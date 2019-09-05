BIVŠA OVISNICA O SEKSU DANAS ŽIVI U CELIBATU: ‘Spavala sam sa šestoricom u jednoj noći i nije mi bilo dosta’

View this post on Instagram

If You are an Addict, stop judging and hating yourself for it. As an Addict you have learnt a temporary way of coping with the Pain in your Heart. Your addiction will Only Numb it for so Long until the pain resurfaces again. The pain will always resurface until you begin to face your demons and take action and develop habits each day that help you manage this disease and from what I have learnt over the years about Addiction; it is a disease; so never shame or judge an Addict. If you know an Addict ; build them up, believe in them and tell them that they are worthy. Addiction is a vicious illness, it gradually destroys all areas of your life until you surrender and begin to do the difficult work of changing. Be there for one another and stop judging others over their addictions. Addicts do not enjoy their addiction, they may have at first but by the time it becomes an addiction, their lives have already started to fall apart. Please if you are reading this help yourself;the Road is not an easy one but is well Worthwhile. I Pray that you get the help you need and feel strong enough and worthy enough to make it happen. 🌻Sex Addiction – www.slaauk.org 🌼Drug Addiction – www.ukna.org 🌻Alcohol Addiction -www.aa.org 🌼Gambling Addiction- www.gamblersanonymous.org.uk 🌻Overeating Addiction – www.oa.org Thank you to @thesun For the Feature today. Discussing Sex Addiction & the Book I wrote ‘Diary of a Sex Addict.’ If you’d like to read a true and empowering story about Addiction then order your copy today. The Link is in my Bio xxx Photo by @andyjamesphoto #addiction #recovery #help #na #aa #news #exclusive #london #uk