ONA JE DALA OTKAZ DA BI ŽIVJELA KAO DOMAĆICA: ‘Nisam željela završiti kao moja majka. Žena treba razmaziti muža…’

Ova žena dala je otkaz na poslu u jednoj londonskoj tvrtki kako bi postala tradicionalna kućanica iz 1950-ih. Dane sada provodi kuhajući, čisteći i brinući se za to da dom koji dijeli sa suprugom i sinom uvijek izgleda besprijekorno.
Grocer’s Girl 🥕 Arlo and I just got back from our final pre-Christmas errand – to collect our veg box from the local farm… We do this every year. It’s a little more time consuming having to wash the veg ourselves, but it brings a whole new level of gratitude for the Christmas feast, especially knowing it was locally and lovingly grown, and connects us a little more with the community around us. 👩🏼🌾 I also just so happen to LOVE the smell of freshly pulled, earthy, muddy vegetables (which you just don’t get with supermarket veg). My very favourite smell in the whole world is the greengrocers. Forget Chanel No.5, I wish I could bottle the smell of a vegetable plot! Rather interesting and telling actually, as my wonderful Grandfather informed me just last week that we have a family connection to Charles Dickens that involves vegetables! Apparently my G.G.G Grandfather was a greengrocer back in London, and was an acquaintance of Dickens. Two great loves of mine – a humble greengrocer and a literary hero collide in my family history! Having watched a documentary on Charles Dickens’ Christmas last night with Sue Perkins, I’m not actually sure I would have liked Mr Dickens himself – he sounded like an abusive brute in real life, but I’m certainly thankful for the imaginative and wholesome Christmas traditions he helped shape for our culture in Victorian times. Now – who’s for some Goose, Swede and Cabbage? “Please Sir, can I ‘ave sum more….” . . . #dickenschristmas #victorianchristmas #christmas #christmasveg #traditionalchristmas #england #dickensian #locallygrown #farmfresh #traditionallifestyle #zerowastechristmas #plasticfree #tradwife #tradlife #iamcountryside #traditional #homestead #gather #traditionalwoman #victorian #aquietstyle #seekthesimplicity #cotswolds #countrysidelife #countrysideandfarmlife #seeksimplicity #simpleeveryday #simpleandstill #mybeautifulsimplicity #ofsimplethings
Alena Kate Pettitt zamijenila je sastanke s kolegama daskom za peglanje i kaže kako nikada nije bila sretna kao sada, prenosi LADBible.com. Koliko je novi način života uistinu ispunjava govori činjenica da je pokrenula akademiju “The Darling Academy”, u kojoj savjetuje ženama kako da postanu tradicionalne kućanice.
Pobuna protiv modernoga društva
“Možda ste primijetili novi pokret žena koje sebe nazivaju tradicionalnim kućanicama. To su žene koje su sretne da u današnje vrijeme ostaju kod kuće i razmaze svoje muževe kao da je 1959. Ponosna sam članica kluba i voljela bih s vama to podijeliti”, poručuje Alena na svojoj stranici.
Laundry Day 👗 what’s your FAVOURITE household chore? I like laundry, it’s an endless cycle (no pun intended), but there’s something SO satisfying about washing, drying, folding and ironing. Plus it’s one of the few housework chores that can smell heavenly…. I could do laundry until the cows come home. Fun fact: to this day I regret asking to work in a fashion shop as a teenage girl rather than applying at the launderette. I thought having a job the fashion boutique in town would make me appear “cool”. Why didn’t I follow my gut instincts. If a girl loves laundry, a girl loves laundry! 🤦🏼♀️ Oh, and I just realised there is a pair of my son’s pants gracing this photo – you’re welcome 😆 #maryheartmarthalife . . . #householdchores #homemaking #thisismyjob #stayathomewife #housekeeping #laundryday #homemaker #housewife #wifelife #tradwife #tradlife #houseproud #traditionalhousewife #retrohousewife #makingahome #housewifelife #maryheartmarthahome #maryandmartha #perfecthousewife #stepfordwife #homemakingmentor #housewifementor #homemakingministries
U razgovoru za BBC objasnila je kako se odlučila pobuniti protiv modernoga društva jer je odrasla u ’90-tima, a kultura u to vrijeme bila je takva da su žene mogle raditi što su htjele.
Pettitt Post 💌 still working on all these postcards for you my lovely friends. I’ve forgotten how nice it is to sit down and pen a note (though I’m struggling to fit everything on these tiny cards, I admit). I know so many of you have asked to reply, but I’m a little nervous to give out my address on the internet, so please bear with me while I set up a P.O. Box. When that happens I’d LOVE to receive replies 💌 Keep your eye on your letterbox, we have some American, Canadian, Spanish, and Australian bound postcards this week ✈️♥️ PS, if you still want to receive a postcard from me but haven’t let me know yet, click the “email” button on my profile and send me your address. I can’t promise it will be with you all that soon, I have hundreds to send, but it’ll make for a (hopefully) nice surprise when it does arrive 📮🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 . . . #postcards #penpals #snailmail #snailmaillove #theartofletterwriting #writemoreletters #darlingsnailmail #postpretty #sendmoremail #cotswolds #cotswoldslife #homejoys #thedarlingacademy #englishetiquette #madamechic #etiquette #grace #goodmanners #authorsofinstagram #england #weloveengland #penpalswanted #livethelittlethings #soenglish #postcardsfromengland #elegantliving #elegantlifestyle #cotswoldbloggers #parkerpen #emmabridgewater
Nije željela živjeti kao njezina majka
“Izlazile smo van, svađale se s dečkima, bile neovisne, ali ja sam se osjećala izostavljeno. Zapravo sam priželjkivala živjeti kao u ’50-tima ili ’60-tima. Odrasla sam sa samohranom majkom koja je morala raditi, ali i brinuti se o kući – tada sam shvatila da ne želim takav život. Pobuna je počela kada sam upoznala svojega sadašnjeg muža, koji je jako tradicionalan i mislim da je samo to još dodatno probudio u meni. Rekao mi je da zna kako želim muškarca koji će se brinuti o meni i uz kojega ću se osjećati sigurno. Bila sam sretna što je napokon netko to prepoznao i što mogu biti svoja”, ispričala je Alena.
