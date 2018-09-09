MUŽ JU NAPUCAO, ONA MU SE BOLNO OSVETILA: Njezin profil s provokativnim objavama na Instagramu obožava i ugledni Vogue

Zahvaljujući svojemu specifičnom radu, upoznala je neke od moćnih figura
Kada je Dianne Laurance ostavio suprug nakon 26 godina braka, ona mu se odlučila osvetiti javno – preko Instagrama posvećenog životu poslije razvoda. Njezin je profil Dumped Wife’s Revenge američki Vogue prozvao “najboljim Instagram profilom u povijesti”.
SASSY SINGLE SHELIA OMG……best winters day yesterday. Sunshine and warmth teamed up to make it a beauty. Off to a fabulous luncheon in a vineyard and decided to stop off at the beach on the way to check out the "view". From the moment I woke up until the moment I fell asleep I lost count of the amount of times I said "thank you" to myself. It was one of those days of continued fabulousness that made you feel like the most blessed/lucky fabulous person on earth. Yep……365 ALIVE!!
Australska poduzetnica ovu je stranicu pokrenula kako bi promicala optimizam i pozitivu diljem svijeta. Guruica životnog stila objavljuje već godinu dana, a svoj rastući utjecaj koristi kako bi osnažila i inspirirala žene da uvijek budu svoja najbolja verzija. Njezin profil na Instagramu trenutno broji više od 13.000 pratitelja.
SHIMMERING SHINEY STAR Walked in and the disco ball was twirling and flickering its lights which bounced off the walls and ceiling. OMG……I became a sparking spectacle in my perfect Pricilla outfit. So like in true Pricilla fashion I stole the show with my diva dancing performance. Well you know what they say……..always make an entrance…..LOL!!
Seksi fotke i inspirativne snimke
Laurance je nakon kraha braka odlučila započeti novo, pozitivno poglavlje u životu. Zato sada svakodnevno dijeli životne lekcije zajedno sa svojim živopisnim, ponekad i zavodljivim fotografijama. Objavljuje ona i inspirativna videa iz udobnosti svojega, kako ga naziva, “naslonjača ostavljene žene”.
CHOOSING CLOTHES CAREFULLY I really do love dressing up. I mean……I really do. Each time I put on a new outfit I look in the mirror and think "is this me and all I am reflecting back". It does not matter if you are wearing a 20 year old hand me down coat or the latest fashion, overpriced, label coat they both can reflex the same thing about you. The outfit you choose each day gives the world around you a glimpse as to who you are and your inner workings. Once again it probably comes down to confidence. I put my theory to the test. I really did this. I went to the cheapest shop in Perth and bought an outfit head to toe (everything) for under $50. I wore it to a lunch where gossipers tend to trend to see the response. Well……an overwhelming "omg you look fabulous" was the comment. Yes, usually the fit is awful but a belt or scarf can eliminate this to a degree. Yes, the fabric is not as good as the more expensive but heyyyyyyy I was out to prove a point and I did. I walked in with a mindset change and believed 100% that I was absolutely fabulous and wearing the best outfit in the room. I guess my point is "Clothes do not maketh the man but how you wear them and what's inside does".
“Prijatelji me uvijek pitaju zašto izlažem svoj život potpunim strancima. Pa, da budem iskrena, živo me zaboli. Vjerujem kako inspiriram ljude da nastave sa životom kada im on zada ogroman udarac”, objasnila je u nedavnoj snimci.
DIZEY'S DOOZY Leading a happy life filled with positivity going forward after a dump of the heart must be thought out carefully and strategized so it will happen. You may feel at times you have lost so much or so much has been taken from you but your dignity is yours. Yours to keep, lose or give away in a moment of foolishness.
Upoznala brojne poznate face
Gostujući u TV emisiji The Morning Show, influencerica je priznala kako ne može vjerovati da o njoj piše američki Vogue. Zahvaljujući svojemu specifičnom radu, upoznala je neke od moćnih figura, uključujući bivšeg australskog premijera Malcolma Turnbulla, glumca Chrisa Hemswortha, političarku Julie Bishop, pa čak i Lionela Richieja.
Pored svega toga, Dumped Wife’s Revenge trenutno pregovara s trima televizijskim reality emisijama o prikazivanju za američko tržište, što je samo još jedan dokaz da profil ostavljene žene ima nevjerojatan utjecaj u medijima.
SENSATIONAL SUNSHINE SEASCAPE Cold weather really affects me. Particularly my feet so I find I will do anything to stay warm. 2 pair of socks usually does the trick if I'm alone…….LOL. Have to admit though that first dive (3rd pic) into the the ocean that instantly takes my breath away always has my brain screaming out dammmmmmmm that's cold. But then something amazing happens. My brain and body accepts that instant change in temperature and starts to feel tingly and alive. My awareness sharpens and all my senses start firing up. I feel so strong, powerful and invincible as I stride out of the ocean. This is why we always run into the ocean………..Let's gets this cold hit out of the way quickly!! And this is why we always stride out of the ocean……..Oh wow, I am so dam magnificent.
BALL-GOWNED BENDING BABE Well, not sure what it is about these two photos that I like so much. Could be, that I am on a busy highway in the middle of nowhere, in a glittery gold ball gown with no shoes that tickles my fancy so much?? Mmmmmm………or maybe doing things out of the ordinary evokes a feeling of satisfied happiness in all of us??
BUDDING BEACH BABE My team and I flew out of a very cold and rainy Perth and flew into the magnificent "winter" weather of Exmouth in the North. It was a balmy 27. Hit the beach before our feet hit the ground……LOL. Photographer Tim straight into it with unpacking cameras and Paisley setting up fluffy mic on phone to the sound of both yelling "OK let's get the show underway". Dammmmmmn…….no time to just sit and ponder the meaning of life…….LOL
LIMBER LUNAR LADY OMG…….nipple alert……just noticed Luna's light lit up a little too much……LOL. Regardless I adore this photo. I love the reflection in the water. Actually feeling the love all around me at this moment. Bathing in the glow of this magnificent moon I gave thanks for all I have and especially to my fabulous, always exciting extraordinary life.
ENERGETIC ECSTATIC EUPHORIA Oh WOW……….did I enjoy this night of magic under the stars on a dirt airstrip in the middle of nowhere. My energy levels exploded. When I am in this high state of euphoria I have no stop button and my body has a boundless supply of energy. Yep……..it does get me into trouble at times…….LOL!!
