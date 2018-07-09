KONTROVERZNA STRUČNJAKINJA ZA SEKS: ‘Brak je za budale. Bila sam udana i sad ću vam reći zašto ljudi zapravo varaju’

Neki misle kako nema dušu zbog svojih hladnokrvnih stajališta, no ona tvrdi kako samo razmišlja logično
Australka Nadia Bokody (34), koja je sebe prozvala stručnjakinjom za seks, popljuvala je koncept braka premda je i sama bila udana nekoliko godina. Pišući za She Said, istaknula je kako su obrazovani ljudi koji voljno pristanu biti u braku – budale – jer ideja monogamije jednostavno nije upisana u naš DNK.
Signs you're a booty call: ✔️It's after 10pm. ✔️Your communications are solely text based and usually include the words "U up?" Or any combination of these emojis: 🍆🙈💦😈 ✔️You've never seen him in the daylight. You're seriously starting to believe he may be a vampire. ✔️All hangouts are at his house. And they are all referred to as 'hangouts', not 'dates'. ✔️He asks you when your Uber's due to arrive within minutes of ejaculating. ✔️This is the first time you've heard from him in days/weeks. ✔️All attempts to start a conversation about where this is going are redirected with the speed and precision of an Olympic fencer. ✔️You're always trying to decipher his feelings for you. Which are so cryptic they make understanding the film plot to Donnie Darko look like child's play. ✔️You're reading this. . . . . . . . #sexpert #moderndating #datinghumor #datingjokes #fuckboysbelike #tindergirls #tindernightmares #bootycalls #letstalkaboutsex #funnyfemales #feministasfuck #womensevolution #womenempowerwomen #slutpride #sexpositive #sexpositivity #sexpositivefeminism #funnyoftheday #sotrueithurts
Jedna od pet osoba vara
“Otići ću korak dalje i reći ono što većina već zna, ali ne želi izgovoriti zbog straha od osude okoline – nije prirodno seksati se s istom osobom iznova i iznova”, kazala je Bokody, čije je istraživanje ljudskih odnosa pokazalo kako ljudi nisu stvoreni da cijeli život provedu s jednim partnerom.
LOVE YOURSELF, because if you don't, you're starting the race at a disadvantage… I used to hate my body. I covered it up and viewed it as something shameful. Nowadays? I don't have the perfect body (mainly because it doesn't actually exist), but after 34 years of viewing it negatively, I'm now happy to accept it and to embrace it as lovingly as I embrace my human-sized bear every night. 🐻❤️ If you are able bodied and healthy, you are SO LUCKY. So you have some cellulite or your thighs touch like mine? Who cares??!! . Life is too short to be spent trying to conform to someone else's ideal of 'appropriate' or 'attractive'. If someone is seriously going to not give you a chance simply because of how you're dressed? Then you don't need that person, that job, or that relationship in your life. Dress how you like, flaunt what you want to flaunt, and don't be afraid to be sexy. Sometimes I dress corporate as hell, other days I do my job in hot pants and a crop top. Both ways I feel like a badass girl boss. Because I'm being true to me. Trying to look and act the way others expected me to got tiring. So I ditched it. And ironically I feel sexier than ever. There are few things more attractive in this world than someone who gives zero f**cks about what anyone else thinks of them, are there not? So, as my bestie @jaanaanttila wisely tells me all the time; 'You do you'. Because it's better to be a first rate version of yourself than a second rate version of someone else. . . . . . . . #selflovefirst #bodypositivemovement #mentalhealthawareness #bodypositivebabes #quoteoftheday #instababedaily #hotgirlsdaily #girlswhowrite #anxietywarrior #selflovewarrior #empoweringquotes #lingerielover #instamotivate #girlbosstribe #mentalillnessrecovery #sexpositivity #sexpositivefeminism #feministas #makelovenotwar #hotgirlsofinstagram #bodypositivepower #sexywomens #healthybodyandmind #thefutureisfeminist
Studije su također pokazale kako su partneri nevjerni u trećini brakova. “Jedno od pet nas vara svoje partnere doslovno u ovom trenutku. To nije zato što smo hladna i neosjećajna stvorenja nesposobna voljeti, već naprotiv, ljudi imaju kapacitet formirati nevjerojatno značajne i složene odnose jedni s drugima”, objasnila je.
