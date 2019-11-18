Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
GDJE SE SKUPLJA NEČISTOĆA

MAME POKAZALE KAKO TEMELJITO OČISTITI PERILICU RUBLJA: Nemate pojma što sve uzgajate u njoj, ovo je mučno gledati

Foto: Instagram Autor: Magazin.hr 16:28 18.11.2019

Plodno tlo za razmnožavanje mikroba poput virusa hepatitisa A, norovirusa, rotavirusa te E. coli

Ona pere vašu odjeću jednim pritiskom gumba, no mnogi zaboravljaju da je i perilici rublja potrebno generalno čišćenje. Ako je ne održavate, u perilici rublja može se stvoriti salmonela, ali i druge opasne bakterije, upozoravaju stručnjaci.

Na jednom paru gaćica desetina grama fekalija

Istraživači sa Sveučilišta Arozona otkrili su da ovo kućansko pomagalo može biti plodno tlo za razmnožavanje mikroba poput virusa hepatitisa A, norovirusa, rotavirusa te E. coli.

“Ako perete hrpu samo donjeg rublja, u prljavoj će vodi biti oko 100 milijuna E. coli, a ona se lako može prebaciti i na sljedeće punjenje. Na prosječnom paru gaćica postoji desetina grama fekalija”, izjavio je profesor mikrobiologije Charles Gerba za ABC News.

View this post on Instagram

🤢🤢 serious neglect of my washing machine drawer, I have never let it get this bad (promise 🤞..too busy making sure everyone else has pristine homes 🙌🏽😂) . . Anyways it’s very simple to clean the inside and the washing machine drawer, I used @astonishcleaners #mouldandmildewspray you can get it in most pound shops? B&m, home bargains etc, simply spray and clean! I used a grout brush to clean the inside, it’s quite tricky tying to scrub , takes some time! The drawer is simple, and for those hard to reach places simply use a cotton bud!!. . . To finish add some soda crystals to the drawer and some white vinegar into the drum, put it on a warm cycle and when that’s finished add a capful of #Zoflora to the drum and put it on a rinse . . #washingmachineclean #washingmachine #astonishcleaners #astonishcleaningproducts #zoflora #zofloraaddict #zofloraobsessed #zofloralove #lovezoflora #cleaningtips #cleaningtricks #cleaninghacks #cleaningmotivation #cleaningredients #tipsandtricks #hacks #everydayplayhacks #instahome #instaclean #instalife #pristinemaid #belfast

A post shared by Pristine Maid Belfast (@pristine_maid19) on

Trikovi domaćica za čišćenje perilice rublja

Ako niste sigurni na koji način temeljito očistiti perilicu rublja, možda vam pomognu savjeti žena na Instagramu, koje, uz poneki trik, dijele impresivne fotografije prije i poslije. Neke perilicu čiste sprejem za otapanje masnoće u kombinaciji sa sredstvom za pranje posuđa…

View this post on Instagram

CONFESSION TIME! 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 Okay- so, we got our washer (and dryer) second hand out of one of my mums flats when we moved in (years ago!) they weren’t particularly dirty when we got them- except there was mould in the rubber seal of the washer, because it had sat unused but wet for weeks. I got rid of that, and thought all was fine. Then I found out you can normally take the drawer out and clean in there. I tried and tried with all my might to pull the drawer out- everyone kept saying “just pull, it’ll come out” but it didn’t- so I assumed it couldn’t come out. I was doing cleaning cycles pretty often anyway. Then yesterday, I saw @dazlincleaning do her machine- and her drawer had a catch that needed to be pushed and then the drawer came out easy! Low and behold- ours is the same! So I took it out this morning to clean it all🤢🤢 >>>>>>swipe for during- then after! #Imahincher #hinching #mrshinchmademedoit #hinchhacks #mrshinchhome #hinchyourselfhappy #homesweethome #homeiswheretheheartis #homeismyhappyplace #cleaning #tidying #decluttering #makingthehouseourhome #sahm #stayathomemamma #hinchhaul #minihinchhaul #washingmachineclean #beforeandafter #gross #dirtporn #disgusting

A post shared by Kat✨🌟 (@stayathomemamma96) on

NAJLAKŠI TRIK ZA ČIŠĆENJE PERILICE RUBLJA IKAD: Korisnica Facebooka otkrila caku koja je ekipu bacila u trans

Jedna je majka otkrila da ladicu u perilici čisti sprejem protiv plijesni, a za teško dostupna mjesta njime namoči pamučne blazinice. “Nakon toga, stavite sodu bikarbonu i ocat u odjeljak za deterdžent te pokrenite program pranja na visokoj temperaturi”, napisala je.

