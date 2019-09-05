BIVŠA OVISNICA O SEKSU DANAS ŽIVI U CELIBATU: ‘Spavala sam sa šestoricom u jednoj noći i nije mi bilo dosta’

Nezasitnost joj je ometala ljubavni život – bilo joj je teško u monogamnim vezama iako se trudila, no one bi uglavnom uvijek propale
Laurie Jade Woodruff (30) zna kako bi joj njezin 18-mjesečni sinčić Henry trebao biti glavni fokus u životu, ali se ipak ne može oteti želji da razmjenjuje seksi poruke s muškarcem kojega je tek upoznala na Instagramu.
View this post on Instagram
If You are an Addict, stop judging and hating yourself for it. As an Addict you have learnt a temporary way of coping with the Pain in your Heart. Your addiction will Only Numb it for so Long until the pain resurfaces again. The pain will always resurface until you begin to face your demons and take action and develop habits each day that help you manage this disease and from what I have learnt over the years about Addiction; it is a disease; so never shame or judge an Addict. If you know an Addict ; build them up, believe in them and tell them that they are worthy. Addiction is a vicious illness, it gradually destroys all areas of your life until you surrender and begin to do the difficult work of changing. Be there for one another and stop judging others over their addictions. Addicts do not enjoy their addiction, they may have at first but by the time it becomes an addiction, their lives have already started to fall apart. Please if you are reading this help yourself;the Road is not an easy one but is well Worthwhile. I Pray that you get the help you need and feel strong enough and worthy enough to make it happen. 🌻Sex Addiction – www.slaauk.org 🌼Drug Addiction – www.ukna.org 🌻Alcohol Addiction -www.aa.org 🌼Gambling Addiction- www.gamblersanonymous.org.uk 🌻Overeating Addiction – www.oa.org Thank you to @thesun For the Feature today. Discussing Sex Addiction & the Book I wrote ‘Diary of a Sex Addict.’ If you’d like to read a true and empowering story about Addiction then order your copy today. The Link is in my Bio xxx Photo by @andyjamesphoto #addiction #recovery #help #na #aa #news #exclusive #london #uk
Ona je, naime, ovisna o seksu i do prije godinu dana spavala je s potpunim strancima. “Više i ne znam koliko ih je bilo jer sam prestala brojiti, ali mora biti između 100 i 200”, priznala je Laurie za The Sun pa objasnila svoju neodoljivu potrebu za seksom.
View this post on Instagram
Saying No. It's something we all struggle to do at times but is your inability to say no costing you your future Goals and happiness? If we all said yes to every invitation to go out, to every request of a favour or every social occassion; that takes a huge amount of time and and energy away from what truly matters. Time is precious; its the one thing we all have equality in and something we can never get back. It's nice to socialise, go on holidays and help people out but are the people you choose to spend time with helping or hindering you? The company we keep has a huge effect on our lives and should be carefully considered. I often ask myself ; "Does this serve my higher purpose and the most important Goals I have in my Life?" This helps me to decide whether to Say yes or no. Saying no isn't easy; we are all programmed to want people to like us from the times we lived in Tribes and needed to fit in and be liked in order to survive. If your Goals and dreams are important; saying no is something to become more comfortable with. Saying no gets easier with practice but is an important indicator of high self esteem and being focused what truly matters to you. We need to be social with other humans; it is a deep need but we must be careful to not unevenly tip the scales to where saying yes to things is a form of procrastination or avoidence of ones own destiny here on Earth. Chase your dreams and run with those who share your determination and high standards
“Nikad mi nije bilo dosta. Potražila sam pomoć tek kada sam shvatila da bi moj problem mogao negativno utjecati na mojega sina”, kazala je. Od tada je Laurie napisala knjigu “Dnevnik ovisnice o seksu”, temeljenu uglavnom na vlastitom životu.