Life is like a party. . You invite a lot of people; some show up to keep face but leave early, others come and stay all night kicking it on the dance floor. Some trash your house, and others let you down and bail last minute with lame excuses. But in the end, after the fun is over and the cold light of day hits, there are only a few who will stay back and clean up the mess with you. And most of the time, those are the ones you didn't even invite. 🎈 . READ: Cherish every opportunity to cultivate a new relationship in life. More often than not, the best experiences end up being shared with people you least expect. . . . . #selflovefirst #kindnessmatters #spreadgoodvibes #mentalhealthawareness #bodypositivebabes #quoteoftheday #thoughtleader #tuesdaythoughts #girlswhowrite #anxietywarrior #selflovewarrior #empoweringquotes #womenempowerwomen #spreadkindnesslikeconfetti #lifeislikethat #instamotivate #girlbosstribe #mentalillnessrecovery #sexpositivity #sexpositivefeminism #feministas #makelovenotwar #lovewinsalways #friendsquotes #positive_vibes #healthybodyandmind #healthyselfie #bekindtoall #thefutureisfeminist
ZAŠTO JE MONOGAMIJA LOŠA ZA VAS? Veza stimulira mozak poput droge pa tijelo traži više, evo kako se izboriti s time
Grijeh iz prošlosti
Bokody ističe kako ne cvate tržište proizvoda za povećanje libida bezveze, već je to znak da ljudima trebaju stimulansi kako bi ih trenutni partneri seksualno uzbuđivali. Napominje kako njezino otkriće nipošto nije izlika za varanje jer nema veće izdaje od laganja voljenoj osobi.
Sexpert life ✌️ . . . . . #sexpert #sextalk #sexpositivity #bodypositivity #sexpositivefeminist #thefutureisfemale #hotgirlsdaily #hotgirlsofinstagram #girlswhowrite #sexyselfie #sexymood #thursdayfeels #sexyselfiegirls #vaginapower #slutpride #instafemale #instafemes #feministas #sexymood #bodypositivepower #girlbossing #lingerieday #lingerieaddiction #girlswhowrite #selflovewarrior #selflovefirst
“To je nešto za što sam i sama kriva i što si još uvijek pokušavam oprostiti. Bila sam nevjerna u prošlosti. Ali, ono što ide u prilog i meni i drugima jest podatak da su veće šanse da ćete poginuti u avionskoj nesreći nego da ćete umrijeti, a da niste imali barem jednog partnera sa strane tijekom života s vašom boljom polovicom”, tvrdi Bokody.
Popljuvala tradiciju vjenčanja
Dotakla se ona i tradicije prema kojoj mladenke nose bijelo na dan vjenčanja. Objasnila je kako bijela boja simbolizira čistoću žene, a to se uopće ne bi trebalo isticati jer, uostalom, nije važno. Također, Bokody se ne slaže ni s time da otac predaje svoju kćer budućem mužu. Očevi ne bi smjeli imati tjelesnu autonomiju nad svojim kćerima, tvrdi kontroverzna stručnjakinja.
Being comfortable in your own skin is the greatest act of rebellion in our image obsessed culture. Go on, be a rebel today. . . . . . . #bodypositivity #womensevolution #bodypositivebabe #bodypositivepower #stronggirlsrule #selflovewarrior #selflovequotes #selflovefirst #selfcarefirst #anxietywarrior #anxietygirl #sexpositive #sexpositivity #sexpositivefeminism #womenempowerwomen #instafemale #effyourbeautystandards #nakedwoman #hotelselfie #hotgirlsdaily #vaginapower #feministasfuck #lovetheskinyouarein #thoughtleader #thoughtfortoday #thefutureisfemale #freethenipps #girlbossquotes #girlswhowrite #girlbossgang
Bokody je savršeno svjesna da neki misle kako nema dušu zbog svojih hladnokrvnih stajališta, no ona kaže kako samo razmišlja logično. Premda ima dečka, i dalje je uvjerena kako je ideja o pronalasku osobe s kojom ćete provesti život puka fantazija.
