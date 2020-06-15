OTKRILA GENIJALAN TRIK S DEZINFICIJENSOM: ‘Nanijela sam ga na tepih, a za samo par minuta dogodilo se čudo’

View this post on Instagram

PRODUCT REVIEW…. Roidmi X20 Vacuum & Wet Mop. Who would of thought you could vacuum and mop at the same time, cutting your cleaning time. Well, the Roidmi Vacuum and wet mop can do exactly that. This cordless vacuum has been designed to make life a little easier, with its magnetic mop attachment. It has a running time of 60 minutes, and you can choose from 3 suction settings…Low Medium & High. You get 5 attachment with the vacuum, including a soft velvet roller brush, which Is my personal favourite and I've switched it over from the bristle roller. The Roidmi X20 has a photo sensitive sensor lights which means if you are cleaning in dark corners, the LED headlights will automatically come on. Making it easier to see the dust. I've been really happy with the Roidmi X20, and I love the wet mop magnetic attachment, it doesn't leave the floor soaking wet, which means it dries really quickly. When the vacuum is not in use, pop it on the magnetic docking station to charge. The docking station can either be screwed into the wall or it can stick on to your wall with the adhesive sticker on the back of the docking station. I chose to stick it onto the wall rather than use the screws, and it holds really well. There is also a bonus feature (which I love) where you can download the Roidmi app and connect your vacuum via bluetooth, amazing! The app will tell you how much battery life you vacuum has left before it needs to be changed, and keeps you in touch with how your vacuum is performing. The @roidmi.uk X20 Is such a fantastic and clever vacuum, and from @amazon for £449. Leave me a comment and tell me what you think. Happy Cleaning 😘 [AD/GIFTED]