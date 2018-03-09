KAKO PAMETNO RASPOLAGATI NOVCEM I UŠTEDJETI? Majka šestero djece otkriva svojih osam genijalnih trikova

Od kupnje namirnica i garderobe do putovanja na posao i ekstra zarade – nemate pojma koliko se novca nakupi ako samo malo pripazite
Krechelle Carter (28), koja piše blog pod nazivom Eight At Home, majka je šestero djece mlađe od šest godina, koja je nedavno otkrila svoju tajnu uvijek čistog i urednog doma, sada savjetuje kako uštedjeti ogromne svote novca na svakodnevne stvari i aktivnosti. Ona uz pomoć ovih trikova uštedi čak 1000 dolara tjedno.
Uvijek jedite kod kuće
Majka iz Južne Australije kaže da je jedan od najefektivnijih načina za štednju prestanak trošenja na hranjenje po restoranima. Usput, ona ne kupuje ni kavu za van niti naručuje dostave na posao. “Budite pripremljeni – ponesite kavu i ručak sa sobom. Možda neče biti jednako ukusno, ali uštedjet ćete brdo novca”, kaže.
Koristite pogodnosti u trgovinama
Carter priznaje da je veliki fan praćenja popusta, sakupljanja i korištenja bodova koje dobiva kao registrirani član kluba određenih trgovina. Preporučuje svima da si nabave takve kartice. Ne košta ništa, a dugoročno se isplati. “Gledajte i da potrošite bonove koje eventualno dobijete za Božić ili rođendan. Oni imaju rok isteka, tako da obratite žanju na to”, savjetuje.
Imajte posao sa strane
Sve više ljudi traži načine kako dodatno zaraditi jer im osnovna plaća jedva pokriva troškove života. “Toliko je poslova koje možete raditi od kuće. Postoje internetske stranice koje nude takve povremene angažmane”, ističe Carter. Također savjetuje da, ako možete, koristite prekovremene sate ili jedan dan više u mjesecu odradite.
KAKO IMATI VIŠE NOVCA U 2018.? Ova japanska tehnika mogla bi vam pomoći da uštedite i do 35 posto
Idite pješice na posao
Iako je teško zamisliti da jedna majka šestero djece može uopće razmišljati o tome da nikamo ne ide automobilom, Carter tvrdi da na tom području štedi jako puno. “Dovoljno je da na posao, u školu, pa čak i u goste, odlazite pješice ili biciklom. Meni je sa šestero djece to malo teže postići, ali definitivno je jeftinije”, kaže.
Prodajte stvari koje vam ne trebaju
Ovo je njezin najdraži način za zaradu. Carter savjetuje da raširite pogled po svom domu i utvrdite što od svega toga samo skuplja prašinu i ne koristi se već dugo, a ispravno je. “Vrlo često ja sakupim dekorativne stvari i prodam ih. Sve ono što mi ne treba dodatna je gotovina u mom novčaniku”, otkriva.
Pregledajte ostavu
Događa se da odlazite u kupovinu namirnica jer mislite kako vam je ponestalo zaliha, a u ostavi imate nekih potrpanih konzervi. Ova majka preporučuje da izdvojite vrijeme za pretraživanje ostave jer biste mogli naći nešto što ste davno kupili, a čemu je već istekao rok trajanja. To je bacanje novca.
Kupujte jeftinije marke
Možda se osjećate sigurnije kupujući provjerene proizvode velikih imena koja se reklamiraju na televiziji, ali Carter jamči da su jeftinije varijante istih često jednako dobre. “Osim toaletnog papira. Nemojte štedjeti na toaletnom papiru. Nikad!”, dodaje.
Nosite ono što imate
Vjerojatno i vi dolazite u iskušenje da obnovite garderobu na početku svake sezone, ali majka šestero djece tvrdi kako to uopće nije potrebno. “Nedavno sam se spremila u šoping da djeci kupim sve što im treba od odjeće. Onda sam pogledala u ormare i shvatila da mi zapravo nije trebalo ni pola od svega što sam mislila. Ne trošite novac koji nemate. Novo ne znači nužno i bolje”, zaključuje.
