BIVŠA VEGANKA MJESEC DANA JELA SAMO MESO PA OTKRILA ŠTO JOJ SE DOGODILO: ‘Ovako se nisam osjećala godinama’

Imala je problema sa zdravljem, koji su je, naposljetku, doveli do točke pucanja te je bila spremna probati sve samo da bi ponovno funkcionirala normalno
Bivša veganska influencerica Alyse Parker, koja ima više od 200.000 pratitelja na Instagramu i više od 700.000 pretplatnika na YouTubeu, odlučila je otići u drugu krajnost. Nakon što je godinama izbjegavala meso i životinjske proizvode, stavila se na mesnu dijetu – 30 dana jela je upravo i isključivo to.
Mentalno bistrija, usredotočenija i zdravija
U jednom od svojih vlogova otkrila je i kako je nova prehrana imala iznenađujuće pozitivne učinke na njezino zdravlje. U svojoj objavi objasnila je kako je odlučila probati mesnu dijetu nakon što je od prijatelja čula sve o njezinim prednostima. Tada je vegansku dijetu zamijenila samo mesom i životinjskim proizvodima.
View this post on Instagram
By this point, you probably know that I looove trying new things, running little experiments, and diving into challenges of all sorts. Some of the experiments I have run in the past…👩🏼🔬 – 30 days without shampoo – 1 year without deodorant – 21 days of only fruit juice – 30 days without social media – 3 YEARS of not shaving my armpits, not wearing makeup, not using heat on my hair.. Etc. etc. you get da point 👌🏽 Yehhh — some may call me crazy.. 🤪 But I’m a firm believer in experiencing things first hand + getting a real feel for what something is all about before I form a personal opinion on it.🤓😉 The Carnivore Diet first came into my awareness when a close friend shared with me all of the benefits that he was experiencing by eating this way. Coming from being vegan 4.5 years, I was hellla resistant to the concept of eating ONLY animal foods (aka only meat, seafood, + eggs) I didn’t make ANY sense to me. It actually sounded pretty f*cking ridiculous. 😂 But oddly enough, I started to hear story after story from my fellow vegan friends jumping ship, testing out the carnivore diet and experiencing amazing health transformations. I was so confused.🤨🤔 But I had my own fair share of health struggles and eventually reached a breaking point where I was willing to try anything to function properly again. With an online community of 800,000 people ~ many of which were primarily showing up for my vegan related content… I was a bit conflicted to say the least. But I knew I needed to make decisions based on what was in the best interest for my health. I swallowed my pride + decided I’d give it a shot. Full onnn carnivore. I woke up the next morning feeling more mentally clear, focused, wholesome, and healthy than I had felt in years. God bless. But also, WTF? My vegan identity crumbled immediately. This past year of my life has been a journey of remembering who I am separate from what I eat. 🤯 In hopes of challenging others to step out of their current perspective ~ I documented my newest challenge of eating only meat for 30 days. Video launches next week. Who’s ready? Comment 🌈 below!
Parker je priznala kako je imala problema sa zdravljem, koji su je, naposljetku, doveli do točke pucanja te je bila spremna probati sve samo da bi ponovno funkcionirala normalno. “Ljudi na mesnoj dijeti dopuštaju si jesti samo meso i životinjske proizvode poput jaja i mliječnih proizvoda. Progutala sam ponos i odlučila probati”, ispričala je.
