INSTAGRAM NEMA VEZE SA STVARNOŠĆU: Pogledajte koliko filteri mogu promijeniti izgled, nećete još dugo patiti za ‘modelima’

Influencerica je ukazala na problem s uređivanjem fotografija na društvenim mrežama koristeći svoj primjer
Emily Clarkson, kći britanskog voditelja Jeremyja Clarksona, često naglašava koliko filteri na Instagramu mogu narušiti nečije samopouzdanje, a zahvaljujući svojem iskrenom pristupu prikupila je 113.000 pratitelja.
U jednoj od posljednjih objava influencerica je podijelila video koji savršeno pokazuje kako ljudi mogu promijeniti svoj izgled na fotografijama koje završe na društvenim mrežama. Učinila je to na primjeru svoje fotke koja ju je izmijenila do neprepoznatljivosti, a čak je i promijenjena njena boja kose.
YOU NEED TO BE AWARE OF HOW WARPED YOUR INSTAGRAM REALITY IS. The skin that you see has been smoothed. The lines buffed out. The blemishes eradicated. The eyes are brightened. The tones are softer. Some bits are smaller. Others are bigger. There are not just a “couple of filters” out there that you gotta keep your eyes peeled for. There are a PLETHORA of apps out there and they’re doing everything you can think of and more. And the worst thing about that is, you have NO idea who is using what to do what. Whilst I will never blame an individual for editing themselves (most people are driven to it out of insecurity) we do need to address the behaviour of some of the people that we look up to on these apps. Because the fact that people can entirely alter their reality AND NOT EVEN NOT TO DECLARE IT will be causing more issues then any of us perhaps realise. We are comparing ourselves to people that simply DO NOT EXIST. I look at these edited photos of myself and I barely know the person, and yet… it’s ‘me’- just the “Hollywood” version available in some app. How am I meant to then be ok then with the person I see in the mirror… if she doesn’t look anything like the reflection I’ve curated for myself online? In the long run, no one wins with these apps. The external validation the altered images receive in the shape of Instagram likes will not be worth it to the individual who cannot compete with their online persona. And the consumers will never be happy if they are perpetually comparing themselves to people that literally don’t exist. I know I’m banging on about this. But so long as the apps are relentless, so must we be. Inspired again by @sashalouisepallari’s #FilterDrop campaign – FEATURED IN THE BBC TODAY BABIEEEES!! Xxx
“Trebate shvatiti koliko je iskrivljena stvarnost na Instagramu. Koža koju vidite je izglađena, bora nema, kao i crvenila. Oči su posvjetljene, boje su toplije. Neki su dijelovi manji, a drugi veći”, napisala je Emily u opisu.
Usporedbe s nečim što ne postoji
Naglasila je kako nisu samo filteri zaduženi za ovakvo iskrivljavanje stvarnosti, već postoji mnoštvo aplikacija koje rade isto. “Najgore je što ne znate tko što koristi i za što”, objašnjava.
“To što netko promijeni izgled i nigdje to ne naglasi uzrokuje više problema nego što mogu shvatiti. Naime, uspoređujemo se s nečime što jednostavno ne postoji. Gledam u ove svoje uređene fotke i ne prepoznajem se. To sam ja, ali samo neka holivudska verzija na aplikaciji. Kako bih se trebala osjećati dobro kada osoba koju vidim u zrcalu nimalo ne sliči osobi koju sam stvorila na društvenim mrežama?”, napisala je Emily.
Dodaje kako nikada nećemo biti sretni ako se nastavimo uspoređivati s ljudima koji doslovno ne postoje. Influencerica se nada kako će svojim videima potaknuti druge korisnike da ne vjeruju u sve što je objavljeno na društvenim mrežama.
Let’s talk about FILTERS. And EDITS. And why you must NEVER EVER compare yourself with the things you see on here. There are currently an EXTRAORDINARY amount of filters in circulation. From the “subtle” lil afterthoughts available in your stories (Paris here’s lookin’ at you) to the apps that will (for a bitta £££ each month) hide your spots, pinch your waist or apply the makeup you’ve not bothered with irl since March. Some of these are fun. And on the surface, most of them are pretty harmless. But on the scale that we are now consuming filtered content, conversations HAVE to be had. Because en mass like this, filters are becoming increasingly dangerous. Cos they don't just pose a threat to us as consumers: constantly comparing ourselves with images of people who are selling us an entirely distorted and usually unobtainable reality. They also pose a colossal threat to us on an individual level and to the relationship we have with our body. How are we supposed to ever make peace with our offline appearances if we are able to make our online versions so much more desirable? How will we ever see ourselves as perfect if instagram keeps providing (often unsolicited) ways of making us BETTER? How do we protect ourselves from developing dysmorphia if the reflection we see in the mirror is so consistently different to the one on our screen? I will never begrudge an individual the use of a filter. In most instances their usage is borne out of insecurity – the very insecurity I am trying to prevent with posts like this. But on a societal scale I very much begrudge the creators of these apps and effects. Because they're everywhere. And they shouldn't be. This post was inspired by @sashalouisepallari and her #FilterDrop video. We spoke yesterday and it brought home to me again the magnitude and importance of this conversation. The conversation that we MUST keep having. But for now, here's this. A reminder, please, that this shit just ain’t real and you mustn’t, pleeease, compare yourself to everything you see online. You’re enough. As you are. #FILTERDROP ✨
*side effects of permanent posing may include, but are not limited to: oxygen deprivation, difficulty laughing, two dead arms, two dry eyes, some slightly squished organs, a general sense of irritation, feelings of massive knobiness and extensive ridicule from friends and family* ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🤪 🤪 🤪 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A mid week, mid-apocalyptical-heatwave, reminder that the pictures we see on here are POSED. They are created using good angles, good lighting and more often than not, good editing. So let's not go comparing our IN REAL LIFE lovely bodies to the perfectly fine tuned snapshots we're shown on here. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For years and years I put all this pressure on myself and become so obsessed with wanting to look like the women around me that I prevented myself from properly living. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ And I know that sounds fucking intense but when you really break it down you realise it’s extraordinary the amount of time that we spend trying to "better" ourselves, comparing ourselves and trying to make ourselves look more like the people around us. It's all consuming. And ultimately it's such a fucking waste of all the time that should be spent living our lovely sweaty ~bit stressy cos there's a pandemic on~ lives! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pose for the camera. And spend the rest of the time living. Breathing out. Eating. Laughing. BEING. You're enough. I promise ❤️❤️❤️
Get comfortable. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get comfortable with breathing out. Get comfortable with getting older. Get comfortable being without makeup, without clothes, without plans. Get comfortable with being alone. Get comfortable in a bikini. Get really comfortable shoes. Get a comfortable bed. Get comfortable saying no. Get comfortable asking for what you want. Get comfortable with saying nothing, sometimes too. Get comfortable in yourself. Get comfortable trusting. Get comfortable leaving. Get comfortable enough that what other people are doing no longer has any baring on how you feel about yourself. Get so fucking comfortable that other people’s actions don’t actually bother you at all. Get comfortable with letting it go. Get comfortable in a dress. Get comfortable without a bra. Get comfortable in your body. Your body is your home. You deserve to be comfortable at home. Get comfortable. Comfortable enough with the fact that none of this makes any fucking sense. That the universe is expansive and elusive and no one really understands it but that despite that, really, you are exactly the person you are meant to be. And if you’re not comfortable yet, keep trying. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a world where you can be anything, be comfortable enough in yourself that you really truly believe that you could do everything ❤️
