ZGODNA PROFESORICA NAŠLA ZAMJENU ZA BRADA PITTA: ‘Par je djelovao prilično zaljubljeno, što nisu ni pokušali sakriti’

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's new investment idea Monday wasn't very new at all: a bullish pitch for Howard Hughes Corp. The comments from the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management came from the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. His comments immediately sent shares higher, with the stock trading up about 3.7 percent after he spoke. Ackman touted the company's management as well as the "location, location, location" benefits of its various properties. Pershing had a good month in April, posting a 4.6 percent gain. The fund, however, is still trailing the market this year, up just 1.9 percent through the end of April for 2017, according to company materials.

A post shared by CNBC (@cnbc) on May 8, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT