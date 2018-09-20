OČAJNIČKI TRAŽI DEČKA: Ova ljepotica je napravila lažni profil za privlačenje frajera i evo što se dogodilo

Nakon serije prekida i razočaranja, počela je čitati članke sa savjetima o vezama
Australka Peta Serras (30) nagrađivana je instruktorica pilatesa, spisateljica i model. Pored svega toga, pod nadimkom “professional babe” ona vodi vlastitu mrežnu stranicu. Netko bi zaključio kako je njezin život aposlutno savršen te da ne može tražiti više.
A Facebook memory reminded me of the time @the.wild.learners and I escaped from a fashion show in 10k dresses to find wine, drink the wine and somehow find a pavlova backstage that we were shoveling into our mouths with our bares hands. I imagine we’d look like ravenous red-eyed possums in couture (does anyone remember the photo of that possum that broke into a bakery? That was us) . I swear my body is still paying for some of the horrible things I did back then. Including the crazy amount of exercise I used to do, the restricted eating, popping so many diuretics so I’d look toned for lingerie shoots. . And for the longest time I couldn’t even exercise as it bought up all this weird emotional stuff for me like being angry as I always went into exercise as a punishment ritual rather than something to do for my health. I’d go to lay down on a mat in attempt to do Pilates and start to feel the rage build up in my body. It took the LONGEST time to overcome this. I only wish I had oils to help me sail through the process. . You’ll constantly hear me reference how they can change your state and it’s due to the fact that our limbic system governs our emotional responses and that essential oils are directly linked to impacting it which in turn will influence our emotions. This is how you can impact your mood by sniffing — and sans white powder. Totally legal! . So what would I have done? Calming oils and blends in the diffuser straight up rather than snorting peppermint to get my motivated (do not snort peppermint as it definitely will wake you up haha) . Oils that would have been great would be Frankincense + Bergamot + Litsea OR Balance + Lavender + Wild Orange OR Lavender + Clary Sage + Cedarwood. . When I’m exercising out of the house I’ll apply some roller blend I’ve got floating around in my handbag. I’ll roll it on my neck and in the palms of my hands that I’ll take a big whiff off as I enter the door. . (And also in case I am sitting next to my future husband in a class and he thinks my sweat smells like roses… it definitely doesn’t) . What oils do you froth on for movement?! . #dogetter #doterra #doterraessentialoils #movement #exercise #model #modelife
Ipak, postoji sfera u kojoj ova multitalentirana ljepotica nikako nema sreće – frajeri s njom jednostavno ne žele izlaziti. Pišući za She Said, Serras je otkrila kako su joj rekli da mora izgledati gluplje, stavljati konzervativnije fotografije na svoj profil za dejtanje, pa čak se i odijevati monotono kako bi privukla mušku pažnju jer ovako izgleda preatraktivno, preuspješno i preambiciozno.
No, I don’t think flying 1200km to get a fringe trim is excessive at all. Do you? . Excited to be reunited and made beautiful again (even fringe, greys be gone and Ang’s endless compliments also help 😂) with my @sukihairdressing family on Friday ❤️💕 people kept telling me about great hair dressers around where I live, but honestly, I couldn’t dream about going anywhere else #alwaysasukigirl . . #professionalbabe #sukihairdressing #newcastle #newcastlensw #ausbeautyblogger #ausbeautybloggers #ausbeautyblog #bbloggerau #beautytalk #bbloggersau #ausbeautybabes #beautyblog #lingerieoftheday #slaytheflatlay #beautyaddict #makeupoftheday #makeupaddiction
Uklet ljubavni život
Nakon serije prekida i razočaranja, zgodna je brineta počela čitati članke sa savjetima o vezama ne bi li pronašla objašnjenje za svoj “uklet ljubavni život”. Proučavala je tako muški mozak i kako oni vide istu situaciju u usporedbi sa ženama.
And so, we pivot. Introducing my Melbourne meet up group – the wholesome hoes. Yes, because you can like oils and orgasms. DōTERRA and dick. Being healthy and hard-ons. . I have a feeling some meet-ups will be a little more wholesome, others, a little more ho, but as a sex and dating writer turned natural health educator for DōTERRA Essential Oils Australia, I have an array of advice and tips on both subjects I’d love to share. . I don’t know about you, but I’ve never really felt like any networking event, meet up groups or sister circle kind of events are my thing. And although I loved the idea of essential oils and used them, I struggled to talk about them online for fear my audience would slander me as too crunchy granola for them to relate to. . But I decided to do it my way. . To run beautiful natural health masterclasses where anyone is welcomed, where ho stories are encouraged and I’ll give you practical advice for using essential oils. . Natural solutions for your headache, bad breath and bad decisions. Think of these classes like a protocol for party girls, where your wholesome side is nourished and your ho side is welcomed. . Hoes and non-hoes are welcome — on the condition of no judgement of your fellow beautiful women and what they are wanting to achieve in their personal and love lives. . Want to come? There’s an app called meet up and if look up wholesome hoes (or just go to the link in profile!) you can find us and put your party panties on in preparation. . Can’t wait to get oiled up with you. . Peta x
ŽENE PADAJU NA 9 ČUDNIH STVARI KOD MUŠKARACA: Priznale što ih sve privlači, a evo kakve veze ima slovo ‘T’
U tekstu je pisalo da muškarci jedino žele izlaziti sa ženama koje im pumpaju ego i čine da se oni osjećaju dobro u svojoj koži. Serras nije mogla vjerovati pročitavši da se frajeri mogu osjećati nesigurno pored žene s uspješnom karijerom.
