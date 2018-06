ZVIJEZDA MELROSE PLACEA PONOVNO IZA REŠETAKA: Heather Locklear pijana napala policajca i medicinskog tehničara

#BREAKINGNEWS: Paramedics race to the home of actress @HeatherLocklear after reports of an overdose at the location. The emergency response comes just hours after Locklear was released from jail following her arrest for allegedly assaulting a deputy. Officials say she was heavily intoxicated. Breaking developments – Tonight at 11 from ABC7 Eyewitness News.

