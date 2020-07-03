Isprva su htjeli samo seks, ali nakon upoznavanja rodili su se dublji osjećaji
Supružnici Lo (30) i Mike Taylor (31) bili su prosječan američki par, no jedan strastveni grupnjak s 31-godišnjom Jess Woodstock promijenio im je taj status zauvijek. Nakon zajedničke noći u krevetu oni su se zaljubili i sada žive kao trio – koji će uskoro postati kvartet jer je Lo trudna.
Iako su uvijek bili avanturistički nastrojeni u svojoj vezi i silno željeli probati seks utroje, Lo i Mike nikada nisu mislili da će htjeti imati nešto više s trećom osobom, sve dok nisu upoznali fatalnu Jess.
Ljudi ne razumiju njihov odnos
“Prije nego što smo upoznali Jess, naša veza bila je sasvim uobičajena. Držali smo se jedno drugoga, ali uvijek smo pričali kako želimo seks utroje. Ja sam prišla Jessinim prijateljicama na koncertu i ispitivala ih o njoj. Rekle su mi kako Jess prakticira poliamoriju. Sjećam se da smo Mike i ja morali tražiti što to znači”, ispričala je Lo za Daily Mail.
Isprva su htjeli samo seks, ali nakon upoznavanja shvatili su da s tom djevojkom žele nešto više. Stoga su svoju vezu utroje započeli 2018. godine i od tada su zajedno. Iako su njihove obitelji i prijatelji isprva bili šokirani njihovom odlukom, sada su je prihvatili.
No, ovaj neobičan trojac i dalje prate negativni komentari nepoznatih ljudi, koji ne razumiju njihov odnos.
Vesele se roditeljstvu utroje
“Dosta njih nikad nije čulo za vezu utroje i ne razumiju kako to funkcionira jer oni sami ne bi to mogli. Njima je to samo tjelesna veza, ali mi imamo duboku i iskrenu ljubav. Uvijek kažemo da je naša veza 3+0, a ne 2+1 jer svi želimo istu stvar. Ja gledam kako dvije osobe koje volim vole jedna drugu i to je teško objasniti drugima”, kazao je Mike.
A sada se njihova obitelj mijenja iz tročlane u četveročlanu jer, naime, čekaju prinovu. Nakon razgovora o budućnosti, odlučili su da su spremni za dijete te je Lo prirodno začela u ožujku ove godine. Dok Lo nosi dijete, Jess želi biti uključena što je više moguće te će biti njezina babica na porodu, ali će i uskladiti svoje hormone s Lo kako bi i ona mogla proizvoditi mlijeko i dojiti dijete.
“Jess će uvijek biti uključena u odgoj djeteta. Beba će, naravno, izgledati kao spoj Mikea i mene, ali želimo i njezin DNK. Upoznali smo i druge ‘trojce’ koji imaju djecu i ta su djeca jednostavno odlična. Ovo dijete će imati više prilika nego što mislite. Nas troje jednostavno ne možemo dočekati da postanemo roditelji”, zaključila je Lo.
