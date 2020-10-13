CURA (19) PREMINULA ZBOG POVEĆANJA GRUDI: Ugradnja silikona pošla po zlu, a kirurg nije zvao Hitnu – punih pet sati!

View this post on Instagram

Our beautiful Emmalyn, you fought a long battle that most wouldn’t be able to. You stayed strong when you could’ve given up right from the start. You are the strongest person we’ll ever know. You’ve shown us what true unconditional love really is and also what life is all about. You are a hero. We are so very proud of you and who you became in such a short amount time. Thank you so much for the great memories you’ve given us. These memories will forever be with us. We really do wish you could’ve stayed longer but we know this was your time to let go and spread those wings of yours. You were meant to be our guardian Angel to protect and guide us through this lifetime. Go and travel the world like you had always wanted to. This isn’t a goodbye but a see you again someday. We love you so much and truly miss your smiling face. Until we meet again. Rip Emmalyn 🤍🕊 Thank you everyone who have truly been there with positive energy and supported Emmalyn and our family through this journey. We appreciate all of you for always praying and believing in her. Miracles do happen everyday but Emmalyn decided she has other plans for herself. 🙏🏼 Remember to always hug your loved ones harder every night and make sure to tell them you love them. Life is too short and you’ll never know what tomorrow brings.