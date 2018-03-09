KAKO PAMETNO RASPOLAGATI NOVCEM I UŠTEDJETI? Majka šestero djece otkriva svojih osam genijalnih trikova

Here’s how to rustle up over $1000 in one week. MY 10 top tips to get thrifty next week and cut costs where you can! Do you need a “cheap week”? We all have those weeks where we need to pinch the pennies; Well atleast I do! Due to a gastro outbreak where no one could work or a broken microwave; Just costs that you just weren’t expecting. Costs that sometimes come at the wrong time. But there is no need to panic just yet! Tip number one: Eat at home only. Okay this might seem simple enough. But how many take away low fat caramel macchiatos will you buy this week (asking for a friend) and how many lunch orders, or takeaway dinners will you have ? Be prepared; take food and coffee with you. It won’t be as tasty- sorry- but it keeps your dolla’ dolla’ bills in the bank. Tip number two: Fly buys points! Actually any kind of points. Rewards cards are the bees bloody knees. I’m currently eligible for an $80 food voucher for Coles with my points. Last Easter, our entire Easter was paid for using fly buys! Ca-Ching. Have you checked your points accruing lately ? They also have a whole range of homewares available: who knows maybe even a microwave! Tip number three: Work from home! Getting crafty? Freelance writing? PA? Handy man? There are so many jobs you can now do from the comfort of your own home! And if your a little tech savvy there are these awesome new websites such as www.freelancer.com where you can actually apply for freelance jobs online!! Or www.airtasker.com where people will pay to have you help with their jobs. Extra cash in your pocket today. What’s your talent?! Tip number four: Walk don’t drive! Save up to $50 in petrol by walking/ riding to school run or work or even friends houses! My husband used to ride his bike to work but then we got extremely lazy and we’ve been thinking recently it might be worth him doing that again; instead of sitting in traffic! Not me. I’m not doing it. Can you imagine me six kids on bikes; talk about a heart attack. 😂😂 But It’s certainly cheaper! More on my website or Facebook. Because let’s face; sometimes we all have to be a little stoogey.

A post shared by Krechelle (@eightathome) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:33pm PST