[WHITE NUTELLA] Let’s just take a moment to look at this picture, and appreciate this unicorn of a snack…😍 . This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one 🙏🏻🙌🏻. . This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown colour… milk chocolate flavour. This one has a white – slightly golden – colour, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it! 😮🤩 . Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s, so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product! 😅 . @thesnackcontroller DOES have more posts about it on their page though, and if you read carefully through the descriptions, you might even discover the recipe they used 🤭 . The spread smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better 🤤. It does remind me of one of my ALL-TIME favourite Kinder snacks, the White Schoko-Bons 🥰🥰 It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?! 😅) . You may have seen the video of me eating this in the story… there wasn’t much that was said… just a lot of heavy breathing on my part 🤣🤣. . Ok, starting right this minute though, I’m determined to get @thesnackcontroller to make a special Bruce Super batch of this heavenly delight, and offer it up to the people! 🙌🏻. Show your support in the comments below if you’re down for this! 💪🏻💪🏻🙋🏻‍♂️