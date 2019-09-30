ONA JE DALA OTKAZ DA BI ŽIVJELA KAO DOMAĆICA: ‘Perem mu, kuham, poslužujem… Svaka žena treba razmaziti svog muža’

Katrina Holte živi poput uzorne domaćice iz 1950-ih godina. Njezin je suprug zbog toga ne uzima zdravo za gotovo, već jako cijeni sve što ona za njega radi
Svakoga jutra Katrina Holte (30) ustaje već u 6.30 kako bi pripremila suprugu odjeću za posao. Zatim se spušta u kuhinju da bi mu napravila doručak i spakirala ručak za odnijeti na posao. Nakon toga počinje s pranjem rublja i peglanjem, prije nego što započne s kuhanjem večere, koja je svaki dan u isto vrijeme – kada suprug dođe kući s posla.

♥️A ruffled dress & curly updo for a long-anticipated wedding.♥️ #vintagedress #elegance #updo #frenchtwist #curls #ruffle #reddress #sewing #imademydress #1950s #wedding #vintagestyle #elegantlady #style #fashion #wear #instafashion #weddingstyle #redlips #memade #vintagesewing #fashionsewing #couturesewing #dressedup #elegant #formal #fashionblogger #pearls #ladylike #glamour
Do prije tek godinu dana, životni je stil ove mlade žene bio sasvim drugačiji. Imala je svoju karijeru i živjela prema standardima današnjice. No, jednoga je dana odlučila dati otkaz i postati domaćica, ali ne bilo kakva, već prava uzorna domaćica iz 1950-ih, koja čitav život podređuje brizi o svojemu muškarcu.

⚜️ Repost from @edelweisspatterns • • 🎼 "You know, if we wash that dress out tonight, nobody would notice it tomorrow." – Maria 🎼 • Liesl's Dancing Dress in sizes XS- XL – Handmade in the United States from luxurious peach chiffon and champagne colored lining • We are coming into the busy season for fall costumes, so be sure to get your order in shortly for September delivery! {Link in my profile} • • #lieslsdancingdress #liesldress #costume #thesoundofmusic #soundofmusicquote #soundofmusiccostume #vintage #vintagedress #retrostyle #vintagelove #peachdress #dancingdress #smallbusiness #handmade #madeinamerica #madeintheusa #edelweisspatterns
Živi onako kako je oduvijek željela
Katrina je odlučila razmaziti svoga supruga Larsa (28) kako bi mu se odužila za to što on u kuću donosi novac i financijski je uzdržava. Dan joj tako prolazi u kuhanju, peglanju, čišćenju i brizi o domu, u slobodno vrijeme malo i vježba, a bavi se i šivanjem ženstvenih haljina iz 1950-ih, koje su sastavnim dijelom njezine garderobe.

Off for a date night with the hubby! This dress was made by me from a 1950s Advance pattern, using a @gertie18 floral print and coordinating eyelet for the bodice. I love wearing it! #1950sfashion #vintagelife #retrostyle #style #vintagewardrobe #1950sdress #memademay #sewistsofinstagram #diy #vintagesewing #1950s #retrostyle #floraldress #vintagelady #audreyhepburnstyle #vintageglamour #ootdsocialclub #whatiwore #sew #gathers #vintagepattern #advancepattern #boatneck #fashionblogger #edelweisspatterns
“Sad napokon živim onako kako sam oduvijek željela, ovo je moj život iz snova, a moj muž dijeli tu viziju”, kaže mlada supruga i dodaje da briga o mužu podrazumijeva puno posla – tonu posuđa koje svaki dan treba oprati i rublja koje treba izglačati.
Ipak, Katrina u svojim kućanskim obvezama neizmjerno uživa. Njezin je suprug zbog toga ne uzima zdravo za gotovo, već jako cijeni sve što ona za njega radi, pogotovo jer je odrastao pomažući majci u kućanskim poslovima.

