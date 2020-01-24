ONA JE DALA OTKAZ DA BI ŽIVJELA KAO DOMAĆICA: ‘Nisam željela završiti kao moja majka. Žena treba razmaziti muža…’

View this post on Instagram

Grocer's Girl 🥕 Arlo and I just got back from our final pre-Christmas errand – to collect our veg box from the local farm… We do this every year. It's a little more time consuming having to wash the veg ourselves, but it brings a whole new level of gratitude for the Christmas feast, especially knowing it was locally and lovingly grown, and connects us a little more with the community around us. 👩🏼‍🌾 I also just so happen to LOVE the smell of freshly pulled, earthy, muddy vegetables (which you just don't get with supermarket veg). My very favourite smell in the whole world is the greengrocers. Forget Chanel No.5, I wish I could bottle the smell of a vegetable plot! Rather interesting and telling actually, as my wonderful Grandfather informed me just last week that we have a family connection to Charles Dickens that involves vegetables! Apparently my G.G.G Grandfather was a greengrocer back in London, and was an acquaintance of Dickens. Two great loves of mine – a humble greengrocer and a literary hero collide in my family history! Having watched a documentary on Charles Dickens' Christmas last night with Sue Perkins, I'm not actually sure I would have liked Mr Dickens himself – he sounded like an abusive brute in real life, but I'm certainly thankful for the imaginative and wholesome Christmas traditions he helped shape for our culture in Victorian times. Now – who's for some Goose, Swede and Cabbage? "Please Sir, can I 'ave sum more…."