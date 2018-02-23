IMA ŠESTERO DJECE, A KUĆA JOJ UVIJEK BLISTA: Duhovita blogerica (27) otkriva svoje trikove savršene organizacije

Zaposlena majka šestero djece mlađe od šest godina otkrila je kako svoj dom drži u redu unatoč kaosu obiteljskog života
Život Krechelle Carter (27) nije nimalo jednostavan. Sa šestero male djece ona uspijeva održavati kućanstvo u savršenom redu i kod nje je uvijek sve čisto i pospremljeno kao u katalogu. Blogerica koja vodi stranicu Eight At Home, na duhovit način savjetuje kako sve imati pod kontrolom i nositi se s neredom. Nedavno je otkrila svoje male tajne uz pomoć kojih je toliko organizirana.
So it’s been a while. And I’m sure you’ve missed me talking inappropriately about vaginas and telling you how sweaty my leg pits are; But I’m back baby! Get excited! Well call this one…. The journey of the “hot coffee” ( What it’s like not having kids for 6hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds. ) I dropped the kids off today. All of the kids. All six kids. It was like in “Outlander” where the noose was sitting firmly around Jamie’s neck and then at the last second; Somebody saves him and He’s free. Okay maybe not as dramatic and if you haven’t seen “Outlander” , you can apply this theory to any other movie where a noose was tied around someone’s neck and then they were saved because…. THAT was me! I couldn’t breathe and then the air never tasted so sweet. After telling my son to get his shoes on from 6:45 till 8:15 and then three of them having a screaming match over who’s turn it was with the toothpaste; I was soooooo ready for my day of freedom. I was wearing all black because there was no risk of anyone touching me with their mucous and it felt really good. So I get back to the car after the final school drop. And I it’s like I’ve lost a limb. I look back at my six empty car seats and a little tear wells in my eye: why the fuck don’t I have sports car for occasions like this ; that I could fly down the road in with my music playing loud. More blog on my website or Facebook…. did I get my hot coffee? You’ll have to find out.. or not 😂😂😂 Happy fucking Thursday friends Krechelle xx
Djeca joj pomažu
Ova majka iz južne Australije nije jedna od onih koje skupljaju igračke za svojom djecom, već kaže da živi prema pravilu da djeca moraju pomagati u kućanskim poslovima. “Mi slikamo, gradimo utvrde, zaprljamo se vani; djeca se urnebesno zabavljaju, ali moraju počistiti za sobom”, napisala je Carter na blogu. “Igračke se vraćaju na svoje mjesto, prljava odjeća ide u pripadajuću košaru, a djeca si sama slažu krevete. Ja nisam njihov rob. Moraju imati obveze, i što je najvažnije, uživaju u njima.”
The mythical Mum poo It’s like a regular poo except they never happen. I literally don’t have time to poo. It gives “not giving a shit” whole new meaning. So you hold and you hold and then you become constipated but you can’t cry because somebody’s probably watching you poo. So you cry on the inside like a winner; And then you get hemorrhoids. Oh hemorrhoids you wonderful beautiful things. Butt cherries… again giving “bubble butt” a whole new meaning and I’m not being gansta’. It’s where your butt actually says hello to you. It’s an anal high five; parenthood; it’s magical. And then you have these tiny people that you have to watch always. So I always poo with the door slightly ajar. Your welcome visitors. And right when I about to get some action (of the bowel variety) someone runs through screaming telling me my three year old has scaled a bookcase and is drinking vodka. FML And then you can’t stop going. Because you ate spicy food Because you drank a bottle of wine. Because you had gluten and dairy and all the things that used to do nothing are now and internal flick of your poo switch. It’s been proven that your gut has links to being stressed. So every Mum out there is basically screwed. And I mean what’s more stressful than being a Mum. Right now I’m stuck inside with six children on a 42 degreee day; for 10 hours when everyone has given up napping. Which is why I’m on the toilet writing this right now. Ohhhh sorry Susan your too classy to use your phone on the toilet; liar. Mostly everyone’s done it. On one occasion or another. And I figure if my six children touch my phone; it’s not getting any dirtier at this point; they are tiny bacterial germ incubators. I’ve literally shit my pants before. Not before becoming a Mum. But now I have. You tiny blessings. I thought that the spinach smoothie was not sitting right and I thought I could hold it in; because I had four children in a trolley in woolworths and how the fuck do I poo with four children and a trolley And still hold on to my dignity. You can’t. Please if you want to read more it’s on my blog or FB. If you’ve gone this far you mite aswell! Krechelle 😂 X
Redovito posprema
Carter kaže kako je njezina kuća uvijek besprijekorno organizirana jer je ona nemilosrdna prema stvarima koje zauzimaju mjesto, a ne služe ničemu. “Imam samo posuđe koje redovito koristim. Imam minimalno namještaja, dovoljno pokrivača za svakog od nas i to je to. Ne držim beskorisna s**nja”, priznaje. Ipak, svaki član obitelji ima pravo na jednu ladicu s glupostima. Sve ostalo što nije valjano pohranjeno ili je potrgano ide van.
