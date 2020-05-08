ZUCCHERO PJEVAO O LJUBAVI NA NAPUŠTENOM TRGU SV. MARKA: ‘Ljudi moraju biti hrabri i ne izgubiti nadu’

View this post on Instagram

Dear Michael, Thank you so much for your kind words about my performance in Piazza San Marco, and for sharing with me such a difficult time which Italy, as well as the rest of the world, is going through. It was an honour and a privilege for me to sing such a beautiful, touching and poetic piece of music. Much love, Zucchero Caro Michael, Grazie per le belle parole che hai speso sulla mia performance a Piazza San Marco e per aver condiviso con me questo momento così difficile che anche l’Italia sta attraversando. Sappi che per me è un privilegio e un onore aver cantato un pezzo di musica e di poesia così toccante e bello. Grazie. Much love. Zucchero #amoreadesso #Repost @rem ・・・ “Italy is one of the hardest hit places by covid19. Italian singer @zuccherosugar sang this heartbreakingly beautiful version of “No Time For Love Like Now” in the architectural splendor of one of my favorite places on earth—San Marco Square in Venice. I could not be more proud—thank you Zucchero!!!, my heart is open—to Italy 🇮🇹 with Love!” – Michael Video link in bio. #michaelstipe #notimeforlovelikenow #zucchero #italy🇮🇹 #sanmarcosquare