had with my best friend. I was trying to explain to Joanna in what ways I am different to the person she has known for 2 decades. The first thing that came to my mind is that I am FREE. Free from a voice inside my head that my made the vast majority of my life miserable. We all have these self diminishing voices in our heads whispering ‘Im not pretty enough’, ‘Im not successful enough’… Only you know what is your personal brand of ‘not-enough-ism’. Mine has always been ‘Im not thin enough’. I cannot explain to you just how much room that single thought occupied inside my head. I thought about it millions of times each day and everything I did was motivated by the need to get smaller. If only I could have used all the energy I put into dieting into something more purposeful, I could have made president of my country or done major things for humanity instead 😉 Yet since when I was pre-teen till when I was 36, my sole focus in life was getting thinner, the aggressiveness of my pursuit sharpened by the fact that the more I dieted – the more overweight I became. I engaged in periods of overeating, purging and restricting for over two decades, stuck in this evil cycle, none the wiser with each rodeo. Eventually I reached 83kg (183 lbs) at just 153cm tall (5 ft). That is 32kg or 70 lbs bigger than I am now. Not that it matters now – now that the weight is gone for good, I never even think about weight related stuff, which is why I talk about it so seldom. Whats interesting, now that my body has reached its ideal weight, my weight hasn’t changed the slightest in three years. With little to no exercise I am able to eat as much as my boyfriend – a 26yr old male – and not gain any weight! Perks of the fruitarian lifestyle? Certainly. Weight maintenance is just so easy on fruit. Did I loose weight as soon as I started eating just fruit? Absolutely not. (Continued in next post)
Part 2 of 2 ✨ If only I could only explain what a difference the ten years made – at 29 I felt like I had the body of a 60 year old and was extremely miserable in my head. At 39 I feel light – both mentally and physically. I feel more alive than ever. At all times of the day I feel race ready – I can just get up and run, I have so much energy I can keep up with sporty 20 year olds on a 5h trail. A lot of it was mental – thro yoga I found the divine state of self-love, not just self-acceptance. Yes, it would have been ideal if I found self-acceptance for myself in the 83kg body. Im sorry to say that for me that just seemed like an impossible circus trick to pull – I hated myself too much back then. The mental and physical transformation had to happen simultaneously. But back to fruit. The first fruitarian I found on Youtube was Freelee who Im super grateful for to this day. I jumped on the fruit wagon, ate 30 bananas and exercised for 2hrs a day – I believed that if I copied her, one day I would wake up and look exactly like her. I felt amazing on fruit, looked years younger, but the excess weight wouldn’t budge. Even after 2 years fruitarian I was still on the verge of obese on the BMI scale weighing 12kg (27 lbs) more than I do now. If you followed me here on Insta back then – this is why you didn’t see a single pic of me – I was too embarrassed to be the world’s only fat fruitarian. It was more Fat Shortie than Fit Shortie. Real life was worse – how many times at the table I was ridiculed for eating so much sugar by stick-thin girlfriends on the paleo diet. Being overweight I felt helpless as a fruitarian ambassador, but I wasn’t going to quit just yet. So what was I doing wrong? SLEEP (and the sun exposure needed for sleep). The moment I moved to Bali and made a few lifestyle tweaks – all the extra weight melted off effortlessly in just 2 months! Who would have thought something as simple as sleep was the one thing I needed for weight loss? ✨ Intrigued? If you want to know the science behind sleep and weight-loss, go to our Patreon where I continue this lengthy post, sharing my sleep for weight-loss results in detail! See you there, link in bio!
Bilo je teško na početku
“Prvi tjedan sam se osjećala nevjerojatno – lagano, optimistično, čak i nadrogirano. Lebdjela sam 30 cm iznad zemlje – činilo se kao da sam zaljubljena u sve. Prve rezultate voćne dijete primijetila sam uglavnom na mentalnom zdravlju. Odlučila sam kako se više nikad neću vratiti ‘normalnoj’ hrani. To je, međutim, lakše reći nego učiniti, te sam prve dvije godine često znala zastraniti s kuhanim obrocima”, ispričala je Tina za Daily Mail.
This is happiness in a picture for me! ✨ Not exactly in Jerantut, but on the small off-roads leading into the jungle, we’ve found orang asli – the native people selling these jungle durios by the bucket. Tiny and intense Id describe them as cousins of the purple punk or our Sumatra lowianus. So freaking good they reconfirmed the status of this durio being my favorite (well, maybe a tie with durio dulcis but Id have to eat them at the same time and thats never gonna happen dulcis being only in Borneo and lack of lowianus there!) Insanely aromatic, they are like alcohol-filled pralines. Can you tell the top 2 fluo durians are of a different kind? Just before this pic was taken we dipped and meditated at a river just below, antsy to sit down to this huge monomeal of durio lowianus. Happy, happy times! 🙏💗 . . . . #rawfood #rawvegan #durian #801010 #fruitarian #tropicalfruit #cuticutimalaysia #malaysianfood #vegantravel #foodtravel #visitmalaysia #lovetoeat #plantbasedfood #plantbaseddiet #plantpowered #vegandinner #highcarb #superfood #intermittenfasting #edrecovery #fruit #veganmeal #highcarbvegan #exoticfruit #pahang #tamannegara #jerantut
Sa svojjih 39 godina, jede količinski kao i njezin 13 godina mlađi zaručnik, a čak ni ne vježba, no kilograme ne dobiva. Simonu je promjena na voćnu prehranu bila znanto lakša nego njoj jer je i prije bio vegan. On je ovu dijetu otkrio dok je trenirao za maraton na posljednjoj godini fakulteta.
Another interesting find in Jerantut! One day a regular durian stand just starts selling these durio lowianus-zibethinus hybrids. Can you see the short stubby stem of the lowianus and the bigger size plus slightly dulled green colour of the zibethinus in it? The taste was very interesting – pure mocha altho the ‘size’ aspect went mainly into the thickness of the skin and not the thickness of the flesh lol. Normally we would have been super excited for this find but having an unlimited supply of the mind-blowing intense miniature lowianus this one just didnt compare!
Prednosti voćne dijete
“Bio sam otvoren za sve vrste eksperimenata pa sam prešao na voće doslovno preko noći. Osjećao sam se divno i primijetio velike pomake u trčanju”, kazao je. Tinu je upoznao na Instagramu, gdje je ona pisala o svom novom životnom stilu. Javio joj se porukom i našli su se sljedeće godine na Baliju, gdje su se i zaljubili.
Presenting the best bunch of bananas we’ve ever eaten, randomly found on a hunt for morning cocos in Gerik [heading back, Jerantut-Penang stretch] The owner of the fruit stand called them ‘awok lego’ bananas, but for us they fell into the category of what we call apple bananas. Juicy, moist, creamy with tiny seeds inside and a great chewy apple freshness. Think: banana-apple ice cream with arabic gum. The bomb! We bought the whole branch and devoured them over the next days in Penang. Never have we had a better ‘nana. Yes, sometimes they are better than durian! ✨ . . . . #rawfood #rawvegan #durian #801010 #fruitarian #tropicalfruit #cuticutimalaysia #malaysianfood #vegantravel #foodtravel #visitmalaysia #lovetoeat #plantbasedfood #plantbaseddiet #plantpowered #vegandinner #highcarb #superfood #intermittenfasting #edrecovery #fruit #veganmeal #highcarbvegan #exoticfruit #bananas #gerik #banana
Par se kune da su prednosti jedenja voća bezgranične. Uvjereni su da njihov način prehrane liječi i rak, depresiju i druge kronične bolesti. Osim toga, navode da nemaju problema s kilogramima, bolje spavaju i imaju sulude količine energije.
Every new person you meet on your way brings a new energy into your life. It has been no different having my best friend @joanna_kulczynska here. We’ve known each other for 20 years and yet every time we meet its different and exciting as nothing in the universe ever stays the same. It so funny to observe the shifts in ourselves and each other as we age (Now entering third decade of our friendship – priceless! Are we really that old? Seems like we were at uni yesterday!) For instance, for the vast majority of our friendship, I was the one initiating all evening outings, parties and anything that could have been an excuse to drink. Joanna, happily married since her mid-twenties, was much more resilient to the idea of going to seedy nightclubs in holiday resorts, whilst, I the relentless clubber, lived for partying and dancing (which sometimes led to funny episodes like spending hours looking for a club open in Miami on a Sunday) Now the roles have changed – I start my evening wind-down routine at 7pm, in bed at 8 and asleep by 9. Joanna in turn longed for the live latino music played in a super cool place right next to us and so into the nightlife we went. It was the first time I was out after dusk with live music in years! I really enjoyed it, altho still felt like a bit of an outsider there. Which in turn reminds me of the first raw foodist I ever found online – Victoria Boutenko. In one of her videos she described how after living in the forest eating nothing but wild edibles for over a decade, she separated from her husband and went to a women’s empowerment conference. She was stunned that so many of these women looked so good and healthy and were clearly thriving even tho most of them just ate ‘regular’ food! She was shocked to see there is happiness to be found outside raw food. Much in the same way I smiled watching ppl dancing, laughing and enjoying themselves. Now, back from the depths of Ubud’s nightlife, I hereby report to you: There IS life outside raw food. Still, tuning into what serves me best – I went for a cucumber-lime-mint mocktail (basically a green smoothie served by a barman) and was in bed by 8pm. For me, being raw feels too good to change!
Svoje voćne avanture u južnoj Aziji, Tina i Simon dokumentiraju na svom YouTube kanalu Fit Shortie Eats.