"Kindred spirits are not so scarce as I used to think. 💕" – Anne of Avonlea • • Four years and one month of wonderful marriage! ♥️ • • #mrandmrs #imarriedmymrdarcy #sweethearts #vintagecouple #oldfashioned #vintage #romantic #1950s #vintagedress #retrodress #polkadots #polkadotdress #theLordhasdonegreatthingsforus #andwearefilledwithjoy
Rođena u pogrešno vrijeme
“Mislim da svim muškarcima treba ‘prava žena’, da ih barem malo razmazi”, kaže Katrina, koja je ulogu tradicionalne domaćice iz ’50-ih prihvatila u potpunosti pa nosi isključivo haljine iz toga vremena. I svoj je dom opremila u vintage stilu, a za sebe kaže kako se osjeća kao da je rođena u krivom desetljeću, pogotovo kada se osvrne na sve što se danas u svijetu događa.

👒•Don't you just love it when the weather turns warm enough to wear spring dresses and go for bike rides? The hubby and I love taking long rides together on the weekends, and wearing a dress on a vintage bicycle feels very idyllic… ⛅👒🌷 {The eyelet dress was made by me, pink sweater is by @mak_sweater, and the sunglasses are from the @victoriantradingco. My old decorative sunglasses are getting a bit fragile and I don't like them to get too much wear.} #vintagelady #vintageinspired #retrostyle #1950s #memademay #eyeletdress #sewing #butterick #vintagesewing #whitedress #retrosunglasses #redlipstick #maksweater #vintagelove #pearls #petitejoys #pusuepretty #darlingmoment #fashion #femininefashion #style #polished #sophisticated #elegant #gracekellystyle #audreyhepburnstyle #wear
“Osjećam se kao da pripadam nekom ljepšem, staromodnijem vremenu. Ali, znam da se sve događa s razlogom i da je Božja volja što sam sada ovdje”, govori mlada žena, čiji je život, uvjerena je, započeo tek u rujnu 2018., kada se udala i napustila posao.
“Razgovarala sam s mužem i rekla mu da želim biti domaćica, i to ‘prava’, iz ’50-ih, a on je rekao da njemu to sigurno neće smetati. Tek sada mogu raditi što poželim i voditi kućanstvo onako kako ja želim”, priča Katrina.

👒 Welcome to all my new followers, and let me introduce myself! 1. Hi, I'm Katrina & I love sewing and wearing vintage dresses! I believe in dressing up everyday. 👠 2. I'm the owner & designer of @edelweisspatterns, a company that makes sewing patterns and dresses inspired by classic films. (And I can quote The Sound of Music from memory!) 3. I'm married to an amazing husband whom I met at a historical ball! One year later I made my wedding dress and it was a glorious occasion. (You can find our wedding video on my YouTube channel EdelweissPatterns) 4. I've recreated *so* many classic film costumes including this red gown inspired by White Christmas which I offer of my website. 5. One of my favorite projects was this completely hand-stitched silk ball gown which I wore to the Grand Regency ball in bath England during the Jane Austen Festival! This costume made it into the top five finalists of the national Threads sewing competition a few years back. 6. I love keeping an elegant home. They say that clutter in the home leads to clutter in the mind and it is completely true! I like to think of our home as a little work of art to continually keep up on. 7. I adore hosting afternoon teas! I fell in love with the ritual of afternoon tea the first time I visited England 10 years ago. This particular photo was from a Royal Wedding Tea I hosted in honor of Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. 8. I've been on a Pride and Prejudice tour in England where we visited all the filming locations of the 1995 version of Pride and Prejudice. 😮 I wore reproduction costumes that I sewed of Jennifer Ehle's (Elizabeth Bennet's) outfits! You can read much more about the tour if you go to the Edelweiss Patterns Blog and search the 2013 Sept – Nov archives. 9. This is my Anne of Avonlea reproduction which was featured on the official Anne of Green Gables website and was also on display at the Victorian Bridal Museum for a year. 💕 10. My husband and I danced The Laendler from The Sound of Music at our wedding reception and it has over half a million views on YouTube! 🎼 It was like a fairytale! Thank you so much for following my page! ♥️ #vintage
Vježba svega 10 – 15 minuta dnevno
Ali, njezin se život ne sastoji isključivo od kućanskih poslova i ugađanja suprugu inženjeru. Tako ona bez problema nađe vremena i za vježbanje. Ipak, kao i sve ostalo u njezinu životu, tjelovježba je također prilagođena vremenu koje Katrina toliko cijeni i njeguje.

