ZLOBNI KOMENTARI KRALJEVSKE OBITELJI O IZGLEDU BEBA: ’Hvala Bogu da nema uši poput svog oca’

Wishing our followers a very Happy Mothering Sunday! These photographs show The Queen with each of her four children. From left to right, with The Prince of Wales in 1950 in the Gardens of @ClarenceHouse, helping The Princess Royal fit a bridle to ‘Greensleaves’ the pony in Balmoral in 1955, with @hrhthedukeofyork in 1960 also in Balmoral, Scotland and holding Prince Edward in 1965 in Windsor. #MothersDay