BOŽIĆNI KOLAČIĆ KOJI MOŽE NAPRAVITI I DIJETE: Ima samo tri jeftina sastojka i gotov je za pola sata – a ispadne ih hrpa

Anyone else baking shortbread cookies as gift this Christmas? 😍 • These shortbread cookies are sooo tasty! Only 3 ingredients! They are crispy on the outside and melt in your mouth. Swipe 👉 to see them up close! • I cut them into rectangles shape once they are half baked in the oven. Also prick them with fork to make them look slightly more fancy 😂. • If you want to shape them with cookie cutter prior to baking, simply add 1/4 cup extra flour, so the cookies don't spread too much and hold their shapes. 😍 • Recipe and step by step photo instructions 👉 • It is important to leave them in the oven to cool once they are cooked. The residual heat will help finishing off the baking. • You can also do this with hands (no mixer) with following method. Place sugar and flour on a bowl, add cold small cubes of butter. Use your hands to rub butter onto sugar and flour until you the the wet sand crumbly texture. Then proceed with the same method for baking time 😊 • Storage: 4 days on airtight container or 2 months in the freezer 😊