This is my favorite sort of outfit! 🎉 I'm wearing a retro dress I made from Simplicity Pattern 8051 and a cropped cardigan from @mak_sweater. ♥️ I think I need one of these sweaters in every color! #1950s #1950sdress #retrostyle #sewcialists #sewing #isew #simplicitypatterns #sewistsofinstagram #simplicity8051 #s8051 #vintagesewing #vintagelove #ootdsocialclub #pinkdress #thinkpink #peach #coral #peachypink #fashionblogger #style #wear #vintagegirl #goldmirror #elegant #vintagelady #1950shair #updo #vintagehousewife #retrohousewife #memade #simplicitypatterns @simplicity_creative_group
“Vježbanje u 1930-ima do 1950-ih bilo je nježnije nego danas, a sastojalo se uglavnom od vježbi istezanja i zagrijavanja”, objašnjava Katrina, koja doma zato ima improviziranu spravu za vježbanje, koja je zapravo mala drvena rampa, a vježba svega 10 – 15 minuta dnevno. To joj je dovoljno, kaže, da ostane u formi i da stane u svoje haljine iz 1950-ih.
“Danas pogrešno vjerujemo da tijelo moramo isforsirati do krajnjih granica, ali pedesetih je stav bio samo da o sebi trebamo voditi računa”, govori ova “stepfordska supruga”, koja se nakon vježbanja tušira i nanosi svoj “vintage look”.

🎼"Shall we dance? On a bright cloud of music shall we fly? Shall we dance?" – Rodgers & Hammerstein • ✂️ Here's a first look at the retro 1950s dress I sewed using Butterick Pattern 6300! • It features an intricate bodice with ruching, gathers, and a draped neckline. • I did change the skirt just a bit – this is two gathered circle skirts rather than the pleated skirt style of the pattern. • In spite of the complicated bodice, the dress came together in one evening and I would give it a 5 out of 5 star rating! 🌟 This pattern is extremely rare and it took me 6 years of searching online to find it, but it's definitely worth picking up if you come across a copy! 🍒🍒 #sewing #vintagesewing #1950s #1950sdress #polkadot #polkadotdress #butterickretro #butterickpatterns #butterick6300 #1950sfashion #vintagepattern #retrostyle #vintagelove #dress #wear #fashion #reddress #vintagedress #designer #seamstress #sewistsofinstagram
Kuha po receptima iz polovice prošloga stoljeća
Obožava nositi jarkocrveni ruž i crnu olovku za iscrtavanje obrva. Svoju kosu Katrina redovito uvija staromodnim viklerima. “Čitav je moj ormar iz 1950-ih, a garderoba mi se sastoji uglavnom od haljina koje sam sama napravila. Uvijek se trudim izgledati najbolje što mogu, a haljine iz toga razdoblja zaista laskaju figuri i prate oblik tijela, pa se u njima jako dobro osjećam”, priznaje.

👗Every Spring when it's cold outside, this is the summer dress I think of first when I'm wishing for warmer weather. It's still one of my favorite 50s dresses I've made, and there are more sunny weather pictures on my blog! 🌞 Link in bio. #1950s #1950sdress #vintagesstyle #vintagelook #sewing #sewistsofinstagram #isew #beach #summer #cannonbeach #oregon #fashion #vintagedress #pursuepretty #vintagelife #retrostyle #vintagelady #voguepatterns #vogue9114 #vintagevogue #sewcialists #fabric #threads #cotton #floral #floraldress #sewingblogger
Večeru Katrina počinje pripremati već oko 16 sati, da sve bude gotovo dok se suprug vrati s posla, a uglavnom kuha po receptima iz polovice prošloga stoljeća. Tada su domaćice više pazile da se na stolu poslužuju jela bogata svim skupinama namirnica.
“Kad se Lars vrati kući, voli sam objesiti svoj kaput, što mi ne smeta. Čitala sam u knjizi iz 1950-ih da se žena ne bi trebala vrijeđati ako muškarac želi sam objesiti kaput. Nije zbog toga ona loša domaćica”, naglašava Katarina, koja potom mužu servira čašu vode, a ako večera nije gotova, i tanjur s grickalicama poput sira, suhog voća ili orašastih plodova.

