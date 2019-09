STIGLA REVOLUCIONARNA SEKS IGRAČKA KOJA ‘MIJENJA SVE’: Jamči orgazam za manje od 30 sekundi i već ruši sve rekorde prodaje

OMG! 😱 After years of trying to get my hands on a @womanizerglobal, I finally have one! Not just any model either, but a Womanizer x Lovehoney Pro40! I’m so excited 😆 Huge thanks to @Lovehoney for sending this my way! @Lovehoney_au 💖 pic.twitter.com/iKAS37jyvt

— Grace 🚀 (@PrincessPreview) August 5, 2019