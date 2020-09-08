View this post on Instagram

Did you know that our behaviours, environment our thoughts and our emotions can cause the brain to rewire itself? ⠀ ⠀ But, the key is repetition. Kinda like when you learn a skill, you practice a lot and get better…⠀ ⠀ So, repeating positive mantras, visualising what we want, believing in the process and actually telling ourselves positive things over and over again, can and will result in it becoming our new truth. #manifestthatsh*t⠀ ⠀ Basically, our brains store A LOT of information and we obviously don’t need all of it, so the brain filters out what we need in the present moment and a part of the brain, the Reticular Activating System or RAS, is what brings back needed info when we do want it.⠀ ⠀ The RAS is basically the part of the brain that makes you see yellow cars everywhere after you talk to someone about yellow cars, or maybe you’ve decided you’re attracted to blondes with green eyes and all of a sudden, these features are everywhere! It brings forth useful information based on what our brain perceives it needs. If we think about or talk about a topic often, the brain will want to access the information relating to this. See where I’m going here. ⠀ ⠀ If we want to be a badass s.e.x goddess, or feel good in our skin, and we consciously say positive things like “I am worthy of love and pleasure” guess what, our brain sees this as more of a truth and will seek out the circumstances that prove this. Then you start believing it too.⠀ ⠀ So, pick 5 of these mantras and say them again and again, write them down, believe the heck out of it and eventually… #truth ⠀ ⠀ *I am s.e.xually and emotionally thriving. ⠀ *I have a strong sense of purpose in life.⠀ *Exploring my body and growing my s.e.xual wellness is a priority in my life.⠀ *Pleasure is a beautiful gift that I deserve to receive.⠀ *I am full of s.e.xual energy.⠀ *I am grateful for my body and the pleasure it provides me.⠀ *I am worthy of love and kindness *I explore and embrace my desires *I am in control of my thoughts, feelings and behaviours.⠀ *I love my body and all it provides me⠀ *I am a total boss babe!⠀ Ps. Hit me up for some 1:1 coaching so we can go to a whole new level of awesomeness