Magazin

IZNENADILA SAMU SEBE

JADNIK NIJE IMAO POJMA NA KOGA SE NAMJERIO: Bildericu zgrabio za stražnjicu, njezina reakcija postala viralna

‘Inače nisam nasilna osoba i nikad prije nisam nikoga udarila šakom… ali taj  me tip toliko razbjesnio i dobila sam nalet adrenalina tako da mi je šaka samo poletjela’

Powerlifterica si je osigurala viralnu objavu pokazavši svijetu fotografije svojih otečenih zglobova na šaci nakon što ju je potegnula na muškarca koji ju je seksualno uvrijedio na ulici. Leanna Carr iz SAD-a bila je na putovanju u Dublinu kada joj je primitivan muškarac dignuo tlak.

Odalamila ga u jagodičnu kost

“Dok sam šetala ulicama Dublina ranije ovog tjedna, tip me zgrabio za stražnjicu”, napisala je na Twitteru. “Počeo se histerično smijati i govoriti nešto u smislu: ‘Ti si Amerikanka pa ti se to vjerojatno sviđa’. Očito me samostalno putovanje učinilo boljom osobom jer je moja prva reakcija bila nokaut šakom u lice”, objasnila je.

Za mnoge je žene seksualno uznemiravanje traumatičan doživljaj koji ih ostavlja zbunjenima, iskorištenima i ranjivima. Svatko može misliti kako bi u takvoj situaciji oštro reagirao i spustio nasilnika na zemlju, većina, nažalost, ostane bez teksta kad im se takvo što dogodi.

To, nasreću, nije bio slučaj s Carr, koja se i sama iznenadila vlastitom reakcijom. “Inače nisam nasilna osoba i nikad prije nisam nikoga udarila šakom… ali taj  me tip toliko razbjesnio i dobila sam nalet adrenalina tako da mi je šaka samo poletjela. Snažno sam ga odalamila u jagodičnu kost”, rekla je powerlifterica za Independent.

Why is it so hard to say nice things about ourselves? 🔹This week I had the opportunity to be a guest presenter for a local middle school’s health/wellness unit. I presented to 8 classes & over 200 adolescent aged girls about the importance of self-esteem, body image, & positive self-talk. We did an activity that involved EACH girl to step outside of her comfort zone & say something positive about herself, whether it was about her body, personality, goals, something she was proud of, etc. As suspected, many girls struggled with this activity. A few of them couldn’t think of ONE positive thing to say. I facilitated a discussion afterwards & asked them why it was so difficult. Their answers consisted of: -I don’t want to seem conceited/better than others -It’s easier to pick out the negatives -I don’t say nice things about myself very often. -I’m not confident -I don’t like the way I look -I’m a teenage girl with a weird body -I compare myself to other people -I’m worried that people won’t agree with what I think -I am different from what society considers beautiful 🔹This was disheartening to hear, but it gave me the opportunity to explain why self-love was so important. It doesn’t mean thinking that you’re better than anyone else, nor does it involve purposefully hurting or putting others down. It’s not something that is situational & it shouldn’t undulate with success or the seasons. Having self love while setting goals of self-betterment aren’t two concepts that are mutually exclusive. Our heads are filled with thoughts that we let in from the outside, they manifest & manipulate our perceived abilities and our worth. Positive self-talk has been PROVEN to enhance performance, confidence, and success across a multitude of avenues. And if more people said nice things about themselves, then it would become the norm and it wouldn’t be so hard to do. But it has to start somewhere. “I am the most important person in the world… to me. I am proud of this person. I accept this person. I will do whatever it takes to make this person’s dreams come true ”. This is crucial to teach our next generation. Every child deserves to know his/her worth.

A post shared by Leanna Carr (@leanna_carr) on

MANEKENKU (18) ZLOSTAVLJAO NAPALJENI FOTOGRAF, ONA O SVEMU ŠUTJELA: ‘Govorio je da mi vagina ima miris ribe’

Više od 24.000 lajkova

“Još sam vikala na njega neka se ne usudi više tako dirnuti nijednu curu jer ću ga strpati  u zatvor. Jako se naljutio i mislila sam da će uzvratiti. Ali pored nas je bio jedan stariji par i gospodin je rekao ološu neka produži dalje. Opet se počeo smijati dok je prelazio cestu i nestao u gužvi”, prisjeća se Carr.

Priznaje kako se ne vjerojatno ne bi usudila tako postupiti da se to dogodilo u nekoj mračnoj uličici, ali bio je dan i cesta puna ljudi, tako da je zaključila da se tip ne može izvući nekažnjeno. Na početku se brinula je li postupila ispravno, ali ohrabrili su je brojni tvitovi korisnika te više od 24.000 lajkova na objavu.

“Kao žena iz Dublina, plješćem ti! Nadam se da je sad naučio kako se ne smije tako ponašati”, poručila joj je korisnica pod nadimkom Pursuit of balance. “Ne koristim Twitter i nisam objavila svoju priču radi pažnje, ali mi je drago da je postala viralna. To je nešto što se često događa i nadam se da će ohrabriti žene da se zauzmu za sebe i ne dopuštaju takve stvari”, zaključila je Carr.

Foto: Twitter/Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 18:37 24.04.2018

