One of the most honorable collections of moments we’ve ever been a part of! These three beautiful people came together as one on Sunday, May 24th. They are the definition of resilient. When a Pandemic and a bag of wrenches were thrown into the wedding plans, they made lemonade margaritas!😂They are among the few who have built a life of love and strength in a world of misunderstanding and “conventional” relationships. And as much fun as we have when we’re in their company, we ALWAYS leave with little to no photos to document the crazy!🙈So here’s a few photos we borrowed from them and the ONE we got of the cake (of course, Lo was all over that)! Definitely more photos to come, thanks to their amazing photographer, @katie_kay ! . Cheers to The Kickass Kaufmans! We love you!🤍🖤🤍 @throuple.life . #Colorado #love #throuplewedding #tribe #throuplefamily #trio #poly #thriceasnice #throuplelife #wearethree #lovewins #keepinitreal #wehavefun #hisandhersandhers #triad #triplethreat #delta #loveandlight #throuple #threeway #quaranteam #ridiculousness #twerkersnottweakers