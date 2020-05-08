ZUCCHERO PJEVAO O LJUBAVI NA NAPUŠTENOM TRGU SV. MARKA: ‘Ljudi moraju biti hrabri i ne izgubiti nadu’

Kako bi osigurali da trg bude potpuno prazan, policija je za pješake zatvorila trg
Talijanski rock pjevač Zucchero sjedi za klavirom u neobična vremena na pustom Trgu sv. Marka i pjeva o ljubavi.
Takve slike s najpoznatijih svjetskih trgova, obično prepunih turista a sada pustih, pripadaju najupečatljivijim dojmovima iz Italije tijekom pandemije koronavirusa.
Zucchero (64) snimio je video za novu pjesmu “Amore Adesso!” (Ljubav sada) u romantičnom gradu na kanalima početkom svibnja.
Nekoliko dana kasnije snimka je postavljena na YouTube, kazao je njegov glasnogovornik.
Alle 21.30 online IN TUTTO IL MONDO la performance inedita di Zucchero da una PIAZZA SAN MARCO deserta a VENEZIA sulle note di AMORE ADESSO!, l'adattamento in italiano del brano "No Time For Love Like Now" di Michael Stipe e @aaron_dessner.https://t.co/a3wY4rSCax@remhq
— Zucchero Fornaciari (@ZuccheroSugar) May 4, 2020
Njegova verzija pjesme ‘No Time for Love Like Now’
Kako bi osigurali da trg bude potpuno prazan policija je za pješake zatvorila trg.
Glazbenik je objasnio da mu trg mnogo znači i da je želio poslati poruku da ljudi moraju biti hrabri i ne izgubiti nadu.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Michael, Thank you so much for your kind words about my performance in Piazza San Marco, and for sharing with me such a difficult time which Italy, as well as the rest of the world, is going through. It was an honour and a privilege for me to sing such a beautiful, touching and poetic piece of music. Much love, Zucchero Caro Michael, Grazie per le belle parole che hai speso sulla mia performance a Piazza San Marco e per aver condiviso con me questo momento così difficile che anche l’Italia sta attraversando. Sappi che per me è un privilegio e un onore aver cantato un pezzo di musica e di poesia così toccante e bello. Grazie. Much love. Zucchero #amoreadesso #Repost @rem ・・・ “Italy is one of the hardest hit places by covid19. Italian singer @zuccherosugar sang this heartbreakingly beautiful version of “No Time For Love Like Now” in the architectural splendor of one of my favorite places on earth—San Marco Square in Venice. I could not be more proud—thank you Zucchero!!!, my heart is open—to Italy 🇮🇹 with Love!” – Michael Video link in bio. #michaelstipe #notimeforlovelikenow #zucchero #italy🇮🇹 #sanmarcosquare
Pjesma je Zuccherova verzija pjesme “No Time for Love Like Now” američkih glazbenika Michaela Stipea iz grupe REM i Aarona Dessnera iz rock grupe The National, objavio je Universal Music.
Oni su pozvali ljude da naprave svoje verzije pjesme što je inspiriralo Zucchera.
View this post on Instagram
«Non c’è tempo migliore per mostrare amore, come adesso, è un concetto che condivido pienamente e che ho deciso, con la benedizione di Stipe, di fare mio. La prima volta che ho sentito “No Time For Love Like Now” mi ha commosso moltissimo, sia per la sua melodia sia per il suo importante messaggio. Ho arrangiato il brano in stile “Sugar” con l’aiuto di Max Marcolini e scritto il testo in italiano, cercando di mantenere fede al significato originale della canzone che a mio avviso è davvero profondo ed emozionante. Ho deciso di eseguire questa canzone in Piazza San Marco a Venezia, luogo a cui sono molto legato, per dare un forte segnale alla città e a tutta l’Italia e ricordare che non dobbiamo perdere il coraggio e la speranza» «There is no better time than now to show love. This is an idea that I completely endorse and one that I decided, with Michael Stipe's blessing, to make my own. The first time I heard "No Time For Love Like Now" I was really moved, both by the melody and by its crucial message. I arranged the music in true "Sugar" style with the help of Max Marcolini and I wrote the lyrics in Italian, trying to remain true to the original meaning of the song, which in my view is incredibly deep and touching. I decided to perform the song in Piazza San Marco in Venice, a place which I'm particularly fond of, in order to send out a strong signal to the city and to all of Italy, and to remind everyone that we must not lose our hope and our courage.» #AmoreAdesso #NoTimeForLoveLikeNow @rem @aarondessner Ph. Massimiliano Mazzi e Gaetano Morbioli per Run Production
