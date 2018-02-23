IMA ŠESTERO DJECE, A KUĆA JOJ UVIJEK BLISTA: Duhovita blogerica (27) otkriva svoje trikove savršene organizacije

So it’s been a while. And I’m sure you’ve missed me talking inappropriately about vaginas and telling you how sweaty my leg pits are; But I’m back baby! Get excited! Well call this one…. The journey of the “hot coffee” ( What it’s like not having kids for 6hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds. ) I dropped the kids off today. All of the kids. All six kids. It was like in “Outlander” where the noose was sitting firmly around Jamie’s neck and then at the last second; Somebody saves him and He’s free. Okay maybe not as dramatic and if you haven’t seen “Outlander” , you can apply this theory to any other movie where a noose was tied around someone’s neck and then they were saved because…. THAT was me! I couldn’t breathe and then the air never tasted so sweet. After telling my son to get his shoes on from 6:45 till 8:15 and then three of them having a screaming match over who’s turn it was with the toothpaste; I was soooooo ready for my day of freedom. I was wearing all black because there was no risk of anyone touching me with their mucous and it felt really good. So I get back to the car after the final school drop. And I it’s like I’ve lost a limb. I look back at my six empty car seats and a little tear wells in my eye: why the fuck don’t I have sports car for occasions like this ; that I could fly down the road in with my music playing loud. More blog on my website or Facebook…. did I get my hot coffee? You’ll have to find out.. or not 😂😂😂 Happy fucking Thursday friends Krechelle xx

A post shared by Krechelle (@eightathome) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:34am PST