PORNOZVIJEZDA OTKRILA VRIJEDAN TRIK U SEKSU: ‘Uživat ćete još više i neće vas boljeti’

RAGED TOO HARD FOR @heathermarianna ‘s BiRTHDAY 🎂 i’M STiLL HUNGOVER 😵 GUESS i CAN’T PARTY LiKE i’M 16 ANYMORE 😩 i REMEMBER THE GOOD OLD DAYS WHEN 6 SHOTS OF PATROÑ WAS HOW WE GOT THE NiGHT STARTED. NOW i NEED 3 DAYS TO RECOVER 🤦‍♀️ STiLL LOOKiNG LiKE A WiLD BANSHEE SO LETS ADMiRE THiS MOMENT WHEN @radiant_inc MADE ME LOOK LiKE A PRESENTABLE HUMAN 😂💕💕