KAO DJEVOJKU SU JE NATJERALI NA UGOVORENI BRAK: ‘Ovdje smiješ umrijeti, ali ne se i razvesti’

What can women do to become more financially independent? Self educate before you delegate. Whether it be to your partner or your adviser.

I’m so thrilled to be part of this months @moneymagaus! Thank you @effiezahos for all the great work you & the team put into it! pic.twitter.com/jHpEsPZe6L

— Shivani Gopal (@ShivaniGopal1) October 9, 2018