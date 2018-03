ZBOG OVE VRSTE HRANE ISPADA KOSA: Krivac je snažan toksin koji se može regulirati prilikom uzgoja, ali kako znati?

Since we will have a quite cold weekend here in our region I will cook another big pot of pumpkin soup later. Usually I don’t have an exact recipe for soups like that one, but for you I already wrote it down recently. You can also use carrots instead of pumpkin: . 🧡RECIPE – PUMPKIN LENTIL SOUP Cut 3-4 onions and 1-2 garlic cloves in to pieces, pick the pins from 1-2 rosemary branches and slice a chili. Roast everything in plant oil, add 1 hokkaido pumpkin (cut in big pieces) and a handful of red lentils. Stir and let it roast another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt, lots of cumin, turmeric and optionally a spice blend like ras el hanout or quattre epices. Cover everything with water or veggie broth and let it cook until veggies and lentils are soft. Puree the soup with a blender (maybe add more water or broth) and season to taste. . 💛RECIPE – TOPPING Roast 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds and 2 tbsp sunflower seeds in a pan with approx. 1 tsp plant oil until they start to smell. Add 2 tbsp sesame seeds (peeled), cumin or other spices and roast it for another minute. Be careful with the sesame seeds, they burn quickly. Spread the mixture on a paper towel to drip off the oil. Mix it with salt. Enjoy your weekend and stay warm! . . . . #pumpkinsoup #vegansoup #veggielove #cleaneats #eattherainbow #plantbased #bonappetit #onthetable #thekitchn #vegetarisch #comfortfood #foodinspiration #pumpkin #soulfood #vitamix #soupoftheday #beautifulcuisines #pumpkinlove #bestofvegan #foods4thought #veganfoodlovers #thevegansclub #letscookvegan #happyandhealthy #healthychoice #freestylecooking #lifeandthyme #dairyfree #thrivemags

A post shared by Susanna (@eatsleepgreen) on Mar 17, 2018 at 1:58am PDT