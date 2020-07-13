DEČKI, RASKRINKANI STE: Žene otkrile kako im ulijećete. Pa… možda je došlo vrijeme da smislite nešto novo

Djevojke su podijelile loše ulete koje su doživjele, a izgleda da će dečki morati poraditi na svojim tehnikama zavođenja

Posljednjih dana na Twitteru je pokrenuta rasprava o flertanju koja je u kratkom roku postala pravi hit.

“Flertajte kao heteroseksualni muškarci. Krenite!”, glasi tvit kojim je sve počelo, a javile su se tisuće djevojaka koje su podijelile svoja iskustva s nemaštovitim tipovima.

JE LI OVO NAJBOLESNIJI ULET IKAD? Tip joj napisao da mu je umro djed, a onda se razotkrio; ‘Shrvan, ali napaljen’

flirt like a straight man go — sham (@mahsyako) June 29, 2020

“Tuširaš se/jedeš/ležiš bez mene?”, “Hej”, “*pošalje neželjenu golu fotku*”, “Još uvijek si s onim tipom?”, “Ruke ti izgledaju tako malene naspram mojih hehe”, “Ti nisi kao druge cure”, “Kada pošalju emotikone vatre na Instagram Story”, “Ne treba ti šminka”, pisale su djevojke.

Donosimo vam neke od najboljih primjera loših uleta.

no one: straight men flirting:

– where’s my hug? 😜

– haha your hands are so much smaller than mine

– I don’t usually do things like this but you’re not like other girls 😍

– you still with that dude?

– *replies 🔥🔥🔥 to your IG stories*

– so when you coming to my city? 😍 — elle (@ellebeecher) July 2, 2020

“What’s up”

“I’m (taking a shower/ laying in bed/ eating)”

“Without me? 😏 — Bre🧚‍♀️ (@Bremarshh_) June 29, 2020

hey

hi

what's up lol

hey

wyd

haha hey — Michael cera thirst tweets (@ummbelle) June 30, 2020

replies to your stories: 🔥🔥🔥 — Adriana Vecchioli 🌙 (@AdrianaVecc) July 3, 2020

"You're not like other girls" — Rachel Pearson 🛸 (@RealRachelFinch) July 2, 2020

wow ur funny i dont usually find women funny. Have u ever heard of the Office? — Jigglypuff (@dummyjig) June 30, 2020

You aren't like the others girls, you're so different and special… My ex was crazy, you know? She hurt me and I couldn't saw that until it was too late. But you make me feel like I can believe in love again. — ~Hey Adora~ (@ClaudiaNava58) July 1, 2020