ZAŠTITNU MASKU MOŽETE IZRADITI SAMI I UOPĆE NIJE TEŠKO: Ako ih nema u ljekarnama, poslužit će vam ovi vodiči

Važno je naglasiti i da stručnjaci tvrde kako alternativne maske nisu dovoljno efikasne u borbi protiv koronavirusa, ali mogu spriječiti širenje pojedinih klica
Zna li tko gdje ima za kupiti zaštitnih maski? Pitanje je to koje se u vrijeme pandemije koronavirusa najčešće postavlja. Trenutno najtraženiji predmet na tržištu zapravo uopće nije teško izraditi kod kuće, ali imajte na umu upozorenje ravnatelja Hrvatskoga zavoda za javno zdravstvo.
Nisu efikasne protiv koronavirusa
“Ovo što se traži od ljudi da se nose maske kod ulaska u trgovinu, to nema smisla kod zdravih ljudi. Oni koji su bolesni dobro je da nose maske, kod kihanja ili sličnog, ali nije nužno. Mi nismo dali preporuke za nošenje maske za osobe koje su zdrave niti mislimo da su te preporuke korisne”, rekao je ranije Krešimir Capak.
BIO JE POTPUNO ZDRAV, ALI VIRUS GA JE SMLAVIO: ‘Sva sreća da sam u bolnici, korona je brutalna’
POLICE S DEZINFICIJENSIMA ZJAPE PRAZNE, ALI NE I U OVOM DUĆANU: Smislili su trik protiv masovne kupovine, koliko je ovo ludo?
Važno je naglasiti i da stručnjaci tvrde kako alternativne maske nisu dovoljno efikasne u borbi protiv koronavirusa, ali mogu spriječiti širenje pojedinih klica. Ako imate potrebu iole se zaštititi od zaraze, pa makar i samo psihološki, ovi bi vam vodiči mogli biti od koristi.
View this post on Instagram
I know many people are busy mask making right now. In case you are stuck at home and wanted to make one, here’s an easy one I found online. These step by step photos should make it self explanatory to make, but let me know if you have questions. I left the side slot open because I was going to use it to slide in a filter to add extra protection to this two-ply, 100% cotton mask. I’ve read online that hepa vacuums bags can be cut up and used as mask filter. It’s hardcore DIY time folks! I used the small size to make this one and it fit my son, who is 5’9”, comfortably. It fit me too and I’m 5’3”. Link to the Fu Face Mask pdf pattern is in my bio. Note: These cloth masks are not intended to replace surgical masks or N95 masks. Any hospital that has requested homemade masks has no intention of using them to fight covid 19. They are put to use in other parts of the hospital. Since so many of us could be infected, asymptotic spreaders or carriers it’s so important that we all wear a mask when we go outside. . . . . . #masks #fufacemask #quarantine #covid-19 #coronavirus #makemasks #millionmaskmarch #facemask #masks4all
Upute s društvenih mreža
Potrebna vam je ravna, čista tkanina, igla, konac, škare te trake za vezanje ili lastika. Ako imate šivaću mašinu, masku ćete moći izraditi još lakše, no ona vam nije nužna. Slijedite upute s Instagrama na način da kliknete na strelicu s desne strane fotografije.
View this post on Instagram
A few different tie options. I personally didn’t love the behind the head style but it’s supposed to be more comfortable for Dr’s who wear masks for hours at a time. And don’t forget you can always use latex free elastic if you have it. I added a malleable metal nose piece to give the mask added shape. I used aluminum flashing. And for filter material, a cut up HEPA vacuum bag. Cut the material just smaller than your initial mask template and sew the filter into the same basic shape as your mask. The vacuum bag material is three ply so you may want to sew the plies together to make it easier to work with. You’re all set! I cannot stress enough. Everyone. Should. Be. Wearing. A. Mask. Everyone. Stay safe! . . . . . #masks #millionmasks #makemasks #coronavirus #covid19 #staysafewearamask #masks4all
Ako vam je lakše raditi prema videouputama, mnoge postoje na YouTubeu, a ovo su samo neke od njih…
Imaš komentar?