JADNIK NIJE IMAO POJMA NA KOGA SE NAMJERIO: Bildericu zgrabio za stražnjicu, njezina reakcija postala viralna

‘Inače nisam nasilna osoba i nikad prije nisam nikoga udarila šakom… ali taj me tip toliko razbjesnio i dobila sam nalet adrenalina tako da mi je šaka samo poletjela’
Powerlifterica si je osigurala viralnu objavu pokazavši svijetu fotografije svojih otečenih zglobova na šaci nakon što ju je potegnula na muškarca koji ju je seksualno uvrijedio na ulici. Leanna Carr iz SAD-a bila je na putovanju u Dublinu kada joj je primitivan muškarac dignuo tlak.
Odalamila ga u jagodičnu kost
“Dok sam šetala ulicama Dublina ranije ovog tjedna, tip me zgrabio za stražnjicu”, napisala je na Twitteru. “Počeo se histerično smijati i govoriti nešto u smislu: ‘Ti si Amerikanka pa ti se to vjerojatno sviđa’. Očito me samostalno putovanje učinilo boljom osobom jer je moja prva reakcija bila nokaut šakom u lice”, objasnila je.
Za mnoge je žene seksualno uznemiravanje traumatičan doživljaj koji ih ostavlja zbunjenima, iskorištenima i ranjivima. Svatko može misliti kako bi u takvoj situaciji oštro reagirao i spustio nasilnika na zemlju, većina, nažalost, ostane bez teksta kad im se takvo što dogodi.
To, nasreću, nije bio slučaj s Carr, koja se i sama iznenadila vlastitom reakcijom. “Inače nisam nasilna osoba i nikad prije nisam nikoga udarila šakom… ali taj me tip toliko razbjesnio i dobila sam nalet adrenalina tako da mi je šaka samo poletjela. Snažno sam ga odalamila u jagodičnu kost”, rekla je powerlifterica za Independent.
Više od 24.000 lajkova
“Još sam vikala na njega neka se ne usudi više tako dirnuti nijednu curu jer ću ga strpati u zatvor. Jako se naljutio i mislila sam da će uzvratiti. Ali pored nas je bio jedan stariji par i gospodin je rekao ološu neka produži dalje. Opet se počeo smijati dok je prelazio cestu i nestao u gužvi”, prisjeća se Carr.
Priznaje kako se ne vjerojatno ne bi usudila tako postupiti da se to dogodilo u nekoj mračnoj uličici, ali bio je dan i cesta puna ljudi, tako da je zaključila da se tip ne može izvući nekažnjeno. Na početku se brinula je li postupila ispravno, ali ohrabrili su je brojni tvitovi korisnika te više od 24.000 lajkova na objavu.
“Kao žena iz Dublina, plješćem ti! Nadam se da je sad naučio kako se ne smije tako ponašati”, poručila joj je korisnica pod nadimkom Pursuit of balance. “Ne koristim Twitter i nisam objavila svoju priču radi pažnje, ali mi je drago da je postala viralna. To je nešto što se često događa i nadam se da će ohrabriti žene da se zauzmu za sebe i ne dopuštaju takve stvari”, zaključila je Carr.