View this post on Instagram
Meet ‘EXPAND’. 🧝🏼♀️ She represents the full expression of the light and the darkness that resides within all of us. Through her, we receive the sweetest reminder to love and embrace one another for who we are throughout *all* seasons of life.💫 She embodies expansion, alignment, + unconditional love. This new apparel design has been in the works for the past few months and was co-created by myself + @octopiedmind 👭🐙 ↠ when small biz lady bosses collide 😍🙈🎉 Every aspect of this collaboration has been infused with intention..🔮 The meaning behind each element: 🌻Flowers: The flowers that resemble her hair are symbolic for growth, lightness, feminine energy, and connection to nature. 🍄Mushrooms: The mushrooms represent openness to new perspectives and deep appreciation for all aspects of ourselves + others. 🌞Sun + Moon: The sun and moon resemble the duality of life ~ including the full spectrum between both the light and the dark 👁Third Eye: Third eye is present to remind us of the power of our intuition + inner knowing. 💘Alyse Parker Symbol: The heart represents unconditional love for ourselves + others, the arrow represents alignment with our true north aka moving in the direction that we know deep in our core we are destined to experience. EXPAND will be available for pre-order on November 10th at midnight. EST. ⏰👚 This is a [LIMITED EDITION] design and will only be available to order between Nov.10th-15th. She will be available in 2 styles: 1️⃣ Cropped Tee [PINK or BLACK] ↠ Poly cotton blend, made using 7X less water than the average t-shirt, created in ethically run factory in the US. ↠ $37 USD 💸 2️⃣ Crewneck Sweatshirt [BLACK] ↠ Sustainably sourced organic cotton/bamboo blend, made in Toronto Canada in ethically run factory. ↠ $60 USD 💸 All apparel is packaged in 100% compostable plant made polymailers ♻️📫 YES, she ships worldwide! ✈️🌎 My heart is full. This is my most special creation yet ~ and I can’t wait for her to be in your hands! 🥰 COMMENT “👽” if you are 100% ready to pre-order Expand :)
“Punokrvna mesna dijeta. Probudila sam se sljedećega jutra mentalno bistrija, usredotočenija i zdravija nego što sam bila godinama”, dodala je Parker. O svojemu iskustvu pisala je na Instagramu, ali i objavila video na YouTubeu.
Vegani se pobunili
Mnogi od njezinih pratitelja koji su vjerno slijedili njezine savjete o veganskoj prehrani, na ovu su promjenu reagirali negativno. “Ovo je jako razočaravajuće”, samo je jedan od komentara.
“Da si morala ubiti svaku životinju koju si pojela u ovoj snimci, svi znamo da bi se odmah vratila veganstvu. Ja sam vegan 4,5 godina i ne jedem meso šest godina. Nikad nisam bio tako zdrav u životu i imam krvnu sliku da to dokažem”, dodao je drugi pratitelj.
View this post on Instagram
Ayy sis.. You’re pretty good at saying NO. No, really, you are! 🤗 …When you’re listening to your intuition + not playing into those outdated stories. 😉 If you find yourself saying, “I struggle so much with saying no” … Recognize that this is just a story + flip the script.📝 Tell yourself ~ 🔮 “I say no with confidence + ease” 🔮 “Saying no serves others + me at the highest capacity” 🔮 “I am crystal clear on when to say no and when to say yes” Then rehearse it! Literally watch yourself say no as if you’re in a movie. 🎥📺 The mind doesn’t know the difference between what is reality and what is repeatedly played out in your mind aka visualized. 👁 So practice, practice practice: saying no at work, in your relationship, to a friend, etc. You are the QUEEN 👑 of saying no to things that don’t align with your True Essence, now it’s time to start living like it.✨
“Trebala bi otići liječniku i provjeriti rezultate, a ne oslanjati se na rezultate vage. To vjerojatno ne pomaže tvojemu poremećaju prehrane”, pisali su joj, a neki su se izrugivali njezinoj “brizi za životinje”, o kojoj je neprestano govorila kao veganka.
View this post on Instagram
3 WAYS TO RISE ~ AFTER YOU’VE FALLEN. 1. MAKE UP TOUR MIND that you’re going ALL in for x period of time.💪🏽👊🏽 Become certain that rising up + improving this area of your life is something that you TRULY want and are ready for. Make it a “non-negotiable” something you cannot say ‘no’ to. This will really give you a fair shot of gaining momentum and cultivating new behavior and thought patterns in your body + brain.🧠✨ 2. CREATE A MANTRA to carry you through… Return to this mantra when you find yourself reverting to old patterns and allow it to remind you WHY this new path is important to you right now AAAND how following through with your intentions will help bridge the gap between where you are now and where you want to be.😉 My current mantra is ‘Be Relentless’. I change to a new one every season.🙈🌈 3. SCHEDULE IT IN so that you can’t back out. It’s not enough to talk about what you want to do and how great you will feel once you do it. Action is your new best friend. Mark your calendar. Set your alarm. Make it an appointment for yourself and respect yourself enough to show up just as you would for any other meeting you have. The more times you follow through, the more you strengthen this new neural pathway in your brain, making it your new default.✌🏽 Which tip # are you in need of most? Comment below + TAG a friend who needs to read this ☺️ #risefromtheashes #mindsetmatters #startfresh #letsgoooo #inthistogether
Imaš komentar?