I haven’t even been in Melbourne 24 hours and I’ve already had an attempted pickup at the local Coles in the bread aisle. Can you imagine? Finding a boyfriend whilst browsing the burgen varieties. FYI, he smiled at me and I asked him what loaf of bread I should buy. . Finding dick or a date is honestly as simple as asking white or multigrain. And I feel like I’ve been doing a disservice to you guys by not sharing more tips. Rather than go back to writing long form articles, I’m going to share more advice via the feed and a soon to be released podcast. It’s going to be about boys and business. Side note: can we use the word dick in the title of a podcast on iTunes? . Want to know anything specific about dating? Like how on earth to pick up at Coles? Pop it below or DM me and let me help you. . #professionalbabe #writer #sexanddatingwriter #lingerieblogger #lingerielove #lingerieaddict #lingerielife #lingerieaddicted #lingerieblog #ausbeautyblogger #ausbeautybloggers #ausbeautyblog #bbloggerau #beautytalk #bbloggersau #ausbeautybabes #beautyblog #lingerieoftheday #luxurylingerie #boudoirphotography #slaytheflatlay #beautyaddict #makeupoftheday #makeupaddiction
Prihvatila savjete, a onda…
Napisala je kako su joj mnogi muški prijatelji priznali da se pokraj nje muškarci osjećaju nedovoljno vrijednima, kako zbog njezina izgleda, tako i zbog profesionalnih uspjeha. Čak su joj savjetovali da promijeni ime na svom online profilu kako bi izbjegla da je potencijalni udvarači guglaju i otkriju da se bavi modelingom.
Kada je prihvatila sve savjete i “doradila” profile, Serras je primijetila da joj se javljaju muškarci koji s njom uopće nisu na istoj valnoj duljini. Tada je doživjela prosvjetljenje. “To uopće nije bio moj problem, već njihov. Ako frajera odbija moja ambicija i briga o izgledu, onda on definitivno nije pravi za mene. Ja znam da sam privlačna žena i imam dovoljno samopouzdanja da pobjegnem od situacija i muškaraca koji me ne zaslužuju”, zaključila je.
When I was 20, I was having a conversation with one of my friends about boys. I couldn’t work out why I struggled to meet anyone where there was that mutual spark. You know, you like him so he doesn’t like you and vice versa. . My friend, who I am sure was trying to be helpful proclaimed, “Of course you can’t meet anyone, look at your interests and hobbies, men don’t find that shit interesting, you need to start and get different hobbies they like.” . He kinda had a point. Considering my free time consisted of midday bikini fashion shows in my friend Jessamyn’s bedroom, fake tanning, and hanging out in the beauty department at Myer. I was so lit up by the glitz and glam of life and wanting to be on stage or published and my hobbies reflected that, but I honestly didn’t believe my love of glitter would impede me from getting a guy. . I had a flamboyant group of friends thanks to modelling and dancing and I always felt like I fit in when I was with them. They would accept who I was – a singing and dancing maniac who was high energy and always fun. But outside of that crowd, I was told to wear less fake tan, cover up more, be less ‘extra’ and basically, just be a different person. . The theme of being told to change in order to fit in has been a constant in my life, especially with men and work. Whenever I’d rhetorically ask why my life wasn’t abundant with what I longed for, I’d be met with ‘helpful’ advice of “be less of a slut, you’d easily have a boyfriend”, “stop swearing, it’s really unattractive”, “you’re really intimidating to guys, just tone everything about yourself down and cover yourself up”. Basically, dulling down parts of me and dimming my brightness to fit in. . Continue reading over at professionalbabe.com ❤️💋 . #professionalbabe #lingerieblogger #lingerielove #lingerieaddict #lingerielife #lingerieaddicted #lingerieblog #ausbeautyblogger #ausbeautybloggers #ausbeautyblog #bbloggerau #beautytalk #bbloggersau #ausbeautybabes #beautyblog #lingerieoftheday #luxurylingerie #boudoirphotography #slaytheflatlay #beautyaddict #makeupoftheday #makeupaddiction
