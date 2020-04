KORONAPORNIĆI SU HIT NA STRANICAMA ZA ODRASLE: Ljudi su u izolaciji ekstra napaljeni, a razlozi bi vas mogli iznenaditi

The Psychological Reasons You’re Horny as Hell During the Coronavirus Quarantine

Also known as the “apocalyptic hornies.” https://t.co/36q753eCEi #Horny #Quarantine #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Isolation #SelfIsolation #HappyTuesday #TransformationTuesday #HornyAsHell #Quarantined ❤️

— Dr. Ava Cadell (@dravacadell) March 24, 2020