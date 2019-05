ZAPIS JEDNE VELIKE LJUBAVI: Objavljen trailer za dokumentarac o vezi legendarnog Leonarda Cohena i njegove Marianne

View this post on Instagram

Hello,Friends..I'd like to apologize for being gone for so long… Marianne Ihlen passed away on July 28th,2016..Leonard's wife..Leonard said she was the most beautiful he had ever seen…He's inspired by her in so many ways,including writing poems and songs such as:So long,Marianne, I'm your man,That's no way to say goodbye and so on… "Your letters say you're beside me now,so why do I feel alone? So long,Marianne" Rest In Peace!🙏🙏 . "I'll follow you soon" L.Cohen #leonardcohen #marianneihlen #solongmarianne #poet #lovers #love #endofajourney