View this post on Instagram
The Beautiful Symbol of the Cross was not first used by Christians but was used by Ancient Civilisations to Represent the point of the Sun passing through the 12 Constellations in the Sky. The Cross in Astrology, the first place it was used represents the Point of Birth in a persons Birth Chart. It represents Life. The story of Christianity teaches this symbolism beautifully in the Bible. Just as the ‘Sun’ rises every morning, so did Jesus Rise from the dead . The Sun God can be seen in Ancient Art with his Head on a Cross surrounded by beams of Sun rays. Jesus- the light of the World. If these Myths are all based on Ancient Astrology and Mythology and the 12 Disciples refer to the 12 signs and constellations then what Starsign was Judas?? I can’t help but wonder.. PHOTOGRAPHY by @andyjamesphoto #spirituality #mythology #astrology #photograhy
Privlače je oba spola
Njezina pretjerana potreba za seksom javila se u vrlo ranoj dobi pa je tako djevičanstvo izgubila već s 12 godina. Iako je u to vrijeme još bila dijete, njezina opsesija seksom brzo se rasplamsala.
“Bila sam maloljetna pa je to bilo pogrešno, ali vrlo rano sam znala da sam izrazito seksualna osoba. Sviđali su mi se i dečki i cure (to je nešto što većina ovisnika o seksu ima zajedničko) i nisam mogla dočekati da počnem ići na spojeve”, prisjetila se Laurie.
Kada je ušla u dvadesete, seksualni apetit joj se još više povećao. Noći bi provodila u seks-klubovima, gdje bi se spetljala i s do šest ljudi u jednoj večeri. Kako bi zadovoljila svoje intimne žudnje, Laurie je počela upoznavati ljude samo radi seksa.
Našla se u opasnosti
Čim bi započela razgovor s nepoznatim osobama na Instagramu, pozvala bi ih sebi doma. Broj ljudi s kojima je spavala rastao je sve više pa je svoje seksualne partnere u jednom trenutku prestala brojiti. Nezasitnost joj je ometala ljubavni život – bilo joj je teško u monogamnim vezama iako se trudila, no one bi uglavnom uvijek propale.
View this post on Instagram
How often do you spend in Nature? With our busy Lives and most workplaces being indoors, we are spending less and less time with Mother Earth. If I ever feel tired in tbe middle of the Day, a walk in the Woods or outdoors lifts my mood instantly and re-invigorates me. Experts recommend a minimum of 30 minutes each day, are you taking the time to be outdoors? Make it Important. Walking has shown to help improve most mental health conditions as well as soothe the symptoms of depression. Take that time each day for yourself, your soul will thank you for it. 🌳
S ocem svojega djeteta pokušala je popraviti stvari i poboljšati odnos, no stalno su se svađali zbog seksa. Također, kada je pokušala izlaziti s onima sličnog libida, privuklo ju je kontroliranje drugih muškaraca i seksualnih ovisnika.
View this post on Instagram
A 'Virgin' orginally meant 'a woman who was not married.' A woman not belonging to a man a woman who was 'one in herself.' The very word derives from the Latin root meaning 'Strength, Force, Will. Did you know that in so many of the Worlds most Famous Religions and Myths the Saviour was born of a Virgin? There are startling Similarities. ♥HORUS 300BC born on 25th December of a Virgin ♥ATTIS 1200BC Born on 25th December of a Virgin ♥Krishna born of a Virgin ♥Dionysus born on 25th December of a Virgin ♥MITHRA born on 25th December of a Virgin ♥Jesus born on 25th December of a Virgin Could it be that the Same story has been re told over and over in different ways to keep this message of the Universe alive? What would happen if we began to see the Symbolism for what it truly is and see the real Story that is being told? Ancient civilisations studied the sky . They studied the Constellations and they Worshipped 'the Sun' the 'Sun of GOD.' The First Sign of the Zodiac was originally VIRGO. The VIRGO or Virgin was always symbolised as an M ♍ She was known as the Mother. Mother Earth. Virgo is an Earth Sign. Buddha's mother was called MAYA Adionyous mother was called MYRRA Jesus's mother was called MARY. The Sun was first born in the AGE of VIRGO. In ancient drawings VIRGO is also depicted as a woman carrying a sheaf of wheat. The Words Bethlehem in Latin translates to 'house of bread.' Could it be that the Bible was referring to a place in the Sky, the Constallation of Virgo and not the EARTH? Going back to the Original meaning of Virgin meaning strength and will; could it be that VIRGO willed the Sun? The Virgo is a Femine Sign. Leo who rules the SUN is a masculine Sign. Mother Earth and the Sun are both male and Female so maybe GOD is both male and female too? We must Question Religion and Spirituality in all of it's forms, never taking anything a literal. The more I study the more I see that everything is Symbolic. Which should now free you fully to be who you really are ♥ Anyway all that aside, I'm so glad that based on the correct interpretation of The Word VIRGIN ,I am still one haha ♥✖✖✖
Kada se počela osjećati bespomoćnom zbog svoje opsesije, Laurie se našla u opasnoj situaciji. Kaže da su je dvojica muškaraca s kojima je izašla počela proganjati nakon što su “stekli pogrešan dojam”.
