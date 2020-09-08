Ovoj 33-godišnjakinji muškarci s povjerenjem šalju fotografije svojih spolovila, a ona im predlaže koje su seksualne poze idealne za njih
Seksualna edukatorica i životna trenerica Lahnee Pavlovich (33) savjetuje svojim muškim klijentima kako poboljšati ljubavni život ovisno o obliku i veličini njihova penisa. Ova majka iz Australije svoju nesvakidašnju uslugu naplaćuje 28 funti (oko 230 kuna).
View this post on Instagram
Did you know that our behaviours, environment our thoughts and our emotions can cause the brain to rewire itself? ⠀ ⠀ But, the key is repetition. Kinda like when you learn a skill, you practice a lot and get better…⠀ ⠀ So, repeating positive mantras, visualising what we want, believing in the process and actually telling ourselves positive things over and over again, can and will result in it becoming our new truth. #manifestthatsh*t⠀ ⠀ Basically, our brains store A LOT of information and we obviously don’t need all of it, so the brain filters out what we need in the present moment and a part of the brain, the Reticular Activating System or RAS, is what brings back needed info when we do want it.⠀ ⠀ The RAS is basically the part of the brain that makes you see yellow cars everywhere after you talk to someone about yellow cars, or maybe you’ve decided you’re attracted to blondes with green eyes and all of a sudden, these features are everywhere! It brings forth useful information based on what our brain perceives it needs. If we think about or talk about a topic often, the brain will want to access the information relating to this. See where I’m going here. ⠀ ⠀ If we want to be a badass s.e.x goddess, or feel good in our skin, and we consciously say positive things like “I am worthy of love and pleasure” guess what, our brain sees this as more of a truth and will seek out the circumstances that prove this. Then you start believing it too.⠀ ⠀ So, pick 5 of these mantras and say them again and again, write them down, believe the heck out of it and eventually… #truth ⠀ ⠀ *I am s.e.xually and emotionally thriving. ⠀ *I have a strong sense of purpose in life.⠀ *Exploring my body and growing my s.e.xual wellness is a priority in my life.⠀ *Pleasure is a beautiful gift that I deserve to receive.⠀ *I am full of s.e.xual energy.⠀ *I am grateful for my body and the pleasure it provides me.⠀ *I am worthy of love and kindness *I explore and embrace my desires *I am in control of my thoughts, feelings and behaviours.⠀ *I love my body and all it provides me⠀ *I am a total boss babe!⠀ Ps. Hit me up for some 1:1 coaching so we can go to a whole new level of awesomeness
“Ljudi ne razumiju što točno radim, a seks je još uvijek tabu tema pa ni oni ne znaju kako pitati o tome. Uglavnom pozitivno reagiraju, a ja se nazivam prijateljicom za savjete o seksu. Ljudi mi se lako otvore kada saznaju što radim”, izjavila je Lahnee za Mirror.
View this post on Instagram
Feel sexy for you. No one else. Just you. And watch how magnetic you become 💖 ⠀ ⠀ Ps. Check out episode 25 (yay!) of #welcometolahneeland with badass boss babe @its.brittney.biatch because we chat all about goddess energy, abundance & attracting all the deliciousness of life to you! ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #selflove #bodylove #beyourself #lahneeland #dowhatyoulove #empoweringwomen #bodypositivemovement #justdoyou #mumsaresexytoo #everybodyisbeatiful #mindful #empowermentcoaching #ninesquaresmedia #brisbanemodel #lovetheskinyourein #bodypositivity #positivevibes #embraceyourself #lingerie #bossbabe #relationshipcoach #schoolofsex
Ovoj 33-godišnjakinji muškarci s povjerenjem šalju fotografije svojih spolovila, a ona im “brutalno iskreno” šalje svoju analizu viđenoga te predlaže koje su seksualne poze idealne za njih.
Najpopularnija usluga koju nudi
Pavlovich kaže da ju je seks oduvijek zanimao i željela je bolje shvatiti povezanost uma i tijela kako bi mogla pomoći onima koji imaju problema sa seksualnošću. Korisnici njezinih usluga uglavnom su muškarci, ali javljaju joj se i žene, pa čak i tinejdžeri.
“Ocjenjivanje penisa definitivno je najpopularnija usluga koju nudim i muškarci se osjećaju sigurno sa mnom jer znaju da sam brutalno iskrena. Žene su često najviše zabrinute zbog ponovnoga stvaranja seksualne želje nakon što postanu majke, muškarci su željni naučiti kako bolje zadovoljiti svoje partnerice ili spriječiti da prerano dosegnu vrhunac”, ispričala je Lahnee.
View this post on Instagram
Ever wondered where the whole #humpday concept came from? ⠀ ⠀ Well, Hump day is an idiom and basically it came about in the 1960’s in the US within business offices to signify the “mountain one must climb” to get past the middle of the week… and that of course falls on a Wednesday because it’s the highest part of the climb up this proverbial mountain to get to the weekend.⠀ ⠀ And how we all use it as a chance to show off the other mountains one must climb 💁♀️ makes sense.
Nije rijetkost da parovi žele razgovarati i o svojim fetišima, a ova Australka priznaje kako kroz razgovore sa svojim klijentima uči i poboljšava i vlastiti seksualni život.