The New Stepford 💗 I’ve had it on my heart to write this piece for such a long time. In the scrabble to write English Etiquette, somewhere along the line I put my true calling aside for a little while, but it’s time to make a return to why I really started The Darling Academy. For ladies like me, young and mature, married or single, for those who yearn for a traditional marriage, and a romantic, harmonious one at that. Those who want to embrace their femininity and allow their men to be masculine in a world that tells us it’s wrong. In my latest article I explain why I’m HAPPY to call myself a traditional housewife – and how I’ve never been happier or more empowered! I hope you find encouragement in it somehow, no matter your point of view. #linkinprofile . . . #tradwife #tradwivesuk #tradlife #tradwifeuk #traditionalhousewife #housewifelife #happyhousewife #housewife #traditionalvalues #fascinatingwomanhood #femininity #femininestyle #femininelifestyle #marriage #homemakingministries #happywifehappylife #stepfordwife #girlpower #familyvalues #thedarlingacademy #christianmarriage #femininefamily #ladieslikeus #beating50percent #marriageisbeautiful #traditionalism #aloveletterlife #happilyeverafter #happilymarried
O feminizmu kaže kako svaka žena ima pravo na izbor te da to nitko ne bi smio osuđivati. Alena je, uz brigu o kući, napisala i dvije knjige: “Žene kao mi” i “Engleska etiketa”.
On-line love 👗 It was the perfect day to pull my dresses out of storage and launder them ready for the heatwave! I thought we were off on a jaunt but plans had to change. So we have spent the day soaking up the sun in the garden, marking out the patio boundary (finally), and now I’m awaiting a delivery of some pretty vintage furniture we found in Nailsworth. Perhaps our road trip plans are better left until tomorrow 🌞 Happy Good Friday everyone, may your weekend be blessed 🇬🇧 . . . #vintagedresses #laundry #vintagelauraashley #prettydresses #pasteldresses #easterdress #lazysummerdays #washingline #laundryline #vintage #vintagelifestyle #vintagelife #greenandpleasantland #england #countryliving #countrylife #cotswolds #cotswoldslife #englishcountryliving #englishcountryside #homejoys
Don’t rain on my parade 🇬🇧 Feeling all the Barbra Streisand music on this grey “mizzly” Wednesday! It’s definitely lifting my spirits, just about ready for a big sing along to my favourite song from Yentl. Sometimes I’m so cool it hurts 😆 Sending lots of love to you all from a rather damp and soggy corner of England today ♥️ . . . #dontrainonmyparade #surelyitsnotrainingagain #niceweatherforducks #unionjack #britishblogger #countryblogger #englishgirl #thedarlingacademy #englishetiquette #authorsofinstagram #england #countryliving #countrylife #cotswolds #equestrianstyle #cotswoldslife #englishcountryliving #preppy #preppystyle #englishblogger #englishcountryside #weloveengland #livethelittlethings #liveauthentic #countrylivinguk #englishcountrystyle #myenglishcountryside #soenglish #englishcountryliving 📸 @ourcotswoldlife
Happy Sunday ♥️ Hope you’re having a wonderful Sunday friends, and Father’s Day if you are celebrating – big love to those, who like me find today a bit hard… I just wanted to say a cheery hello to new friends! The lovely Jennifer L.Scott of the @dailyconnoisseur very kindly shared my book on her Instagram last night and I know lots of you have popped over from there. Very grateful to Jennifer, and a big hello to you all! 👋🏻 I suppose it’s only good manners to introduce myself. I’m Alena (Al-eeena), a British Book author and lifestyle writer – I write about all things *quintessentially English lifestyle* on my blog, and my books cover etiquette, poise, and self-esteem (both available on Amazon). I love nothing more than a cup of tea, a slice of cake, and a stroll around a National Trust property. My latest book which was published just over a month ago is called “English Etiquette”. However it covers the motivation of WHY the English care about manners so much, not just fork placement… Much like Jennifer, I love good manners, refined living, and setting higher standards for our daily lives. I’m a BIG believer in kindness and extending grace to all – as well as choosing (and making) the best of things. I was born in London, but moving to the Cotswolds just over 20 years ago has transformed me into a country girl and I could never go back to city living. Give me a vegetable patch, a bunch of chickens, and a thatched cottage and I’m a happy girl. I’d love to know a little about you too, let me know a fun fact about you in the comments below 💌 Happy Sunday and much love from England!🇬🇧
