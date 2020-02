BILA JE SA 100 MUŠKARACA, A OSTALA NEVINA: Ova žena je 42 godine čekala pravog pa zabezeknula internet ludim priznanjem

View this post on Instagram

“There is something in everyone of you that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in yourself. It is the only true guide you’ll ever have. And if you cannot hear it you will all of your life spend your days on the ends of strings somebody else pulls.” #howardthurman #quote #truthbetold #storyslam #champion #bouldercolorado #sharingmystory #taketheleap #definition #speaker #writer #teacher #followingmyheart #heartonmysleeve #listen #notapuppet @dairyarts @sheknows @blogher #blogher @hellosunshine