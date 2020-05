ŽANAMARI U ULTRA KRATKOJ HALJINICI, A GUMBI SE JEDVA DRŽE: ‘Ovo sam nosila za peti rođendan svoje kćeri’

View this post on Instagram

So many things in my closet haven’t been worn out of the house yet… Starting to get used to it 🤷🏻‍♀️ This ‘cosy dress up’ look though fulfilled it’s purpose… Wore it for my baby girls 5th B-day… which explains the hair 🦄 And she was of course the queen 👑 *For King and Queen swipe left. • • #ootd #silk #family #love #home #bday #throwback