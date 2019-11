KIT KOJI JE RAZNJEŽIO SVIJET ZAPRAVO JE – RUSKI ŠPIJUN HVALDIMIR! ‘To je tragično. Tako dugo je bio zatočen da ne zna što bi u divljini’

The viral video of a "wild" beluga playing fetch is not what it seems. This is likely Hvaldimir, a once captive whale who may have escaped a Russian military program. Alone, malnourished, and injured, H. roams the seas, seeking food & attention from people https://t.co/GcvFcT4O8k

— Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) November 9, 2019