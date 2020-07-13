Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Brak&veze

DALE SI ODUŠKA

DEČKI, RASKRINKANI STE: Žene otkrile kako im ulijećete. Pa… možda je došlo vrijeme da smislite nešto novo

Foto: Giphy Autor: Magazin.hr 10:20 13.07.2020

Djevojke su podijelile loše ulete koje su doživjele, a izgleda da će dečki morati poraditi na svojim tehnikama zavođenja

Posljednjih dana na Twitteru je pokrenuta rasprava o flertanju koja je u kratkom roku postala pravi hit.

“Flertajte kao heteroseksualni muškarci. Krenite!”, glasi tvit kojim je sve počelo, a javile su se tisuće djevojaka koje su podijelile svoja iskustva s nemaštovitim tipovima.

JE LI OVO NAJBOLESNIJI ULET IKAD? Tip joj napisao da mu je umro djed, a onda se razotkrio; ‘Shrvan, ali napaljen’

“Tuširaš se/jedeš/ležiš bez mene?”, “Hej”, “*pošalje neželjenu golu fotku*”, “Još uvijek si s onim tipom?”, “Ruke ti izgledaju tako malene naspram mojih hehe”, “Ti nisi kao druge cure”, “Kada pošalju emotikone vatre na Instagram Story”, “Ne treba ti šminka”, pisale su djevojke.

Donosimo vam neke od najboljih primjera loših uleta.

Foto: Giphy Autor: Magazin.hr 10:20 13.07.2020

Najčitanije

Najnovije

Video

video

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr