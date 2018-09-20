OČAJNIČKI TRAŽI DEČKA: Ova ljepotica je napravila lažni profil za privlačenje frajera i evo što se dogodilo

View this post on Instagram

A Facebook memory reminded me of the time @the.wild.learners and I escaped from a fashion show in 10k dresses to find wine, drink the wine and somehow find a pavlova backstage that we were shoveling into our mouths with our bares hands. I imagine we’d look like ravenous red-eyed possums in couture (does anyone remember the photo of that possum that broke into a bakery? That was us) . I swear my body is still paying for some of the horrible things I did back then. Including the crazy amount of exercise I used to do, the restricted eating, popping so many diuretics so I’d look toned for lingerie shoots. . And for the longest time I couldn’t even exercise as it bought up all this weird emotional stuff for me like being angry as I always went into exercise as a punishment ritual rather than something to do for my health. I’d go to lay down on a mat in attempt to do Pilates and start to feel the rage build up in my body. It took the LONGEST time to overcome this. I only wish I had oils to help me sail through the process. . You’ll constantly hear me reference how they can change your state and it’s due to the fact that our limbic system governs our emotional responses and that essential oils are directly linked to impacting it which in turn will influence our emotions. This is how you can impact your mood by sniffing — and sans white powder. Totally legal! . So what would I have done? Calming oils and blends in the diffuser straight up rather than snorting peppermint to get my motivated (do not snort peppermint as it definitely will wake you up haha) . Oils that would have been great would be Frankincense + Bergamot + Litsea OR Balance + Lavender + Wild Orange OR Lavender + Clary Sage + Cedarwood. . When I’m exercising out of the house I’ll apply some roller blend I’ve got floating around in my handbag. I’ll roll it on my neck and in the palms of my hands that I’ll take a big whiff off as I enter the door. . (And also in case I am sitting next to my future husband in a class and he thinks my sweat smells like roses… it definitely doesn’t) . What oils do you froth on for movement?! . #dogetter #doterra #doterraessentialoils #movement #exercise #model #modelife