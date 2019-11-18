MAME POKAZALE KAKO TEMELJITO OČISTITI PERILICU RUBLJA: Nemate pojma što sve uzgajate u njoj, ovo je mučno gledati

View this post on Instagram

🤢🤢 serious neglect of my washing machine drawer, I have never let it get this bad (promise 🤞..too busy making sure everyone else has pristine homes 🙌🏽😂) . . Anyways it's very simple to clean the inside and the washing machine drawer, I used @astonishcleaners #mouldandmildewspray you can get it in most pound shops? B&m, home bargains etc, simply spray and clean! I used a grout brush to clean the inside, it's quite tricky tying to scrub , takes some time! The drawer is simple, and for those hard to reach places simply use a cotton bud!!. . . To finish add some soda crystals to the drawer and some white vinegar into the drum, put it on a warm cycle and when that's finished add a capful of #Zoflora to the drum and put it on a rinse