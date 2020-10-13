CURA (19) PREMINULA ZBOG POVEĆANJA GRUDI: Ugradnja silikona pošla po zlu, a kirurg nije zvao Hitnu – punih pet sati!

Tinejdžerica je ostala u komi s oštećenjem mozga i ovisna o intenzivnoj njezi. Činilo se da joj se stanje počelo poboljšavati, ali…
Tinejdžerica iz Colorada, koja je pretrpjela ozbiljno oštećenje mozga uslijed komplikacija od operacije povećanja grudi preminula je, izjavio je odvjetnik njezine obitelji.
Emmalyn Nguyen (19) provela je više od 14 mjeseci u komi prije nego što je preminula prošloga tjedna, izvijestila je novinska postaja KCNC. Odvjetnik obitelji David Woodruff priopćio je kako su njezini roditelji slomljeni.
Our beautiful Emmalyn, you fought a long battle that most wouldn’t be able to. You stayed strong when you could’ve given up right from the start. You are the strongest person we’ll ever know. You’ve shown us what true unconditional love really is and also what life is all about. You are a hero. We are so very proud of you and who you became in such a short amount time. Thank you so much for the great memories you’ve given us. These memories will forever be with us. We really do wish you could’ve stayed longer but we know this was your time to let go and spread those wings of yours. You were meant to be our guardian Angel to protect and guide us through this lifetime. Go and travel the world like you had always wanted to. This isn’t a goodbye but a see you again someday. We love you so much and truly miss your smiling face. Until we meet again. Rip Emmalyn 🤍🕊 Thank you everyone who have truly been there with positive energy and supported Emmalyn and our family through this journey. We appreciate all of you for always praying and believing in her. Miracles do happen everyday but Emmalyn decided she has other plans for herself. 🙏🏼 Remember to always hug your loved ones harder every night and make sure to tell them you love them. Life is too short and you’ll never know what tomorrow brings.
Doktor nije zvao Hitnu pet sati
“Ovakav razvoj događaja bio je, nažalost, neočekivan”, kazao je. Nguyen je dogovorila operaciju povećanja grudi kod dr. Geoffreyja Kima 1. kolovoza 2019. u klinici Colorado Estetics & Plastic Surgery u Greenwood Villageu. No, nakon što je dobila anesteziju, doživjela je srčani udar i operacija nikad nije izvedena.
Hi Everyone. There’s been a lot of new followers and everyone has been wondering about Emmalyn. Here’s a quick update. Yes, she is still alive and she’s doing it all on her own. Doesn’t need much medication. Emmalyn is still very healthy, looking good and still breathing on her own. She does have a trach in place just in case if anything were to happen especially with covid going around. Something new about Emmalyn, she has been smiling when she’s feeling comfortable and love getting her showers. Also, We played videos and voice recordings from everyone who sent one for her birthday. At the end of hearing them, it sounded like she wanted to say something but couldn’t and started to cough and then cried a little. I’m sure hearing voices she loved is helping her healed. Again, thank you everyone for your support and prayers! We definitely need it and appreciate each and everyone of you! 🤍🙏🏼 #keepfightingEmmalyn
Kim je kasnije priznao kako nije zvao Hitnu pomoć punih pet sati. Tinejdžerica je ostala u komi s oštećenjem mozga i ovisna o intenzivnoj njezi. Woodruff je rekao da se činilo kako joj se stanje poboljšava, ali ponovno je sve krenulo nizbrdo kada je dobila ozbiljnu upalu pluća 2. listopada i doživjela novi srčani udar.
Nguyen su tada uspjeli reanimirati, ali preminula je dva dana poslije.
A little over 6 months now. Emmalyn still hasn’t improved much since the last update. Still minimally conscious state. Good news… she’s starting to gain a little bit of weight back and looking better. She had lost over 25lbs and was very thin and weak. Emmalyn is very sensitive to noises, voices and touches. Opens and blinks eyes but still cannot focus on anything. Does cry often when she’s awake and we’ll try to keep her comfortable by talking to her or repositioning her. Most times that helps. Keep fighting Emmalyn! You got this! We all believe in you and know you’re such a strong person! We love and miss you so much gorgeous 🤍#keepfightingEmmalyn
Kirurgu oduzeli pa vratili licenciju
“Svijet je izgubio divnu, slatku, živahnu mladu damu”, rekao je Woodruff. “Imala je život ispred sebe, koji je bespotrebno skraćen”, izjavio je odvjetnik obitelji. Obitelj preminule prethodno je poduzela pravne mjere protiv Kima i anesteziologa Rexa Meekera, optužujući ih za nemar, a Woodruff je sada najavio novu tužbu.
“Njezini roditelji vjeruju da je imperativ ispričati Emmalyninu priču, kako bi se zadovoljila pravda i spriječilo da se to ikad više dogodi drugom pacijentu”, zaključio je odvjetnik.
Plastični kirurg privremeno je izgubio medicinsku licenciju, ali mu je ona vraćena početkom godine i bit će pod prismotrom sljedeće tri godine, prenosi New York Post.
