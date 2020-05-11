Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
ODUŠEVIO JE FANOVE

PREPOZNAJETE LI TKO JE OVAJ FRAJER NA FOTOGRAFIJI? ‘Iako sam promijenio svoj izgled, uvijek ću biti mamin dječak’

Foto: Instagram/Neven Ciganović Autor: Hot.hr 20:57 11.05.2020



Neven Ciganović svojim pratiteljima na Instagramu podijelio je crno-bijelu fotografiju iz svojih dječačkih dana na kojoj pozira s mamom kojoj je ujedno i posvetio objavu povodom Majčinog dana.

Neven na fotografiji pozira pored svoje majke odjeven u traperice i majicu sa Sandokanom.

“U djetinjstvu su mi govorili kako izgledam poput svoje mame. I to mi je bilo ok, jer ona je stvarno lijepa dama. Od tada se puno toga dogodilo. Iako sam promijenio svoj izgled, uvijek ću biti mamin dječak. Ja sam moja mama! Sretan Majčin dan”, napisao je uz objavu.

Ciganoviću su fanovi udijelili brojne komplimente i emojije srčeka.

“Zakon majica”, “Lijepa mama, a ti sladak”, “Presladak, “Sandokan, od uvijek si imao stila”, “OMG, što si sladak”, “Ovo je sve! Uvijek si bio u trendu”, “Znači Sandokan”, “Neven dok još nije imao plastiku u sebi”, “Divan post”, komentirali su.

Foto: Instagram/Neven Ciganović Autor: Hot.hr 20:57 11.05.2020

