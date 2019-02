ZVIJEZDA BEVERLY HILLSA DOŽIVJELA ŽIVČANI SLOM: Muž prijavio Tori Spelling policiji: ‘Agresivna je i opasna!’

View this post on Instagram

It’s a new year, and it’s time for some changes – @flattummyco is helping me out with a big one.. my tummy! Okay, so I know we’ve probably all set a few fitness & health New Year’s resolutions, so here’s what you need to know about the Shake It Baby program – it’s vegan, gluten free, loaded with protein, has more kinds of fruits & veggies in it than most produce aisles.. and oh yeah, is on sale for 20% off! I’m loving it, and I have a feeling you girls will love it as much as I do! So if you’ve been wanting to try it, check it out now! #ad