View this post on Instagram
Iso sucks right! And I feel for all of you still in stage 3 and 4 restrictions! ⠀ ⠀ But with every sh*tty situation comes a silver lining. ⠀ ⠀ Enter stage left… my 10 Day Couples Quarantine Immersion! ⠀ ⠀ LOVERS. I have created something a lil naughty, a lil deep, a lil beautiful and a whole lot of fun to help you make the most of isolation with your partner. Because why the hell wouldn’t you want to do that! ⠀ ⠀ Covid has put a huge strain on many intimate relationships but it shouldnt be this way! In fact, I see iso as an opportunity to really get to know each other, reconnect, ignite the spark and have the best s.e.x ever! ⠀ ⠀ Which is why I created the 10 Day Couples Quarantine! (Which has already sold over 500 copies!!! So it must be bloody epic if I do say so myself) 😉 10 days & 10 activities designed to establish passion and intimacy within your relationship (while leading to amazing s.e.x) ⠀ Keen to try something new and probably very different to what you’re used to? Want to Learn how to slow down and take your time? Discover ways to connect on a much deeper level. Spice things up with new ways to play! Step out of your comfort zone together. Boost your sexual confidence and self worth! ⠀ ⠀ Basically, put these simple and effective practices into play and you can better your relationship & your s3x life during the craziness that is #covid ⠀ And we all want that right! If you’re stuck indoors, may as well make the most of it! ⠀ ⠀ And don’t worry there is something for everyone… it’s not all woo woo and tantric guys, it’s pretty fu**ing sexy! You can thank me later…. Link is in my bio 😉
Ključ održavanja dobrih odnosa
“Učenje kako neprestano poboljšavati vlastitu seksualnost i odnos bio je još jedan razlog zbog kojega sam željela pristupiti ovomu poslu”, rekla je Pavlovich. “Moj suprug i ja smo avanturisti po prirodi i imamo nevjerojatan odnos u spavaćoj sobi i izvan nje. Mi smo i roditelji pa je to dokaz da seks ne mora završiti s dolaskom djece”, pojasnila je.
View this post on Instagram
New Service Alert!!!! ⠀ Want me to rate your 🐓?? Read on 👉🏻⠀ ⠀ Being a SEX Coach inevitably leads to random messages from men asking me to help them out by looking at their 🐓⠀ ⠀ And while I'm 💯 not a fan of the unsolicited dick pic, (guys, don’t do it! It’s not cool) there is something to be said about those cock shots… because by knowing and understanding a man’s penis, or more importantly, by him understanding his own, he can learn ALOT about how to use it and be better in the bedroom.⠀ ⠀ And (guys take note!!!) here is WHY it is so important to educate yourself on the art of using the good old rooster:⠀ ⠀ * Because stats say 67% of women fake their orgasms.⠀ * Only 4% of single women say they orgasm with a tinder or other date⠀ * 72% of women say they have been in one or more scenarios where the man has finished and made NO attempt to help the woman do the same.⠀ * And less than 19% of men are familiar with how their anatomy goes hand in hand with the female anatomy to create ultimate juicy pleasure! Basically a lot of men simply don’t know how the vagina works!⠀ ⠀ Which is exactly why EVERYONE can benefit from educating themselves. No one knows every thing. My advice… don’t assume you’re doing it all right, talk to your partner, communicate and engage in pleasure, talk to a professional and become a g.o.d in the sheets.⠀ ⠀ So, with all this in mind, let me introduce you to my new service Rate Your Rooster where (for a fee!!!) you CAN send in your 🐓 pics and I’ll give you educational feedback on:⠀ * How to use it for increased mutual pleasure with your partner⠀ * The best positions for your penis size and shape⠀ * Tips on how to pleasure your woman through movement, speed, thrust and much more⠀ * Genital hygiene advice⠀ * A conscious touch masturbation technique to help you last longer in the bedroom AND tune into your cock so YOU experience enhanced pleasure⠀ * Info on boundaries and consent⠀ ⠀ This is Sex-Ed for the modern man and I cant wait to welcome you to The School of SEX. Shoot me a DM (with a reasonable question, NOT a pic) and I’ll give you more info, or visit the link in my bio! ⠀
Ključ održavanja dobrih odnosa i seksualnoga života jesu komunikacija i volja za slušanjem, kompromisom i rastom, smatra ova seksualna edukatorica i životna trenerica.
View this post on Instagram
This life was not handed to me. ⠀ ⠀ I didn’t get lucky. I never inherited money or stature. I didn’t grow up having it all. ⠀ ⠀ I have worked for free to “get my name out there” within the publishing industry. I’ve networked my little heart out to build contacts and a business. I’ve won contracts and lost others. I’ve been let down time and time again and I’ve hit rock bottom.⠀ ⠀ I’ve spent my adult life trying and failing, trying again and then some more.⠀ ⠀ But… I’ve also always worked hard and I’ve worked smart. I’ve spent my life dreaming up ideas and turning them into reality. I’ve made time to pursue my goals. I’ve challenged myself to always be better, do better. I learnt how to prioritise what’s important and put my focus into relationship building within my work but more importantly within my marriage and family and with myself! ⠀ ⠀ So, I’ll say it again. This life was not handed to me. I created it. And now, my goal is to enjoy every single moment of it. 🙌⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #lifegoals #lingerie #selflove #bodylove #beyourself #lahneeland #dowhatyoulove #empoweringwomen #bodypositivemovement #justdoyou #mumsaresexytoo #everybodyisbeatiful #mindful #empowermentcoaching #ninesquaresmedia #brisbanemodel #lovetheskinyourein #bodypositivity #positivevibes #embraceyourself #lahneeland #bossbabe #holidaysforcouples
“Kako vaša veza raste, i vi se morate razvijati kao pojedinac. Seks i zadovoljstvo nisu loše riječi. Prihvaćajući tu stranu sebe, postajemo bolji ljudi. Seksualna energija je energija životne snage i njezino je razumijevanje moćna stvar”, zaključila je Lahnee.
