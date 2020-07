DEČKO (17) OŽENIO 54 GODINE STARIJU: ‘Oduvijek me privlače bakice. Seks nam je fantastičan…’

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day to the woman who completes my life in every way. This is our fifth Valentine’s Day together, but the true love that we have and share is more important than just today, I celebrate our love and thank God for sending me my angel, my soulmate each and everyday. You are such an amazing wife in every single way. You support me in everything I do, you show me unconditional love everyday and you always make me laugh and smile no matter what. You are truly the best my love. Thank you for everything you do baby. I am forever grateful to be your husband. 💋 I love you so much sweetheart, until the end of all time. You will ALWAYS be my forever. ♥️❤️♥️❤️