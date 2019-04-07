NOVINARKA ‘OBRADILA’ 7 KOMADA U 7 DANA: Svaki dan se seksala s drugim, probala i ženu… Evo što je zaključila

‘Ponovno sam pronašla put do sebe – prije nego što sam bila nečija cura i žena’
Nakon izlaska iz sedmogodišnjeg braka, ovo jje Australki bilo na pameti samo jedno – seks. Novinarka Nadia Bokody prijateljici je priznala kako u njezinu braku nije bilo strasti posljednjih godinu dana, na što joj je ova predložila da se javi random frajerima i pita ih jesu li zainteresirani za malo zabave bez obveza.
Sedam tipova u sedam dana
I tako je otpočeo Nadijin izrazito naporan tjedan. Nakon što je spavala sa sedam različitih tipova u sedam dana, novinarka je priznala da je već pred kraj bila premorena. Najprije se našla s Ryanom, “slatkim” dečkom s kojim je izlazila nekoliko tjedana prije.
View this post on Instagram
Just about to go feed my man breakfast..😈⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PS- I'm releasing an exclusive eBook, 'Hack Your Sex Life' to my Patreon members TODAY. Patreon is just $2 a month to join and besides getting bonuses like this, you'll also have direct access to me on there to privately ask your sex questions and weekly exclusive members-only content included by sexy behind the scenes snaps, erotic reads and sex advice. And your contribution will help support me to keep my work providing sex-positive content alive! Hit the link in my bio to join now! I'll send a personal message to thank each and every one of you who sign up today. xx
Kada je završila s njime, plakala je te shvatila da se tu nije radilo o seksu, već oslobođenju. “Osjećala sam se živom. Osjećala sam se svojom. I svidjelo mi se”, napisala je Nadia za SheSaid. Tako je odlučila napraviti seksualni eksperiment tako što će se tijekom sedam dana svakoga dana seksati s drugim.
View this post on Instagram
This week I've been trying out the new 'naked lingerie' trend – aka underwear that doesn't seem to serve any actual practical purpose – for an upcoming column I'm working on for @newscomauhq. I'm still deciding what I think, but here are a few things I know for sure so far…⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Boyfriend approves, though is unsure of what to do with it.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Putting it on is only something one should do when one has a spare half hour or so up their sleeve for working out the IKEA Expedit-like system of strings and clasps. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️Taking photos of myself in it requires photoshopping out my nips, on account of the fact it does nothing to cover them and Instagram still considers nips offensive. (Really, Insta..??)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✖️I kinda feel like a dominatrix in it…😈⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Have any of the ladies reading this tried 'naked' or 'string' lingerie? What's your verdict?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ps- Thankyou @honeybirdette for sending me one of your beautiful pieces. 😘
Obradila i ženu
Sljedeće večeri izašla je u klub, gdje je upoznala Teda, koji joj je priuštio “jedan od najboljih orgazama u životu”. Zatim se javila Mattu, tipu kojega je uhodila na Facebooku nakon što ju je tražio broj mobitela. Dan poslije dodatno je pomaknula granice i poseksala se sa ženom, poslovnjakinjom Lisom, s kojom je sve išlo nježno i polako.
View this post on Instagram
I'm not interested in being the woman you want me to be. I'm done with living my life for other people's comfort. With wasting my time and my emotional energy on people who jump to judge me before they've taken time to get to know me and what I stand for. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I'm not going to hide my body and stay cloaked in shame to keep myself small for anyone anymore. I don't want to associate with people who believe women who proudly f*ck and show off their bodies are somehow 'lesser than'. That speaking about sex makes me an 'attention seeker' and posting nudes makes me a 'narcissist'.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I'm done with worrying whether my body, my sexuality, or my boldness offends someone's sensibilities. I'm done with being anything but authentically, brilliantly f*cking me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you don't like it, you know where the unfollow button is. ✌️
Poslije lezbijskoga iskustva, Bokody je ponovno uskočila u krevet muškarcu. Za Charlieja, s kojim je bila na nekoliko spojeva, ona kaže da je njezina seksualna srodna duša. Zatim je na red došao Steve, vojnik čije ju je božanstveno tijelo napaljivalo.
Povratak sebi
Do završetka eksperimenta, novinarka je priznala da se dobrano iscrpila, ali je ipak odlučila dati šansu i Englezu Benu, kojega je obradila posljednjega dana u svojemu seksi tjednu.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning hoes ☀️⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ PS- In keeping with my honesty theme, I look like death warmed up today. I'm still battling a bad bug from my flight home to Australia. So I'm posting a pic from a couple of months ago where I look cute and happy because I don't feel like putting my snotty red-nosed face in front of the camera today, but I still wanted to say hi. If you have any home remedies for fighting a virus, I'd love you to share them! 🙏
“Zaboravivši sve što sam znala o ljubavi, požudi i seksualnom zadovoljstvu u čudnoj sigurnosti prolaznih ljubavnika koji nisu znali ništa o meni i mojoj prošlosti, ponovno sam pronašla put do sebe – prije nego što sam bila nečija cura i žena. I to je bila prava zdjela zlata na kraju moje seksualne duge”, objasnila je Nadia Bokody.
View this post on Instagram
Your body has been there for you since day one. Nurture it like it has nurtured you. 💕⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ CHALLENGE: Comment with one amazing thing your body has done for you. Maybe it was birthing your children, helping you run a race or allowing you to hold someone special? I'd LOVE to hear from you! xx
