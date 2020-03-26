ZAŠTITNU MASKU MOŽETE IZRADITI SAMI I UOPĆE NIJE TEŠKO: Ako ih nema u ljekarnama, poslužit će vam ovi vodiči

View this post on Instagram

I know many people are busy mask making right now. In case you are stuck at home and wanted to make one, here’s an easy one I found online. These step by step photos should make it self explanatory to make, but let me know if you have questions. I left the side slot open because I was going to use it to slide in a filter to add extra protection to this two-ply, 100% cotton mask. I’ve read online that hepa vacuums bags can be cut up and used as mask filter. It’s hardcore DIY time folks! I used the small size to make this one and it fit my son, who is 5’9”, comfortably. It fit me too and I’m 5’3”. Link to the Fu Face Mask pdf pattern is in my bio. Note: These cloth masks are not intended to replace surgical masks or N95 masks. Any hospital that has requested homemade masks has no intention of using them to fight covid 19. They are put to use in other parts of the hospital. Since so many of us could be infected, asymptotic spreaders or carriers it’s so important that we all wear a mask when we go outside. . . . . . #masks #fufacemask #quarantine #covid-19 #coronavirus #makemasks #millionmaskmarch #facemask #masks4all