Ocjenjivač hrane i bloger iz Australije, poznat kao Bruce Super Convenience, izazvao je pomutnju među ljubiteljima Nutelle kada je na Instagramu objavio sliku teglice ovoga popularnog namaza, ali u bijeloj boji.
Odmah je napomenuo kako mu je ovu poslasticu poklonio prijatelj i kolega poznat kao The Snack Controller te kako to nije nešto što se može kupiti u trgovinama.
[WHITE NUTELLA] Let’s just take a moment to look at this picture, and appreciate this unicorn of a snack…😍 . This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one 🙏🏻🙌🏻. . This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown colour… milk chocolate flavour. This one has a white – slightly golden – colour, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it! 😮🤩 . Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s, so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product! 😅 . @thesnackcontroller DOES have more posts about it on their page though, and if you read carefully through the descriptions, you might even discover the recipe they used 🤭 . The spread smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better 🤤. It does remind me of one of my ALL-TIME favourite Kinder snacks, the White Schoko-Bons 🥰🥰 It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?! 😅) . You may have seen the video of me eating this in the story… there wasn’t much that was said… just a lot of heavy breathing on my part 🤣🤣. . Ok, starting right this minute though, I’m determined to get @thesnackcontroller to make a special Bruce Super batch of this heavenly delight, and offer it up to the people! 🙌🏻. Show your support in the comments below if you’re down for this! 💪🏻💪🏻🙋🏻♂️
Ovo bi moglo odjeknuti
“Oprostite što sam vas razočarao”, napisao je. “Ova se staklenka, s tim poznatim logotipom, nalazi na policama trgovina diljem svijeta… Ali, tamo je uvijek tamnosmeđe boje i okusa mliječne čokolade. Ova ima bijelu, blago zlaćanu boju.”
Prostor za komentare ispod ove bombastične objave dokaz su da se bijela Nutella mora pod hitno početi masovno proizvoditi i prodavati.
“To nije želja, to je potreba!”, “Dovraga, DA”, “Isuse Bože”, komentiraju zaluđeni pratitelji ovoga blogera i ocjenjivača hrane. Nije trebalo dugo da netko otkrije i recept za ovu bijelu čokoladnu divotu.
Y’all gonna try White Nutella? pic.twitter.com/ftoiS2Q7ED
— Rod (@Grandpooba26) September 28, 2020
Odmah ćete ga isprobati
“Napravili smo to prema receptu drugog instagramera. Kombinirali smo dvije ploče bijele čokolade, vrećicu bijelih Kinder Schokobonsa, mjericu maslaca od lješnjaka, sirup od lješnjaka i obično suncokretovo ulje. Pomiješajte sve zajedno, i to je to!”, napisao je jedan komentator i izazvao ogromnu pomamu.
Recept za bijelu Nutellu, koji je osvanuo na Instagram profilu aufstrichqueen_vera, a prenio ga britanski Mirror, otkrijte u nastavku.
Einen Post hau ich heute noch raus da der liebe @junkfoodguru diesen hier geteilt hat und ich jetzt so einige Nachrichten bekomme wo denn das Rezept sei. Ich versteh zwar nicht warum man nicht selber schauen kann aber ok. Hier bitte , auch wenn ich neue Rezepte nicht mehr einfach so posten möchte , teile ich das hier jetzt noch mal . Sollte eine 2.0 Version kommen dann bleibt sie geheim 😂. Oder wird eben wo anders veröffentlicht. _________________________ * unbezahlte Werbung VORAB SEHR WICHTIG DIE AUFSTRICHE GIBT ES NICHT ZU KAUFEN .DIE AUFSTRICHE SIND SELBST GEMACHT Diese Nutella white "aka Whiteonella" besteht aus 2 verschiedenen Sorten schokolade und einem selbstgemachten Haselnussmus ihr könnt auch gekauftes Haselnussmus nehmen! Die Mouseschokolade gibt es beim Hofer/Aldi . Bild davon in den Bilden. ******************* REZEPT *)200 g weiße Schoki *) 187,5 g Mousse Schokolade von Moser Roth (1 packung) *) 20Tl je 5 g Pflanzenöl *)35 g Haselnussmus Rezept findet ihr am letzten Bild in der Bilderserie, oder ihr nehmt gekauftes Mus ********************* Die 2 Schokosorten zusammen mit dem Öl in einem MIXER sehr fein mixen , solange bis das ganze eine schöne cremige Konsistenz erreicht hat. Dann dass Haselnussmus dazu geben und weiter mixen. Danach in ein Glas füllen. Einige Tage stehen lassen damit er die richtige Konsistenz erhält.
Sastojci:
- 200 g bijele čokolade
- 187,5 g bijele čokolade Moser Roth (Mousse Schokolade von Moser Roth)
- 20 žličica biljnoga ulja
- 35 g maslaca od lješnjaka
Priprema:
Pomiješajte dvije vrste čokolade zajedno s uljem u blenderu dok ne dobijete finu kremastu teksturu. Zatim dodajte maslac od lješnjaka i nastavite miješati. Potom stavite u staklenku i ostavite da odstoji nekoliko dana kako bi namaz dobio pravu konzistenciju.