⚜️ All dressed up for anniversary dinner! I made my dress from gold charmeuse and ivory tulle overlay, I'm wearing my wedding strappy sandal heels, gold and pearl chandelier earrings, and my hair in curls. 💕 You're never too old to feel like a princess, can I get an amen? 😘#1950s #elegance #1950sdress #alldressedup #elegantlady #fashion #dress #vintagedress
Glazbu iz onog vremena sluša na gramofonu
Nakon večere supružnici igraju društvene igre poput Scrabblea ili gledaju stare TV serije poput “I Love Lucy” ili “The Donna Reed Show”. “Ponekad čitamo, a ja volim čitati kuharice iz 1950-ih, starinske beauty časopise i časopise o šivanju “, dodaje ova mlada žena, koju ne zanima ni moderna glazba ni Netflix.

Modeling a 1950s dress I made from an original Butterick pattern. ❤ (Heels are from @baitfootwear) 👠 #1950s #retrostyle #vintagelove #1950sdress #vintagehousewife #retrohousewife #fashion #vintagefashion #vintagegirl #dress #shirtwaistdress #ootd #vintagelady #butterickpatterns #vintagebutterick #butterickretro #sewing #donnareedstyle #edelweisspatterns
Katrina sluša klasičnu glazbu ili Franka Sinatru i Doris Day – i to na gramofonu. Čitav taj stil domaćice iz ’50- ih bio je njezin san od kad zna za sebe. Ističe kako joj njezin suprug apsolutno ničim nije davao do znanja da bi se ona tako trebala ponašati, piše Mirror.
“Lars mi na neki način služi jer mnogo zarađuje, a budući da on tako ostvaruje moje snove, pokušavam i ja njegove. To je ravnopravno partnerstvo”, tvrdi Katrina. Osvrnula se i na mišljenje drugih žena o njezinu životnom izboru.

🌞Summertime! Wearing a ruffled red top and the ruched waist denim circle skirt I made myself. Also, these jeweled wedges by @skechers are the perfect shoes when you have to do a lot of walking but don't want to wear flats.👠 #memade #retrostyle #fashionblogger #ootdsocialclub #fashionista #1950s #1950sfashion #ruffletop #blouse #circleskirt #denimskirt #everydayelegance #style #skirt #fashion #pnw #sewing #sewist #sewistsofinstagram #vintagesewing #rockabilly #diy #diyfashion #threads #fashionsewing #designer
I djecu će odgajati u istom duhu
“Mislim da bi se barem žene međusobno trebale više podržavati. Ako jedna žena kaže da želi biti domaćica, druga ne bi trebala odmah reći da to nije u redu, jer ono što je ispravno za mene, možda nije za sve. Svi trebamo raditi ono što je za nas najbolje”, objašnjava.
Njezina nostalgija za tim davnim 1950.-ima počiva na uvjerenju da su tada ljudi bili bolji jedni prema drugima i da je bilo manje zla. “Danas ljudi više ne znaju ni normalno razgovarati kad se s drugima oko nečeg ne slažu. Osim toga, uvijek su u žurbi, a jedni drugima ne govore ni ‘molim’ ni ‘hvala’. Danas svi previše paze isključivo na sebe i premalo razmišljaju o drugima”, zaključuje Katrina.
Mladi bračni par planira proširenje obitelji, a Katrina već zna kako će odgajati svoju djecu. U duhu ’50-ih, naravno! Ako dobije djevojčicu, svakako će je, kaže, odgajati i odijevati u stilu toga vremena, a kada odraste, ona može dalje odlučiti za sebe koje joj je razdoblje draže.

Off to a wedding! ♥️♥️ #alldressedup #elegant #formal #ruffle #1950s #updo #retrostyle #vintagelady #weddingguest #instafashion #fashionblogger #sewing #threads #sewingpattern #designer #style #dress #wear #burgundy #formaldress #weddinghair #curls #frenchtwist #classicstyle #elegantlady #pearls #feminine #fashion #rednails #redlips
