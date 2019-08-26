Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
ČEKA PRINOVU

ZARUČNIK JOJ JE POGINUO, A NJOJ SU REKLI DA ĆE OSTATI NEPOKRETNA: Lijepa manekenka napokon pronašla sreću

Foto: Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 12:23 26.08.2019

‘Zahvalna sam jer nas je svemir tako brzo blagoslovio ovim božanstvenim darom’, kazala je Nemcova

Petra Nemcova skoro je izgubila život 2004. godine, kad je bila žrtva stravičnog tsunamija koji je pogodio Tajland.

Manekenka se osam sati držala za palmu dok su valovi uništavali sve oko nje. Kad je stigla u bolnicu, liječnici su joj rekli da zbog ozljeda više nikad neće hodati.

Još više ju je shrvala vijest da je njezin zaručnik, britanski fotograf Simon Atlee poginuo.

‘U trenutku kad sam mislila da mi je život savršen, tsunami ga je razorio. Bila sam s čovjekom kojega sam voljela, a na romantičan odmor krenuli smo dan nakon Božića’, rekla je 32-godišnja Čehinja.

Pronašla je ljubav

Danas ipak ima razloga za sreću.

Nakon što je nedavno ozakonila svoju ljubav sa suprugom Benjaminom Larretcheom, ova četrdesetogodišnja manekenka na svom Instagram profilu otkrila je kako očekuje prinovu.

“Naša obitelj se širi baš kao i moj trbuh. Zahvalna sam jer nas je svemir tako brzo blagoslovio ovim božanstvenim darom”, napisala je Petra Nemcova, pozirajući s trudničkim trbuščićem dok su kraj nje bila i njezina dva psa.