Spending sundays cleaning while the hubby goes to work. Again. Like always. He’ll be home at 2:15 though!! Yay! But for right now I need a large triple shot coffee in my face. Also I’ve strained my ankle/ Achilles which means lack of mobility which means no hit workouts; no running, and rest lots of rest?! If your like me and every time you try and be so so healthy something bloody happens. Just know; trying is better than sitting. Eating healthy is better for you then splurging. We’ll get there. It might be a bit slower; but we’re all in this together! Don’t let these things discourage you. But for now I’m of to sort my bloody Tupperware cupboard for the fourth time this fortnight and see what I’m going to discover in the boys room when I sort it this time; last time I found half a pizza roll and a basket full of old cups and drink bottles ; seriously boys are disgusting! No one told me this; should have half guessed, I do have. A husband haha. Happy Sunday everyone. P.s how wicked is my chain of hearts I got last week! Love it. Now I have to try not to kill it :/// apparantly lots of light and don’t look if in the eyes. I’m all over it. Haha Krechelle Xx • • • • • • #mumlife #mommyblogger #adelaideloves #blogging #largefamilylife #instamom #motherhoodrising #farmhouse #momlife #celebrate #adelaide #photography #family #mummy #bestmom #birthdays #hustle #mumswithhustle #australia #mumssupportingmums #blogger #mumblog #blog #adelaideblogger #photographer #farmhousedecor #momtruth
Razvrstava stvari
Kako joj se kuća ne bi pretvorila u džunglu, blogerica ima trik zbog kojeg je kod nje sve pravilno pohranjeno. “Organizacija je ključ. Imamo ormarić za deke, kutiju za dinosaure, kutiju za umjetnička izražavanja, kutak za zamatanje darova, ormarić sa usisavačem, ormarić sa sredstvima za čišćenje – možete si zamisliti sliku”, objašnjava.
It's okay to be wrong sometimes. And it's okay to change your mind. I'll never eat bread again. I'll never borrow money. I'll never take my eyes off my children I'll never give children soft drinks. I'll never drink wine on a Thursday at 12pm. I think we put far too much pressure on ourselves. I mean really if I'm eating bread and drinking wine on Thursday while borrowing money; sounds like a fucking great day to me. And then what's with that feeling we get in our stomach of pure terror when we go back on something we've said or we've grown enough as a person to unwind our feathers a little bit and actually change our mind. I don't want anyone out there feeling guilty for changing their mind. Or for growing as a person. Make the decisions that make you comfortable. Newsflash those decisions might change the more you learn. I'd be more worried if you stayed exactly the same. Those bitches scare me. Only surround yourself with grounded people who don't judge you. Only surround yourself with people who lift you up and support you when you've changed your mind a million times in search of doing what's best for yourself or for your children. Real friends. True friends. They know the colour of your heart. They know you have the best of intentions. They know who you are deep down. And their always ready to catch you when you fall. TAG A friend who puts up with your flip floppiness and uncertainties. Tag a friend who your so glad to have by your side. TAG a friend who would come round for a wine on a Thursday Krechelle Xx
Iskorištava jutra
Mnogi roditelji s malenom djecom znaju koliko je teško ujutro izaći iz kuće, a ne zaboraviti nešto važno. Osim što se brine da njezino najstarije dijete na vrijeme stigne u školu, ova zaposlena majka kaže kako nikad ne zatvara vrata neuredne kuće. “Uvijek se pobrinem da djeca namjeste svoje krevete i počiste svoje sobe. Ako nešto uprljaju, čiste to dok izlaze iz kuće”, priznaje.
This is one of my happy places. You wouldn't even believe what this room used to look like. When we first moved in. It was wall to wall ply board cupboards the ceiling was covered in plastic panels and the whole room was brown. Bit by bit were renovating our dream home and turning it into exactly what we want. And I feel like every room has a piece of my heart. The kids rooms are next! And I can't wait to show you all how they turn out. And then we're tackling the front of the home. Which at the moment looks like and absolute tip 😂😂 we'll get there bit by bit! Might need some tips from @frontporchproperties have you seen their renovations!!! I love love love them! Happy Thursday beauties hope your day was wonderful! Xx
‘Generalka’ jednom tjedno
Iako smatra da je važno svakodnevno održavati kućanstvo, Carter jedan dan u tjednu odvaja za dubinsko čišćenje cijele kuće. Sve skupa traje oko dva sata, a u to vrijeme stigne pobrisati podove, oprati kupaonice, sudopere, promijeniti posteljinu, pobrisati prašinu s namještaja, hladnjak i mikrovalne pećnice. “Pustite neku motivirajuću glazbu i uhvatite se posla. Ja to volim raditi subotom ujutro”, otkriva.
Nema potrebe za usisavanjem
Blogerica ne vjeruje da se stalno mora izvlačiti usisavač. Ona radije koristi metlu kada nešto treba pokupiti s poda ili pošprica dezinfekcijskim sprejem tepihe. Svoju je metlu nazvala Peter i kaže kako joj je ona najbolji prijatelj. “Koristim je poslije večere, kad god se nešto prolije ili prospe. Zatim samo odlijepim krpu s nje i bacim je na pranje”, priča.
Ask by the lovely @lullabylanehandmade and @sydneyfashionkids to post a selfie…. For the 20 beautiful women challenge. I'm not really good at these mainly I take photos of the babies lol. And like many of us I feel like my thighs are to big (oh and my bum) and unless I fade this photo you might all see my flaws 🙊 But this challenge started to make women feel beautiful and confident posting a picture and being proud of who we are. So here I am having a laugh ☺️ Every woman is beautiful in their own way and we should all feel confident enough to post a "selfie" every now and then! 💗 Care to play and share a selfie @harlow_handmade @mytribeof55555 @blessedeleven @hazelbaby_soycandles
Voli mirisne svijeće
Ova se zaposlena majka kune kako mirisne svijeće dodaju notu luksuza u njezinu kuću. “Sladak miris je privlačan poput svježe protresena jastuka. Zbog njih vam se kuća doima svježe i miriše na jabuke”, zaključuje duhovita majka i objašnjava kako, iako drži do čistoće u svom domu, ipak dopušta djeci da uživaju u blatu i drugim prljavim dječjim navikama.