Danas živi u celibatu
Kada je rodila, Laurie je znala da mora svu svoju energiju usmjeriti prema sinu. Nakon što je shvatila da više pažnje posvećuje seksu, odlučila je potražiti pomoć. “Imala sam maleno dijete ispred sebe, ali bila sam previše zauzeta opsesijom seksom i slanjem poruka da bih mu dala prednost”, priznala je.
Nakon testiranja na web stranici SLAA (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous), Laurie se prijavila na program kako bi dobila pomoć. Primila je podršku bivših ovisnika i stručnjaka te je prisustvovala redovitim sastancima. Tijekom odvikavanja, Laurie je dobila inspiraciju da napiše knjigu, a sada živi u celibatu već četiri mjeseca.
View this post on Instagram
Are you Proud of your Parents or do you Feel Ashamed of who they are? We all have qualms and issues with the way we we were Brought up, what should or shouldn't have happened and often blame our Parents for a lot of the issues in our own Lives. If you want success, prosperity and anundance in your life you have to see your parents as Wonderful, or at least find as many positives as you can and let me tell you why. At an Unconscious level we all Associate ourselves with our Parents. If you see them as 'evil' or 'embaressing, 'weak' or 'unsuccessful' you will see yourselves as having those qualities at a deep, unconscious level and will manifest these qualities in your life and this will Block the flow of success coming to you. As difficult as it is, you have to forgive your Parents for whatever they have done and find ways to see their good and amazing qualities that you have Inherited. See them as magnificent and thank them for the person who you are. Choose to be a Survivor and not a Victim of your Experiences and begin appreciating your Parents , faults and all. Be Proud of who you are and Where you come from ♥ and for those who don't know and were adopted or dont know your parents or parent, you are luckier than you think. You get to Create and Imagine this person. You are loved and Worthy. The Mistakes your Parents made were because they didn't know any better and believe it or not they did their best. You are here, you are Alive; they kept you Alive so they Succeeded at something. When you make Peace with your Childhood you can free Yourself. What good qualities did they have? What things did they do that helped you in some Way, maybe leading you towards your Lifes work? Overcoming these feelings are paramount to your success and Abundance. Stop hating your Parents and you will stop hating yourself. Accept them and Appreciate what they Taught you and Move on.♥ Therapy will help and is something that will assist if you are struggling to do this. I Pray that you can Forgive and Live a Truly Wonderful and Magnificent Life. "Honour your Father and Mother, so that you may live long in the Land your Lord is Giving you" EXODUS 20:12
“Više se ne osjećam očajno. Sada meditiram i nisam uvijek na mobitelu u potrazi za spojem… Henry mi je sada u fokusu”, zaključila je 30-godišnja Britanka u intervjuu za tabloid The Sun.
View this post on Instagram
Create Your Own Utopia. Ask and seek the Answers to your Questions about Life and Carve out a Life that truly makes you feel Excited to be Alive. God Created us all Individual. There is only one you. Just like there are thousands of Religious Sects around the World, your Beliefs and Life Path are Unique and should sit right with you, Empowering you to Live Your Life Authentically. The World is Diverse and Accommodating enough for all of our Individual Expressions of Gods Divine Energy. Whatever you Believe; I hope it makes you feel Good. 💋 Goodnight ✖✖✖
