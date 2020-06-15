OTKRILA GENIJALAN TRIK S DEZINFICIJENSOM: ‘Nanijela sam ga na tepih, a za samo par minuta dogodilo se čudo’

Gel je nabavila, kao i većina drugih ljudi, kako bi se zaštitila od koronavirusa, no shvatila je da on može imati i odličnu primjenu u kućanstvu
S pojavom pandemije koronavirusa najtraženiji su proizvodi na planetu postale upravo sve vrste sredstava za dezinfekciju. Mnogi od nas kupovali su ih gdje god i kad god su stigli. Sada kad ih imamo u zalihama, neki su počeli testirati za što sve mogu poslužiti osim za dezinfekciju.
Fantastična metoda uklanjanja mrlja
Jedna entuzijastica pokušala je gelom za dezinfekciju očistiti sasušene mrlje na tepihu i odjeći te otkrila kako djeluje bolje od sredstava za čišćenje – a djeluje već za nekoliko minuta! Britanska influencerica poznata pod nadimkom Mrs D sa svojom je publikom podijelila fantastičnu metodu uklanjanja mrlja.
Za to je koristila gel za dezinfekciju ruku, koji se sjetila primijeniti na svojemu starom i prljavom tepihu. Podijelila je sliku prije – s mrljom, te nakon tretiranja raskuživačem, čime je impresionirala više od 44.000 svojih pratitelja na Instagramu.
Gledajte da ima što veći postotak alkohola
Gel je nabavila, kao i većina drugih ljudi, kako bi se zaštitila od koronavirusa, no shvatila je da on može imati i odličnu primjenu u kućanstvu. Tekućina za čišćenje ruku daleko je najbolja, ali gel djeluje potpuno isto i što je veći postotak alkohola, to efikasnije djeluje, objasnila je Mrs D.
Sve što trebate napraviti jest poprskati ga po mrlji i lagano umasirati u mrlju krpicom od mikrofibre te ćete za svega nekoliko minuta primijetiti da je boja nestala.
