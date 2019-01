SEDAM KORAKA ZA VELIKO POSPREMANJE: Popularna blogerica savjetuje: ‘Ove stvari odmah izbacite iz kuće!’

View this post on Instagram

Who makes their bed every day? I'm a messy bed girl. I'll admit it. I've tried and failed many times to conquer the habit of making my bed daily. I usually hit the ground running in the mornings, and I can't seem to co-ordinate the getting-out-of-bed thing with hubby. Short of making the bed right over the top of him, it gets left till later, and of course we all know that once we're out of that room, there is no going back. Any tips for me from reformed messy-bed people? I'd love to be a neat bed-making type person. On the rare occasions I actually do make the bed, it always makes me happy sigh when I walk into the room. It looks about 10,000 x nicer and somehow makes me feel like my whole life is all serene and sorted. I need your secrets!